Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results
|(financials follow)
| STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31,
|September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|(unaudited)
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|18,502
|$
|117,335
|Receivables, net of allowance of $7,149 and $6,434, respectively
|216,542
|94,981
|Inventories
|65,941
|41,587
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|29,822
|27,566
|Total current assets
|330,807
|281,469
|Property and equipment, net
|127,970
|104,534
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|92,344
|91,141
|Goodwill
|292,457
|275,829
|Intangibles, net
|126,578
|98,712
|Restricted cash
|250
|250
|Captive insurance collateral
|76,496
|74,851
|Deferred charges and other assets, net
|12,564
|12,825
|Total assets
|$
|1,059,466
|$
|939,611
|LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|45,277
|$
|31,547
|Revolving credit facility borrowings
|22,348
|5
|Fair liability value of derivative instruments
|1,629
|13,971
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|21,000
|21,000
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|21,117
|19,832
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|154,455
|116,317
|Unearned service contract revenue
|75,732
|66,424
|Customer credit balances
|44,537
|104,700
|Total current liabilities
|386,095
|373,796
|Long-term debt
|177,494
|187,811
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|75,700
|75,916
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|33,589
|21,922
|Other long-term liabilities
|16,007
|16,273
|Partners' capital
|Common unitholders
|387,603
|282,058
|General partner
|(5,340
|)
|(5,714
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
|(11,682
|)
|(12,451
|)
|Total partners' capital
|370,581
|263,893
|Total liabilities and partners' capital
|$
|1,059,466
|$
|939,611
| STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
| Three Months
Ended March 31,
| Six Months
Ended March 31,
|(in thousands, except per unit data - unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Sales:
|Product
|$
|665,105
|$
|595,298
|$
|1,064,564
|$
|1,043,848
|Installations and services
|77,940
|70,734
|166,544
|150,280
|Total sales
|743,045
|666,032
|1,231,108
|1,194,128
|Cost and expenses:
|Cost of product
|406,950
|389,394
|655,649
|692,732
|Cost of installations and services
|76,210
|70,592
|157,875
|145,699
|(Increase) decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments
|(6,101
|)
|(11,752
|)
|(11,359
|)
|7,278
|Delivery and branch expenses
|124,927
|104,085
|224,254
|198,449
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|8,912
|7,748
|16,815
|16,134
|General and administrative expenses
|8,187
|6,887
|15,370
|13,908
|Finance charge income
|(1,412
|)
|(1,253
|)
|(2,087
|)
|(2,024
|)
|Operating income
|125,372
|100,331
|174,591
|121,952
|Interest expense, net
|(4,464
|)
|(3,838
|)
|(7,475
|)
|(7,056
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|(230
|)
|(249
|)
|(530
|)
|(499
|)
|Income before income taxes
|$
|120,678
|$
|96,244
|$
|166,586
|$
|114,397
|Income tax expense
|34,767
|27,870
|47,791
|33,044
|Net income
|$
|85,911
|$
|68,374
|$
|118,795
|$
|81,353
|General Partner's interest in net income
|802
|620
|1,109
|738
|Limited Partners' interest in net income
|$
|85,109
|$
|67,754
|$
|117,686
|$
|80,615
|Per unit data (Basic and Diluted):
|Net income available to limited partners
|$
|2.46
|$
|1.91
|$
|3.40
|$
|2.27
|Dilutive impact of theoretical distribution of earnings
|0.45
|0.35
|0.60
|0.39
|Basic and diluted income per Limited Partner Unit:
|$
|2.01
|$
|1.56
|$
|2.80
|$
|1.88
|Weighted average number of Limited Partner units outstanding (Basic and Diluted)
|34,569
|35,549
|34,578
|35,571
| SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
| Three Months
Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|85,911
|$
|68,374
|Plus:
|Income tax expense
|34,767
|27,870
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|230
|249
|Interest expense, net
|4,464
|3,838
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,912
|7,748
|EBITDA
|134,284
|108,079
|(Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments
|(6,101
|)
|(11,752
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|128,183
|96,327
|Add / (subtract)
|Income tax expense
|(34,767
|)
|(27,870
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(4,464
|)
|(3,838
|)
|Provision for losses on accounts receivable
|2,987
|3,023
|Increase in accounts receivables
|(43,246
|)
|(14,119
|)
|Decrease in inventories
|4,520
|21,332
|Decrease in customer credit balances
|(45,201
|)
|(39,763
|)
|Change in deferred taxes
|8,737
|(1,165
|)
|Change in other operating assets and liabilities
|31,856
|21,202
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|48,605
|$
|55,129
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(81,755
|)
|$
|(23,342
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|$
|2,860
|$
|(39,649
|)
|Home heating oil and propane gallons sold
|143,900
|117,100
|Other petroleum products
|28,900
|30,200
|Total all products
|172,800
|147,300
| SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
| Six Months Ended
March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|118,795
|$
|81,353
|Plus:
|Income tax expense
|47,791
|33,044
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|530
|499
|Interest expense, net
|7,475
|7,056
|Depreciation and amortization
|16,815
|16,134
|EBITDA
|191,406
|138,086
|(Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments
|(11,359
|)
|7,278
|Adjusted EBITDA
|180,047
|145,364
|Add / (subtract)
|Income tax expense
|(47,791
|)
|(33,044
|)
|Interest expense, net
|(7,475
|)
|(7,056
|)
|Provision for losses on accounts receivable
|3,169
|3,672
|Increase in accounts receivables
|(124,722
|)
|(87,709
|)
|Increase in inventories
|(22,150
|)
|(5,473
|)
|Decrease in customer credit balances
|(61,400
|)
|(61,615
|)
|Change in deferred taxes
|11,404
|(2,756
|)
|Change in other operating assets and liabilities
|52,959
|43,438
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(15,959
|)
|$
|(5,179
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(86,407
|)
|$
|(29,217
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|$
|3,533
|$
|1,268
|Home heating oil and propane gallons sold
|226,300
|197,300
|Other petroleum products
|59,600
|62,500
|Total all products
|285,900
|259,800
|CONTACT:
|Star Group, L.P.
|Chris Witty
|Investor Relations
|Darrow Associates
|203/328-7310
|646/438-9385 or ...
Legal Disclaimer:
