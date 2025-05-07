Liveperson Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
Second Quarter 2025
|
|
|
Guidance
|
Revenue (in millions)
|
$57 - $60
|
Revenue growth (year-over-year)
|
(29)% - (25)%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)
|
$(4) - $(2)
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
|
(7.0)% - (3.3)%
|
|
Full Year 2025
|
|
|
Guidance
|
Revenue (in millions)
|
$240 - $255
|
Revenue growth (year-over-year)
|
(23)% - (18)%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)
|
$(14) - $0
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
|
(5.8)% - 0.0%
Disaggregated Revenue
Included in the accompanying financial results are revenues disaggregated by revenue source, as follows:
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
Hosted services
|
$ 55,134
|
|
$ 71,495
|
Professional services
|
9,566
|
|
13,654
|
Total revenue
|
$ 64,700
|
|
$ 85,149
Supplemental First Quarter 2025 Presentation
LivePerson will post a presentation providing supplemental information for the first quarter of 2025 on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at .
Earnings Teleconference Information
The Company will discuss its first quarter of 2025 financial results during a teleconference today, May 7, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET. To participate via telephone, callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. Eastern start time; domestic callers (U.S. and Canada) should dial 1-877-407-0784, while international callers should dial 1-201-689-8560, and both should reference the conference ID "13752774."
The conference call will also be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's web site at .
If you are unable to participate in the live call, the teleconference will be available for replay approximately two hours after the call until May 21, 2025. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). Please reference the conference ID "13752774." A replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's web site at .
About LivePerson, Inc.
LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN ) is a leader in trusted enterprise conversational AI and digital transformation. The world's leading brands - including HSBC, Virgin Media and Burberry - use our award-winning LivePerson platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing uniquely rich data analytics and safety tools to unlock the power of conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named LivePerson the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. Learn more at liveperson.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Investors are cautioned that the following financial measures used in this press release and on our earnings call are "non-GAAP financial measures": (i) adjusted EBITDA, or net loss before interest expense, interest income, (benefit from) provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases, litigation, consulting and other employee costs, restructuring costs, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of intangibles and other assets, leadership transition costs, working capital adjustment related to the Kasamba divestiture, IT transformation costs, acquisition and divestiture costs, change in fair value of warrants, and other expense, net; (ii) adjusted EBITDA margin, or net loss before interest expense, interest income, (benefit from) provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases, litigation, consulting and other employee costs, restructuring costs, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of intangibles and other assets, leadership transition costs, working capital adjustment related to the Kasamba divestiture, IT transformation costs, acquisition and divestiture costs, change in fair value of warrants, and other expense, net, divided by revenue; (iii) adjusted operating loss, or net loss before interest expense, interest income, amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases, litigation, consulting and other employee costs, restructuring costs, stock-based compensation expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of intangibles and other assets, leadership transition costs, working capital adjustment related to the Kasamba divestiture, IT transformation costs, acquisition and divestiture costs, change in fair value of warrants, other expense, net, and (benefit from) provision for income taxes; (iv) free cash flow, or net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software; (v) non-GAAP cost of revenue, or cost of revenue excluding stock based compensation and IT transformation costs; (vi) non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, or sales and marketing expenses excluding stock based compensation and leadership transition costs; (vii) non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, or general and administrative expenses excluding stock based compensation, other litigation, consulting and employee costs and leadership transition costs acquisition and divestiture costs; and (viii) non-GAAP product development expenses, or product development expenses excluding stock based compensation, leadership transition costs and IT transformation costs.
Non-GAAP financial information should not be construed as an alternative to any other measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance, liquidity or cash flows generated by operating, investing and financing activities as there may be significant factors or trends that it fails to address. We present non-GAAP financial information because we believe that it is helpful to some investors as one measure of our operations.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release and on our earnings call regarding LivePerson that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. Any such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to financial guidance, changes to our capital structure, our ability to execute on our transformation strategy, the effects of our cost-reduction efforts and the impact of our new hires, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. With respect to our financial guidance, we note that it is routine for our internal projections and expectations to change as the quarter and year progress, and therefore it should be clearly understood that the internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations may change. Although these expectations may change, we are under no obligation to inform you if they do. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: our ability to retain existing customers and cause them to purchase additional services and to attract new customers; the intensive personnel, infrastructure and resource commitment required to support our customer base; our ability to retain key personnel, attract new personnel and to manage staff attrition; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; our ability to refinance our substantial indebtedness before it becomes due or to secure necessary additional financing on commercially reasonable terms, or at all; lengthy sales cycles; delays in our implementation cycles; payment-related risks; potential fluctuations in our quarterly revenue and operating results; limitations on the effectiveness of our controls; non-payment or late payment of amounts due to us from a significant number of customers; volatility in the capital markets; recognition of revenue from subscriptions; customer retention and engagement; our ability to develop and maintain successful relationships with partners, service partners, social media and other third-party consumer messaging platforms and endpoints; our ability to effectively operate on mobile devices; the highly competitive markets in which we operate; general economic conditions; failures or security breaches in our services, those of our third-party service providers, or in the websites of our customers; regulation or possible misappropriation of personal information belonging to our customers' Internet users; US and international laws and regulations regarding privacy data protection and AI and increased public scrutiny of privacy, security and AI issues that could result in increased government regulation and other legal obligations; ongoing litigation and legal matters; new regulatory or other legal requirements that could materially impact our business; governmental export controls and economic sanctions; industry-specific regulation and unfavorable industry-specific laws, regulations or interpretive positions; future regulation of the Internet or mobile devices; technology-related defects that could disrupt the LivePerson services; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights or potential infringement of the intellectual property rights of third parties; the use of AI in our product offerings or by our vendors; the presence of, and difficulty in correcting, errors, failures or "bugs" in our products; our ability to license necessary third-party software for use in our products and services, and our ability to successfully integrate third-party software; potential adverse impact due to foreign currency and cryptocurrency exchange rate fluctuations; additional regulatory requirements, tax liabilities, currency exchange rate fluctuations and other risks if and as we expand; risks related to our operations in Israel; potential failure to meeting service level commitments to certain customers; legal liability and/or negative publicity for the services provided to consumers via our technology platforms; technological or other defects that could disrupt or negatively impact our services; our ability to maintain our reputation; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; natural catastrophic events and interruption to our business by man-made problems; potential limitations on our ability to use net operating losses to offset future taxable income; and risks related to our common stock being traded on more than one securities exchange; and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2025. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are referred to the Company's reports and documents filed from time to time by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements.
|
LivePerson, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenue
|
$ 64,700
|
|
$ 85,149
|
Costs, expenses and other:
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown
|
18,218
|
|
24,455
|
Sales and marketing
|
23,485
|
|
29,230
|
General and administrative
|
16,784
|
|
21,594
|
Product development
|
16,034
|
|
24,635
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
5,818
|
|
12,442
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
|
3,627
|
Impairment of intangibles and other assets
|
-
|
|
2,221
|
Restructuring costs
|
1,305
|
|
3,309
|
Total costs, expenses and other
|
81,644
|
|
121,513
|
Loss from operations
|
(16,944)
|
|
(36,364)
|
Other income, net:
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
(7,478)
|
|
(701)
|
Interest income
|
1,457
|
|
2,033
|
Other income (expense), net
|
8,487
|
|
(237)
|
Total other income, net
|
2,466
|
|
1,095
|
Loss before (benefit from) provision for income taxes
|
(14,478)
|
|
(35,269)
|
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|
(345)
|
|
362
|
Net loss
|
$ (14,133)
|
|
$ (35,631)
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share of common stock:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ (0.15)
|
|
$ (0.40)
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.24)
|
|
$ (0.40)
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
91,570,933
|
|
88,081,654
|
Diluted
|
95,304,938
|
|
88,081,654
|
LivePerson, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In Thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$ (14,133)
|
|
$ (35,631)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
4,709
|
|
7,558
|
Depreciation
|
5,587
|
|
8,225
|
Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets
|
35
|
|
653
|
Amortization of purchased intangible assets and finance leases
|
231
|
|
4,217
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount
|
1,788
|
|
610
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
|
3,627
|
Impairment of intangibles and other assets
|
-
|
|
2,221
|
Change in fair value of warrants
|
(8,824)
|
|
-
|
Interest expense
|
5,690
|
|
91
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
416
|
|
4,722
|
Deferred income taxes
|
78
|
|
75
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(1,205)
|
|
5,422
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
3,624
|
|
5,779
|
Contract acquisition costs
|
1,662
|
|
(2,370)
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
(5,944)
|
|
(15,101)
|
Deferred revenue
|
3,170
|
|
10,852
|
Other liabilities
|
20
|
|
149
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
(3,096)
|
|
1,099
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software
|
(3,759)
|
|
(11,501)
|
Purchases of intangible assets
|
(386)
|
|
(1,209)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(4,145)
|
|
(12,710)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
Payment for repurchase of 2024 convertible senior notes
|
-
|
|
(72,492)
|
Principal payments for financing leases
|
(26)
|
|
(327)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with the exercise of options
|
-
|
|
122
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(26)
|
|
(72,697)
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
284
|
|
400
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(6,983)
|
|
(83,908)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year
|
183,237
|
|
212,925
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
|
$ 176,254
|
|
$ 129,017
|
LivePerson, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP
|
(In Thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
$ (14,133)
|
|
$ (35,631)
|
Add/(less):
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
7,478
|
|
701
|
Interest income
|
(1,457)
|
|
(2,033)
|
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|
(345)
|
|
362
|
Depreciation
|
5,587
|
|
8,225
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases
|
231
|
|
4,217
|
Litigation, consulting and other employee costs (1)
|
5,169
|
|
3,769
|
Restructuring costs (2)
|
1,305
|
|
3,309
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
4,709
|
|
7,558
|
Change in fair value of warrants
|
(8,824)
|
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
|
3,627
|
Impairment of intangibles and other assets
|
-
|
|
2,221
|
Leadership transition costs
|
-
|
|
1,389
|
Working capital adjustment - Kasamba
|
-
|
|
1,776
|
IT transformation costs (3)
|
110
|
|
708
|
Acquisition and divestiture costs
|
-
|
|
42
|
Other expense, net
|
337
|
|
237
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 167
|
|
$ 477
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Loss:
|
|
|
|
Loss before (benefit from) provision for income taxes
|
$ (14,478)
|
|
$ (35,269)
|
Add/(less):
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
7,478
|
|
701
|
Interest income
|
(1,457)
|
|
(2,033)
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles and finance leases
|
231
|
|
4,217
|
Litigation, consulting and other employee costs (1)
|
5,169
|
|
3,769
|
Restructuring costs (2)
|
1,305
|
|
3,309
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
4,709
|
|
7,558
|
Change in fair value of warrants
|
(8,824)
|
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
-
|
|
3,627
|
Impairment of intangibles and other assets
|
-
|
|
2,221
|
Leadership transition costs
|
-
|
|
1,389
|
Working capital adjustment - Kasamba
|
-
|
|
1,776
|
IT transformation costs (3)
|
110
|
|
708
|
Acquisition and divestiture costs
|
-
|
|
42
|
Other expense, net
|
337
|
|
237
|
Adjusted operating loss
|
$ (5,420)
|
|
$ (7,748)
|
--------------
|
(1)
|
Includes litigation costs of $3.7 million, consulting costs of $0.9 million, and accrued expenses of $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Includes litigation costs of $3.0 million, consulting costs of $0.6 million and accrued expenses and fees of $0.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
|
(2)
|
Includes severance costs and other compensation costs of $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Includes IT contract termination cost of $0.7 million and severance costs and other compensation related costs of $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
|
(3)
|
Includes IT infrastructure realignment costs of $0.1 million and $0.7 million related to consolidating and migrating data centers to the cloud for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
LivePerson, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP
|
(In Thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Calculation of Free Cash Flow:
|
|
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
$ (3,096)
|
|
$ 1,099
|
Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software
|
(3,759)
|
|
(11,501)
|
Total Free Cash Flow
|
$ (6,855)
|
|
$ (10,402)
|
LivePerson, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP
|
(In Thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP cost of revenue (1)
|
$ 18,218
|
|
$ 16,526
|
|
$ 19,983
|
|
$ 16,432
|
|
$ 24,455
|
Stock based compensation
|
(186)
|
|
(198)
|
|
(251)
|
|
(288)
|
|
(343)
|
IT transformation costs
|
(110)
|
|
(110)
|
|
(185)
|
|
(202)
|
|
(383)
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
|
$ 17,922
|
|
$ 16,218
|
|
$ 19,547
|
|
$ 15,942
|
|
$ 23,729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP sales and marketing expenses (1)
|
$ 23,485
|
|
$ 20,281
|
|
$ 22,093
|
|
$ 25,733
|
|
$ 29,230
|
Stock based compensation
|
(1,378)
|
|
(903)
|
|
(2,182)
|
|
(1,854)
|
|
(2,455)
|
Leadership transition costs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(33)
|
|
(423)
|
|
(404)
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses
|
$ 22,107
|
|
$ 19,378
|
|
$ 19,878
|
|
$ 23,456
|
|
$ 26,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP general and administrative expenses (1)
|
$ 16,784
|
|
$ 16,090
|
|
$ 17,662
|
|
$ 24,415
|
|
$ 21,594
|
Stock based compensation
|
(1,773)
|
|
(948)
|
|
(1,725)
|
|
(2,318)
|
|
(1,798)
|
Other litigation, consulting and employee costs
|
(5,169)
|
|
(2,029)
|
|
(5,253)
|
|
(5,925)
|
|
(3,769)
|
Leadership transition costs
|
-
|
|
195
|
|
(41)
|
|
(785)
|
|
(323)
|
Acquisition and divestiture costs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(878)
|
|
(42)
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses
|
$ 9,842
|
|
$ 13,308
|
|
$ 10,643
|
|
$ 14,509
|
|
$ 15,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP product development expenses (1)
|
$ 16,034
|
|
$ 17,292
|
|
$ 18,184
|
|
$ 19,674
|
|
$ 24,635
|
Stock based compensation
|
(1,372)
|
|
(1,107)
|
|
(1,217)
|
|
(1,440)
|
|
(2,962)
|
Leadership transition costs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(48)
|
|
(474)
|
|
(662)
|
IT transformation costs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(325)
|
Non-GAAP product development expenses
|
$ 14,662
|
|
$ 16,185
|
|
$ 16,919
|
|
$ 17,760
|
|
$ 20,686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
GAAP amounts have been adjusted to remove depreciation and amortization expense as those are now presented separately in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for each period.
|
LivePerson, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In Thousands)
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 176,254
|
|
$ 183,237
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
29,643
|
|
28,737
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
15,857
|
|
19,250
|
Total current assets
|
221,754
|
|
231,224
|
Property and equipment, net
|
98,316
|
|
100,557
|
Contract acquisition costs, net
|
32,155
|
|
33,559
|
Intangible assets, net
|
15,456
|
|
15,070
|
Goodwill, net
|
223,784
|
|
222,554
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
4,425
|
|
4,411
|
Other assets
|
330
|
|
403
|
Total assets
|
$ 596,220
|
|
$ 607,778
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 15,524
|
|
$ 15,378
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
57,283
|
|
66,582
|
Deferred revenue
|
61,395
|
|
57,980
|
Total current liabilities
|
134,202
|
|
139,940
|
Convertible senior notes
|
528,858
|
|
527,070
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
3,622
|
|
3,542
|
Other liabilities
|
4,482
|
|
4,542
|
Total liabilities
|
671,164
|
|
675,094
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
(74,944)
|
|
(67,316)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 596,220
|
|
$ 607,778
Investor Relations contact
[email protected]
