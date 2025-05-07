MMEC 2025 Kicks Off With Strategic Partnerships, Presidential Vision, And Bold Energy Commitments

His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo.

MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 11th edition of the Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference (MMEC 2025) officially began today in Maputo, setting the stage for transformative dialogue, cross-sector partnerships, and a renewed vision for the country's energy and extractive industries. Organised by AME Moçambique and AME Trade Ltd, in collaboration with Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) and supported by the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME), the 11th edition was inaugurated by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Daniel Chapo.Held under the theme“Investing in a New Era: Transforming Mozambique's Natural Resources to Spur Industrialisation and Regional Integration,” the event reinforced its role as a catalyst for sustainable growth and investment.In his opening remarks, Daud Jamal, representative of AME Moçambique, celebrated over a decade of MMEC's impact, highlighting its position as a strategic platform for fostering public-private partnerships and positioning Mozambique as an attractive destination for energy and mining investment.Representing the host city, Joaquim Vicente, Secretary of State of Maputo, praised the continued growth of MMEC and reaffirmed the commitment of the newly elected President to leveraging energy and mining as key drivers of national development.One of the day's key milestones was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Petromoc and Aiteo Eastern E&P, marking the beginning of a new refinery project in Mozambique. This initiative aims to strengthen the country's fuel processing capacity and support local job creation.Presidential Address: A New Era for Energy and Transformation.In a powerful keynote speech, President Daniel Chapo emphasised the growing global demand for Mozambique's resources as a source of renewed hope and economic confidence.“This is a transformational project that positions Mozambique as a vital player in the liquid fuels value chain-impacting employment, GDP growth, export expansion, and a more balanced trade economy,” said President Chapo.Regional Leaders Align on Energy Strategy and IntegrationA high-level ministerial session brought together leaders from Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe, including:. Estevão Pale, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mozambique. Ibrahimo Matola, Minister of Energy, Malawi. July Moyo, Minister of Energy and Power Development, ZimbabweThis strategic dialogue underscored the critical need for coordinated regional energy integration, harmonised regulatory frameworks, and the establishment of independent, transparent regulatory bodies. The inclusion of these regional powerhouses highlighted a shared commitment to long-term collaboration, accountability, and the transformation of Southern Africa's extractive industries into engines of inclusive and sustainable growth.Key themes included:. Southern Africa's vast untapped potential in energy and mining. The importance of maximising local content and community impact. The role of energy in driving industrialisation and economic resilience. The need for bold public-private partnerships and sustained investmentKey Takeaways from Day OneSpeakers and stakeholders echoed shared priorities:. Mozambique's natural gas as a bridge for a just energy transition. The importance of a strong, investor-friendly regulatory environment. Clear targets for African company participation in extractive projects. The need for financial services to evolve to meet sector demandsWith an integrated regional rail network already ahead of many across the continent, Southern Africa stands poised to lead the charge in infrastructure-driven economic growth.Further informationFor the full conference agenda, speaker updates, and registration details, please visit:Media Contact:... | ...About AME Trade LtdAME Trade Ltd is a leading independent organisation specialising in trade, development, and investment promotion across Africa. With more than two decades of experience across 30+ countries, AME Trade delivers high-impact events, research reports, training programs, and digital strategies tailored to Africa's dynamic markets.

