Ramp And Stripe Deepen Partnership To Accelerate Global Commerce Through Stablecoin-Backed Cards

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp , the fastest-growing corporate card and financial operations platform in the U.S., will expand its issuing partnership with Stripe , a programmable financial services company, to launch the industry's first stablecoin-backed corporate cards with fully integrated spend management software. Together, these companies are setting a new standard in global commerce by making cross-border transactions dramatically easier and faster.

Businesses today face massive hurdles moving money internationally: Payments routinely take five or more business days to settle , each transaction can cost $50 or more in fees, and unpredictable currency swings - such as Argentina's peso losing nearly 50% of its value since late 2023 - create significant financial risk for companies with a global footprint. Additionally, issuing corporate cards internationally is notoriously complicated, with cumbersome country-specific regulations and payment rail variations causing delays and frustration.

Eliminating Friction in Global Finance

Ramp and Stripe's stablecoin-backed corporate cards eliminate these pain points , offering businesses dramatically faster settlements, lower costs, built-in protection from currency volatility, and seamless card issuance - enabling global growth without global headaches:



Fund : Businesses can fund a wallet with Ramp using local currency, which is converted to stablecoin, or by depositing stablecoins directly.

Transact : Card purchases work as standard local payments. The cardholder simply pays in their local fiat currency, and the merchant receives fiat currency.

Protect : Funds are held in dollar-equivalent value, shielded against local currency devaluation. Simplify : With Ramp's corporate card, businesses can also access Ramp's full suite of spend management and financial automation tools globally.

"Ramp believes in not just responding to industry trends but creating the future itself," said Subham Agarwal, Director of Product and Head of Product Marketing at Ramp. "The product we are developing in partnership with Stripe is about improving how businesses spend globally, empowering our customers everywhere with a radically simpler and more stable way to transact across borders. We saw the pain our customers experience from inefficiencies in international finance, and are working hard to fix it."

Building the Future of Global Commerce

By working with Stripe to extend Ramp's platform to previously unreachable markets, businesses in emerging economies will gain access to the same advanced financial tools that have helped over 30,000+ U.S. companies save billions of dollars and millions of hours.

This combination of stablecoin-backed cards and Ramp's powerful financial platform will accelerate business growth and commerce in regions that need it most.

The integration enables issuance of new card programs in multiple countries at once, starting with select Latin American markets. The focus on Latin America aims to address the growing demand for businesses to utilize stablecoins to store value and fund purchases. Availability will expand to countries in Europe, Africa and Asia thereafter.

To learn more about how Ramp can simplify international payments for your business, visit .

About Ramp

Ramp is a financial operations platform designed to save companies time and money. Our all-in-one solution combines payments, corporate cards, vendor management, procurement, travel booking, and automated bookkeeping with built-in intelligence to maximize the impact of every dollar and hour spent. Over 30,000 customers, from family farms to global enterprises, have saved $2 billion and 20 million hours with Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp enables tens of billions in purchases annually. Learn more at .

