Liveperson Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -- Total Revenue of $64.7 million, above the midpoint of our guidance range -- -- Adjusted EBITDA above the high-end of our guidance range -- NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN ) ("LivePerson" the "Company", "we" or "us"), a leading provider of trusted enterprise conversational AI and outcome-driven digital transformation, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Fourth Quarter Highlights Total revenu e was $64.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 24.0% as compared to the same period last year, driven primarily by customer cancellations and downsells. LivePerson signed 50 deals in total for the first quarter, consisting of 45 existing and 5 new customers. Trailing-twelve-months average revenue per enterprise and mid-market customer (ARPC) increased 2.4% for the first quarter to $640,000, up from approximately $625,000 for the comparable prior-year period. ARPC is calculated using only recurring revenue, which is consistent with the revenue base for calculating Net Revenue Retention. "In the first quarter of 2025, we delivered on our financial guidance and made strong progress against our strategy," said John Sabino, LivePerson's CEO. "Our innovation without disruption approach continues to resonate, enabling customers to seamlessly adopt AI and digital capabilities within a single platform without a costly rip-and-replace. We advanced strategic partnerships to deliver greater value at scale, and are excited about the planned launch of our integration with Amazon Connect in the second quarter. We also saw continued growth in the adoption of our Generative AI suite among our enterprise customers, helping them drive better business outcomes. I remain confident that our strategy is closely aligned with our customers' evolving needs and expect that continued execution will drive sustained momentum across the business." "We continue to observe growing enterprise demand for AI agents and orchestration," said John Collins, LivePerson's CFO and COO. "While this demand has introduced new deal complexity associated with AI risk and compliance, this development aligns with LivePerson's focus on AI guardrails and its track record as a trusted partner in regulated industries." Customer Expansion During the first quarter, the Company signed 50 total deals for the quarter, including 45 expansion and renewals and 5 new logo deals. Expansions and renewals included:

IBM;

One of the world's largest banks; and A global financial technology platform. New logos included:

One of Canada's largest retailers; and A digital entertainment company. Net Loss, Adjusted Operating Loss and Adjusted EBITDA Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $14.1 million or $0.15 per share, as compared to a net loss of $35.6 million or $0.40 per share for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating loss, a non-GAAP financial metric, for the first quarter of 2025 was $5.4 million, as compared to a $7.7 million adjusted operating loss for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating loss excludes interest expense, interest income, amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases, litigation, consulting and other employee costs, restructuring costs, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of intangibles and other assets, leadership transition costs, working capital adjustment related to the Kasamba divestiture, IT transformation costs, acquisition and divestiture costs, change in fair value of warrants, other expense, net, and (benefit from) provision for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.2 million as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest expense, interest income, (benefit from) provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases, litigation, consulting and other employee costs, restructuring costs, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of intangibles and other assets, leadership transition costs, working capital adjustment related to the Kasamba divestiture, IT transformation costs, acquisition and divestiture costs, change in fair value of warrants, and other expense, net. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release. An explanation of the non-GAAP financial measures and how they are calculated is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company's cash balance was $176.3 million at March 31, 2025, as compared to $183.2 million at December 31, 2024. Financial Expectations The following forward-looking measures and the underlying assumptions involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may vary materially from these forward-looking measures. The Company does not present a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (or otherwise present such forward-looking GAAP measures) because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting, within a reasonable range, the occurrence and financial impact of and the periods in which such items may be recognized. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items, including interest expense, interest income, (benefit from) provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases, litigation, consulting and other employee costs, restructuring costs, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of intangibles and other assets, leadership transition costs, working capital adjustment related to the Kasamba divestiture, IT transformation costs, acquisition and divestiture costs, change in fair value of warrants, and other expense, net, which depend on future events that the Company is unable to predict. Depending on the size of these items, they could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results. For the second quarter of 2025, we currently expect total revenue to range from $57 million - $60 million or (29)% to (25)% year over year. We currently expect recurring revenue to represent 93% of total revenue. For the second quarter of 2025, we currently expect adjusted EBITDA to range from $(4) million to $(2) million, or a margin of (7.0)% to (3.3)%. For the full year 2025, we currently expect total revenue to range from $240 million - $255 million or (23)% to (18)% year over year. In addition, we currently expect recurring revenue to represent 93% of total revenue. For the full year 2025, we currently expect adjusted EBITDA to range from $(14) million to $0 million, or a margin of (5.8)% to 0.0%. These full year expectations are unchanged from what we forecast in our previous earnings release.

Second Quarter 2025



Guidance Revenue (in millions) $57 - $60 Revenue growth (year-over-year) (29)% - (25)% Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $(4) - $(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) (7.0)% - (3.3)%

Full Year 2025



Guidance Revenue (in millions) $240 - $255 Revenue growth (year-over-year) (23)% - (18)% Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $(14) - $0 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) (5.8)% - 0.0%

Disaggregated Revenue

Included in the accompanying financial results are revenues disaggregated by revenue source, as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024









(In thousands) Revenue:





Hosted services $ 55,134

$ 71,495 Professional services 9,566

13,654 Total revenue $ 64,700

$ 85,149

Supplemental First Quarter 2025 Presentation

Earnings Teleconference Information

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN ) is a leader in trusted enterprise conversational AI and digital transformation. The world's leading brands - including HSBC, Virgin Media and Burberry - use our award-winning LivePerson platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing uniquely rich data analytics and safety tools to unlock the power of conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named LivePerson the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. Learn more at liveperson.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Investors are cautioned that the following financial measures used in this press release and on our earnings call are "non-GAAP financial measures": (i) adjusted EBITDA, or net loss before interest expense, interest income, (benefit from) provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases, litigation, consulting and other employee costs, restructuring costs, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of intangibles and other assets, leadership transition costs, working capital adjustment related to the Kasamba divestiture, IT transformation costs, acquisition and divestiture costs, change in fair value of warrants, and other expense, net; (ii) adjusted EBITDA margin, or net loss before interest expense, interest income, (benefit from) provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases, litigation, consulting and other employee costs, restructuring costs, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of intangibles and other assets, leadership transition costs, working capital adjustment related to the Kasamba divestiture, IT transformation costs, acquisition and divestiture costs, change in fair value of warrants, and other expense, net, divided by revenue; (iii) adjusted operating loss, or net loss before interest expense, interest income, amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases, litigation, consulting and other employee costs, restructuring costs, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of intangibles and other assets, leadership transition costs, working capital adjustment related to the Kasamba divestiture, IT transformation costs, acquisition and divestiture costs, change in fair value of warrants, other expense, net, and (benefit from) provision for income taxes; (iv) free cash flow, or net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software; (v) non-GAAP cost of revenue, or cost of revenue excluding stock based compensation and IT transformation costs; (vi) non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, or sales and marketing expenses excluding stock based compensation and leadership transition costs; (vii) non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, or general and administrative expenses excluding stock based compensation, other litigation, consulting and employee costs and leadership transition costs acquisition and divestiture costs; and (viii) non-GAAP product development expenses, or product development expenses excluding stock based compensation, leadership transition costs and IT transformation costs.

Non-GAAP financial information should not be construed as an alternative to any other measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance, liquidity or cash flows generated by operating, investing and financing activities as there may be significant factors or trends that it fails to address. We present non-GAAP financial information because we believe that it is helpful to some investors as one measure of our operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release and on our earnings call regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to financial guidance, changes to our capital structure, our ability to execute on our transformation strategy, the effects of our cost-reduction efforts and the impact of our new hires, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. With respect to our financial guidance, we note that it is routine for our internal projections and expectations to change as the quarter and year progress, and therefore it should be clearly understood that the internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations may change. Although these expectations may change, we are under no obligation to inform you if they do. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: our ability to retain existing customers and cause them to purchase additional services and to attract new customers; the intensive personnel, infrastructure and resource commitment required to support our customer base; our ability to retain key personnel, attract new personnel and to manage staff attrition; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; our ability to refinance our substantial indebtedness before it becomes due or to secure necessary additional financing on commercially reasonable terms, or at all; lengthy sales cycles; delays in our implementation cycles; payment-related risks; potential fluctuations in our quarterly revenue and operating results; limitations on the effectiveness of our controls; non-payment or late payment of amounts due to us from a significant number of customers; volatility in the capital markets; recognition of revenue from subscriptions; customer retention and engagement; our ability to develop and maintain successful relationships with partners, service partners, social media and other third-party consumer messaging platforms and endpoints; our ability to effectively operate on mobile devices; the highly competitive markets in which we operate; general economic conditions; failures or security breaches in our services, those of our third-party service providers, or in the websites of our customers; regulation or possible misappropriation of personal information belonging to our customers' Internet users; US and international laws and regulations regarding privacy data protection and AI and increased public scrutiny of privacy, security and AI issues that could result in increased government regulation and other legal obligations; ongoing litigation and legal matters; new regulatory or other legal requirements that could materially impact our business; governmental export controls and economic sanctions; industry-specific regulation and unfavorable industry-specific laws, regulations or interpretive positions; future regulation of the Internet or mobile devices; technology-related defects that could disrupt the LivePerson services; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or potential infringement of the intellectual property rights of third parties; the use of AI in our product offerings or by our vendors; the presence of, and difficulty in correcting, errors, failures or "bugs" in our products; our ability to license necessary third-party software for use in our products and services, and our ability to successfully integrate third-party software; potential adverse impact due to foreign currency and cryptocurrency exchange rate fluctuations; additional regulatory requirements, tax liabilities, currency exchange rate fluctuations and other risks if and as we expand; risks related to our operations in Israel; potential failure to meeting service level commitments to certain customers; legal liability and/or negative publicity for the services provided to consumers via our technology platforms; technological or other defects that could disrupt or negatively impact our services; our ability to maintain our reputation; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; natural catastrophic events and interruption to our business by man-made problems; potential limitations on our ability to use net operating losses to offset future taxable income; and risks related to our common stock being traded on more than one securities exchange; and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2025. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are referred to the Company's reports and documents filed from time to time by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements.

LivePerson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Unaudited



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Revenue $ 64,700

$ 85,149 Costs, expenses and other:





Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown

separately below) 18,218

24,455 Sales and marketing 23,485

29,230 General and administrative 16,784

21,594 Product development 16,034

24,635 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,818

12,442 Impairment of goodwill -

3,627 Impairment of intangibles and other assets -

2,221 Restructuring costs 1,305

3,309 Total costs, expenses and other 81,644

121,513 Loss from operations (16,944)

(36,364) Other income, net:





Interest expense (7,478)

(701) Interest income 1,457

2,033 Other income (expense), net 8,487

(237) Total other income, net 2,466

1,095 Loss before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (14,478)

(35,269) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (345)

362 Net loss $ (14,133)

$ (35,631)







Net loss per share of common stock:





Basic $ (0.15)

$ (0.40) Diluted $ (0.24)

$ (0.40)







Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share:





Basic 91,570,933

88,081,654 Diluted 95,304,938

88,081,654

LivePerson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands) Unaudited



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (14,133)

$ (35,631) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





Stock-based compensation expense 4,709

7,558 Depreciation 5,587

8,225 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 35

653 Amortization of purchased intangible assets and finance leases 231

4,217 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 1,788

610 Impairment of goodwill -

3,627 Impairment of intangibles and other assets -

2,221 Change in fair value of warrants (8,824)

- Interest expense 5,690

91 Allowance for credit losses 416

4,722 Deferred income taxes 78

75 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (1,205)

5,422 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,624

5,779 Contract acquisition costs 1,662

(2,370) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (5,944)

(15,101) Deferred revenue 3,170

10,852 Other liabilities 20

149 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,096)

1,099 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software (3,759)

(11,501) Purchases of intangible assets (386)

(1,209) Net cash used in investing activities (4,145)

(12,710) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payment for repurchase of 2024 convertible senior notes -

(72,492) Principal payments for financing leases (26)

(327) Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with the exercise of options

and employee stock purchase plan -

122 Net cash used in financing activities (26)

(72,697) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 284

400 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,983)

(83,908) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year 183,237

212,925 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 176,254

$ 129,017

LivePerson, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP (In Thousands) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:





GAAP net loss $ (14,133)

$ (35,631) Add/(less):





Interest expense 7,478

701 Interest income (1,457)

(2,033) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (345)

362 Depreciation 5,587

8,225 Amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases 231

4,217 Litigation, consulting and other employee costs (1) 5,169

3,769 Restructuring costs (2) 1,305

3,309 Stock-based compensation expense 4,709

7,558 Change in fair value of warrants (8,824)

- Impairment of goodwill -

3,627 Impairment of intangibles and other assets -

2,221 Leadership transition costs -

1,389 Working capital adjustment - Kasamba -

1,776 IT transformation costs (3) 110

708 Acquisition and divestiture costs -

42 Other expense, net 337

237 Adjusted EBITDA $ 167

$ 477







Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Loss:





Loss before (benefit from) provision for income taxes $ (14,478)

$ (35,269) Add/(less):





Interest expense 7,478

701 Interest income (1,457)

(2,033) Amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases 231

4,217 Litigation, consulting and other employee costs (1) 5,169

3,769 Restructuring costs (2) 1,305

3,309 Stock-based compensation expense 4,709

7,558 Change in fair value of warrants (8,824)

- Impairment of goodwill -

3,627 Impairment of intangibles and other assets -

2,221 Leadership transition costs -

1,389 Working capital adjustment - Kasamba -

1,776 IT transformation costs (3) 110

708 Acquisition and divestiture costs -

42 Other expense, net 337

237 Adjusted operating loss $ (5,420)

$ (7,748)

-------------- (1) Includes litigation costs of $3.7 million, consulting costs of $0.9 million, and accrued expenses of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Includes litigation costs of $3.0 million, consulting costs of $0.6 million and accrued expenses and fees of $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. (2) Includes severance costs and other compensation costs of $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Includes IT contract termination cost of $0.7 million and severance costs and other compensation related costs of $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. (3) Includes IT infrastructure realignment costs of $0.1 million and $0.7 million related to consolidating and migrating data centers to the cloud for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

LivePerson, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP (In Thousands) Unaudited



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Calculation of Free Cash Flow:





Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (3,096)

$ 1,099 Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software (3,759)

(11,501) Total Free Cash Flow $ (6,855)

$ (10,402)

LivePerson, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP (In Thousands) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024



















GAAP cost of revenue (1) $ 18,218

$ 16,526

$ 19,983

$ 16,432

$ 24,455 Stock based compensation (186)

(198)

(251)

(288)

(343) IT transformation costs (110)

(110)

(185)

(202)

(383) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 17,922

$ 16,218

$ 19,547

$ 15,942

$ 23,729



















GAAP sales and marketing expenses (1) $ 23,485

$ 20,281

$ 22,093

$ 25,733

$ 29,230 Stock based compensation (1,378)

(903)

(2,182)

(1,854)

(2,455) Leadership transition costs -

-

(33)

(423)

(404) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 22,107

$ 19,378

$ 19,878

$ 23,456

$ 26,371



















GAAP general and administrative expenses (1) $ 16,784

$ 16,090

$ 17,662

$ 24,415

$ 21,594 Stock based compensation (1,773)

(948)

(1,725)

(2,318)

(1,798) Other litigation, consulting and employee costs (5,169)

(2,029)

(5,253)

(5,925)

(3,769) Leadership transition costs -

195

(41)

(785)

(323) Acquisition and divestiture costs -

-

-

(878)

(42) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 9,842

$ 13,308

$ 10,643

$ 14,509

$ 15,662



















GAAP product development expenses (1) $ 16,034

$ 17,292

$ 18,184

$ 19,674

$ 24,635 Stock based compensation (1,372)

(1,107)

(1,217)

(1,440)

(2,962) Leadership transition costs -

-

(48)

(474)

(662) IT transformation costs -

-

-

-

(325) Non-GAAP product development expenses $ 14,662

$ 16,185

$ 16,919

$ 17,760

$ 20,686

























(1) GAAP amounts have been adjusted to remove depreciation and amortization expense as those are now presented separately in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for each period.

LivePerson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) Unaudited



March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,254

$ 183,237 Accounts receivable, net 29,643

28,737 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,857

19,250 Total current assets 221,754

231,224 Property and equipment, net 98,316

100,557 Contract acquisition costs, net 32,155

33,559 Intangible assets, net 15,456

15,070 Goodwill, net 223,784

222,554 Deferred tax assets, net 4,425

4,411 Other assets 330

403 Total assets $ 596,220

$ 607,778







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable $ 15,524

$ 15,378 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 57,283

66,582 Deferred revenue 61,395

57,980 Total current liabilities 134,202

139,940 Convertible senior notes 528,858

527,070 Deferred tax liabilities 3,622

3,542 Other liabilities 4,482

4,542 Total liabilities 671,164

675,094 Commitments and contingencies





Total stockholders' equity (74,944)

(67,316) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 596,220

$ 607,778

