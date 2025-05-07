OTC Markets Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Delivering Revenue And Operating Income Growth
- Gross revenues of $30.4 million, up 10% over the prior year quarter. Revenues less transaction-based expenses up 7%. OTC Link revenues up 22%. Transaction-based revenues from OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB up 46% due to a higher volume of shares traded on those platforms. Contributing to the overall increase in OTC Link revenues were an increase in certain connectivity revenue due to growth in the number of connection licenses and higher QAP service revenue related to the higher volume of trading activity. Market Data Licensing revenues up 15%. Redistributor-based revenues increased 19%, with professional user revenues increasing 20%, and non-professional user revenues increasing 45% quarter over quarter. Revenues from direct sold licenses increased 22% primarily due to price increases and growth in subscribers as well as certain one-time revenue recognized during the quarter. Revenues from data and compliance solutions declined slightly at 1%, with lower revenue from EDGAR Online partially offset by increases in revenues from data services and our Blue Sky data product. Corporate Services revenues down 1%. Revenues from our OTCQB market declined 2%, reflecting a lower number of companies on the OTCQB market, offsetting price increases effective from the beginning of the year. Revenues from our OTCQX market and our Disclosure & News Service® (“DNS”) product increased 1% and 2%, respectively, in each case due to price increases offsetting a lower number of companies on the OTCQX markets or subscribing to DNS. Operating expenses increased 6%. The increase was primarily driven by a 3% increase in compensation and benefits, 33% increase in professional and consulting fees, and 34% increase in general, administrative and other, primarily due to higher bad debt. Operating income increased 9% and net income increased 1%, to $7.3 million and $6.0 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense, increased 7% to $9.8 million, or $0.81 per adjusted diluted share.
Dividend Declaration – Quarterly Cash Dividend
OTC Markets Group announced today that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on June 18, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 4, 2025. The ex-dividend date is June 4, 2025.
Stock Buyback Program
The Company is authorized to purchase shares from time to time on the open market, from employees and consultants, and through block trades, in compliance with applicable law. During the first quarter of 2025, the Company purchased 55,522 shares at an average price of $52.8575 per share.
On March 11, 2025, the Board of Directors refreshed the Company's stock repurchase program, giving the Company authorization to repurchase up to 300,000 shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share that either exclude or include amounts that are described in the reconciliation table of GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. Non-GAAP financial measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of GAAP financial results but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful to both management and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends related to the operating results. Management uses this non-GAAP information, along with GAAP information, in evaluating its historical operating performance.
First Quarter 2025 Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the financial results in further detail. The call and webcast may be accessed as follows:
Webcast:
The conference webcast and management presentation can be accessed at the following link (replay available until May 7, 2026):
Live Call:
Participants intending to ask a question during the live call and Q&A session should also register in advance at:
Upon registration, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the live call. Live call participants may also select a“Call Me” option.
The Quarterly Report, earnings release, transcript of the earnings call, and management presentation will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at
.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.
Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.
OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .
Investor Contact:
Antonia Georgieva
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (212) 220-2215
Email: ...
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc.
Phone: (212) 896-4428
Email: ...
|OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(in thousands, except share and per share information)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|OTC Link
|$
|6,563
|$
|5,397
|Market data licensing
|12,783
|11,088
|Corporate services
|11,080
|11,172
|Gross revenues
|30,426
|27,657
|Redistribution fees and rebates
|(994
|)
|(840
|)
|Net revenues
|29,432
|26,817
|Transaction-based expenses
|(2,375
|)
|(1,508
|)
|Revenues less transaction-based expenses
|27,057
|25,309
|Operating expenses
|Compensation and benefits
|12,906
|12,522
|IT Infrastructure and information services
|2,715
|2,699
|Professional and consulting fees
|1,956
|1,466
|Marketing and advertising
|343
|263
|Occupancy costs
|638
|585
|Depreciation and amortization
|660
|653
|General, administrative and other
|565
|422
|Total operating expenses
|19,783
|18,610
|Income from operations
|7,274
|6,699
|Other income
|Other income
|150
|175
|Income before provision for income taxes
|7,424
|6,874
|Provision for income taxes
|1,384
|890
|Net Income
|$
|6,040
|$
|5,984
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.50
|Diluted
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.49
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|11,756,815
|11,705,383
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|11,834,071
|11,863,089
|Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net Income
|$
|6,040
|$
|5,984
|Excluding:
|Interest expense (income)
|(149
|)
|(175
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|1,384
|890
|Depreciation and amortization
|660
|653
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,881
|1,826
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|9,816
|$
|9,178
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.76
|Note: We use non-GAAP financial measures of operating performance. Non-GAAP measures do not replace and are not superior to the presentation of our GAAP financial results, but are provided to improve overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance.
|OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except share information)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|29,016
|$
|34,522
|Short-term investments
|3,871
|4,513
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $462 and $326
|9,268
|8,097
|Prepaid income taxes
|430
|244
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,771
|2,237
|Total current assets
|45,356
|49,613
|Property and equipment, net
|6,697
|7,096
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|10,597
|10,951
|Deferred tax assets, net
|10,573
|10,120
|Goodwill
|3,984
|3,984
|Intangible assets, net
|6,684
|6,829
|Long-term restricted cash
|1,606
|1,606
|Other assets
|553
|543
|Total Assets
|$
|86,050
|$
|90,742
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|854
|$
|1,175
|Income taxes payable
|1,457
|54
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|7,388
|13,425
|Deferred revenue
|27,001
|29,084
|Total current liabilities
|36,700
|43,738
|Income tax reserve
|962
|927
|Operating lease liabilities
|9,964
|10,360
|Total Liabilities
|47,626
|55,025
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock - par value $0.01 per share
|Class A - 17,000,000 authorized, 12,904,727 issued, 12,013,295 outstanding at
|March 31, 2025; 12,815,075 issued, 11,979,165 outstanding at December 31, 2024
|129
|128
|Additional paid-in capital
|36,889
|35,127
|Retained earnings
|27,078
|23,200
|Treasury stock - 891,432 shares at March 31, 2025 and 835,910 shares at December 31, 2024
|(25,672
|)
|(22,738
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|38,424
|35,717
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|86,050
|$
|90,742
