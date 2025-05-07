Stonex Group Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quarterly Net Operating Revenues of $487.3 million , up 15% Quarterly Net Income of $71.7 million , ROE of 15.7% Quarterly Diluted EPS of $1.41 per share, up 29% NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (the“Company”; NASDAQ: SNEX), a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2025 second quarter ended March 31, 2025. Sean O'Connor, the Company's Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board, stated,“Our fiscal second quarter marked a continuation of StoneX's sustained growth and success, with net income and diluted EPS up, 35% and 29%, respectively, driven by solid performance across a wide range of our products and segments. We believe this broad-based strength in our financial performance speaks to the resilience and adaptability of our business model in an ever-changing marketplace. Over the last several years, though we have benefited from a rising interest rate environment, volatility, a key driver of our business, has been generally muted. Since the beginning of this fiscal year, increased market volatility, coupled with our continued strong client acquisition and engagement, has helped offset the decline in short term interest rates. If a period of sustained volatility is ahead of us, we believe this will be yet another positive driver for the continued growth in our business. We recently announced that we reached a definitive agreement to acquire R.J. O'Brien, the oldest futures brokerage in the U.S., which we believe positions us as a market leader in global derivatives. RJO brings an attractive financial profile to StoneX, having generated approximately $766 million in revenue and approximately $170 million in EBITDA during calendar 2024. This acquisition, which we anticipate will close in the second half of 2025, is expected to enhance our margins, EPS and return on equity with the addition of nearly $6 billion in client float and approximately 190 million in annual listed derivative contract volumes.” StoneX Group Inc. Summary Financials Condensed consolidated financial statements for the Company will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Upon filing, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q will also be made available on the Company's website at

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 35,992.6 $ 21,321.9 69% $ 63,043.7 $ 40,142.8 57% Principal gains, net 300.5 281.8 7% 609.4 575.6 6% Commission and clearing fees 164.3 136.2 21% 313.6 265.9 18% Consulting, management, and account fees 44.3 40.2 10% 92.1 78.7 17% Interest income 389.0 326.0 19% 767.2 616.1 25% Total revenues 36,890.7 22,106.1 67% 64,826.0 41,679.1 56% Cost of sales of physical commodities 35,934.7 21,287.9 69% 62,925.7 40,076.7 57% Operating revenues 956.0 818.2 17% 1,900.3 1,602.4 19% Transaction-based clearing expenses 91.8 78.5 17% 178.3 152.8 17% Introducing broker commissions 45.5 42.0 8% 89.8 81.1 11% Interest expense 316.6 259.2 22% 622.8 495.2 26% Interest expense on corporate funding 14.8 16.2 (9)% 30.0 29.4 2% Net operating revenues 487.3 422.3 15% 979.4 843.9 16% Compensation and other expenses: Variable compensation and benefits 146.7 123.7 19% 280.0 245.6 14% Fixed compensation and benefits 120.4 110.7 9% 239.6 206.9 16% Trading systems and market information 19.5 19.4 1% 39.5 38.1 4% Professional fees 16.5 19.3 (15)% 35.5 35.0 1% Non-trading technology and support 20.9 18.0 16% 40.6 34.9 16% Occupancy and equipment rental 13.1 13.6 (4)% 26.1 21.3 23% Selling and marketing 13.4 15.6 (14)% 25.4 27.3 (7)% Travel and business development 7.1 7.1 -% 15.5 14.2 9% Communications 2.1 2.3 (9)% 4.2 4.5 (7)% Depreciation and amortization 15.6 12.3 27% 31.3 23.5 33% Bad debts (recoveries), net 0.1 (0.4 ) n/m 1.9 (0.7 ) n/m Other 14.8 15.3 (3)% 31.5 32.2 (2)% Total compensation and other expenses 390.2 356.9 9% 771.1 682.8 13% Other gains - 6.9 (100)% 5.7 6.9 (17)% Income before tax 97.1 72.3 34% 214.0 168.0 27% Income tax expense 25.4 19.2 32% 57.2 45.8 25% Net income $ 71.7 $ 53.1 35% $ 156.8 $ 122.2 28% Earnings per share:(1) Basic $ 1.49 $ 1.12 33% $ 3.26 $ 2.59 26% Diluted $ 1.41 $ 1.09 29% $ 3.10 $ 2.51 24% Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:(1) Basic 46,789,431 45,710,784 2% 46,602,574 45,529,236 2% Diluted 49,376,423 47,248,414 5% 48,981,445 47,060,608 4% Return on equity (“ROE”)(1) 15.7 % 14.0 % 17.5 % 16.7 % ROE on tangible book value(1) 16.5 % 14.8 % 18.3 % 17.7 % n/m = not meaningful to present as a percentage





(1) The Company calculates ROE on stated book value based on net income divided by average stockholders' equity. For the calculation of ROE on tangible book value, the amount of goodwill and intangibles, net is excluded from stockholders' equity. (2) On March 21, 2025, the Company effected a three-for-two stock dividend to stockholders of record as of March 11, 2025. The stock split increased the number of shares of common stock outstanding. All share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted for the stock split.





The following table presents our consolidated operating revenues by segment for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Segment operating revenues represented by: Commercial $ 248.6 $ 200.5 24% $ 480.9 $ 398.9 21% Institutional 561.2 463.4 21% 1,100.8 899.1 22% Self-Directed/Retail 93.4 102.0 (8)% 217.5 194.5 12% Payments 50.3 49.3 2% 108.4 109.9 (1)% Corporate 16.7 14.4 16% 27.8 23.6 18% Eliminations (14.2 ) (11.4 ) 25% (35.1 ) (23.6 ) 49% Operating revenues $ 956.0 $ 818.2 17% $ 1,900.3 $ 1,602.4 19%



The following table presents our consolidated income by segment for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Segment income represented by: Commercial $ 96.7 $ 85.6 13% $ 198.9 $ 172.8 15% Institutional 86.5 61.3 41% 164.6 126.5 30% Self-Directed/Retail 22.0 33.2 (34)% 78.9 61.9 27% Payments 24.5 24.6 -% 58.6 59.6 (2)% Total segment income $ 229.7 $ 204.7 12% $ 501.0 $ 420.8 19% Reconciliation of segment income to income before tax: Segment income $ 229.7 $ 204.7 12% $ 501.0 $ 420.8 19% Net operating loss within Corporate (1) (8.6 ) (12.8 ) (33)% (29.7 ) (28.4 ) 5% Overhead costs and expenses (124.0 ) (119.6 ) 4% (257.3 ) (224.4 ) 15% Income before tax $ 97.1 $ 72.3 34% $ 214.0 $ 168.0 27%





(1) Includes interest expense on corporate funding.





Key Operating Metrics

The tables below present operating revenues disaggregated across the key products we provide to our clients and select operating data and metrics used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 128.4 $ 111.7 15% $ 240.2 $ 220.9 9% Over-the-counter (“OTC”) derivatives 60.3 53.0 14% 96.9 97.5 (1)% Securities 426.7 340.7 25% 828.5 656.9 26% FX/Contracts for difference (“CFD”) contracts 70.9 80.3 (12)% 169.5 154.9 9% Payments 49.2 48.4 2% 106.0 107.8 (2)% Physical contracts 72.6 45.9 58% 165.2 97.3 70% Interest/fees earned on client balances 101.7 104.2 (2)% 209.3 202.6 3% Other 43.7 31.0 41% 92.0 64.5 43% Corporate 16.7 14.4 16% 27.8 23.6 18% Eliminations (14.2 ) (11.4 ) 25% (35.1 ) (23.6 ) 49% $ 956.0 $ 818.2 17% $ 1,900.3 $ 1,602.4 19% Volumes and Other Select Data: Listed derivatives (contracts, 000's) 61,153 53,805 14% 114,333 104,563 9% Listed derivatives, average rate per contract (“RPC”)(1) $ 2.02 $ 1.98 2% $ 2.02 $ 2.01 -% Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 6,639 $ 6,064 9% $ 6,630 $ 6,117 8% OTC derivatives (contracts, 000's) 897 810 11% 1,756 1,625 8% OTC derivatives, average RPC $ 68.35 $ 65.66 4% $ 55.87 $ 60.28 (7)% Securities average daily volume (“ADV”) (millions) $ 8,915 $ 7,473 19% $ 8,822 $ 6,838 29% Securities rate per million (“RPM”) (2) $ 279 $ 239 17% $ 258 $ 265 (3)% Average money market/FDIC sweep client balances (millions) $ 1,283 $ 1,047 23% $ 1,240 $ 1,054 18% FX/CFD contracts ADV (millions) $ 11,539 $ 10,453 10% $ 11,613 $ 10,685 9% FX/CFD contracts RPM $ 97 $ 120 (19)% $ 115 $ 114 1% Payments ADV (millions) $ 77 $ 64 20% $ 81 $ 69 17% Payments RPM $ 10,526 $ 12,327 (15)% $ 10,466 $ 12,453 (16)%





(1) Give-up fee revenues, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average rate per contract. (2) Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.





Interest expense

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Interest expense attributable to: Trading activities: Institutional dealer in fixed income securities $ 232.6 $ 198.0 17% $ 456.2 $ 370.1 23% Securities borrowing 21.4 14.0 53% 43.4 28.6 52% Client balances on deposit 31.1 31.4 (1)% 64.9 67.7 (4)% Short-term financing facilities of subsidiaries and other direct interest of operating segments 31.5 15.8 99% 58.3 28.8 102% 316.6 259.2 22% 622.8 495.2 26% Corporate funding 14.8 16.2 (9)% 30.0 29.4 2% Total interest expense $ 331.4 $ 275.4 20% $ 652.8 $ 524.6 24%



The increase in interest expense attributable to fixed income securities and securities borrowing was principally due to the growth in the size of the security repo and securities lending businesses. The increase in other direct interest expense attributable to operating segments principally resulted from an increase in the activities of our physical precious metals and commodities businesses.

Net Operating Revenues

The table below presents a disaggregation of consolidated net operating revenues used by management in evaluating our performance, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Net Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 60.3 $ 48.2 25% $ 110.2 $ 98.6 12% OTC derivatives 60.2 53.0 14% 96.8 97.4 (1)% Securities 120.8 88.6 36% 222.6 184.5 21% FX/CFD contracts 62.5 71.8 (13)% 152.8 138.0 11% Payments 46.5 45.9 1% 100.7 102.9 (2)% Physical contracts 48.6 36.8 32% 125.7 78.8 60% Interest, net / fees earned on client balances 74.5 74.0 1% 151.9 137.0 11% Other 22.5 16.8 34% 48.4 35.1 38% Corporate (8.6 ) (12.8 ) (33)% (29.7 ) (28.4 ) 5% $ 487.3 $ 422.3 15% $ 979.4 $ 843.9 16%



Variable vs. Fixed Expenses

The table below sets forth our variable expenses and non-variable expenses as a percentage of total non-interest expenses for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2025 % of

Total 2024 % of

Total 2025 % of

Total 2024 % of

Total Variable compensation and benefits $ 146.7 28% $ 123.7 26% $ 280.0 27% $ 245.6 27% Transaction-based clearing expenses 91.8 17% 78.5 16% 178.3 17% 152.8 16% Introducing broker commissions 45.5 9% 42.0 9% 89.8 9% 81.1 9% Total variable expenses 284.0 54% 244.2 51% 548.1 53% 479.5 52% Fixed compensation and benefits 120.4 23% 110.7 23% 239.6 23% 206.9 23% Other fixed expenses 123.0 23% 122.9 26% 249.6 24% 231.0 25% Bad debts (recoveries), net 0.1 -% (0.4 ) -% 1.9 -% (0.7 ) -% Total non-variable expenses 243.5 46% 233.2 49% 491.1 47% 437.2 48% Total non-interest expenses $ 527.5 100% $ 477.4 100% $ 1,039.2 100% $ 916.7 100%



Other Gains, net

The results of the six months ended March 31, 2025 included nonrecurring gains of $5.7 million resulting from proceeds received from class action settlements.

Segment Results

Our business activities are managed through four operating segments, including Commercial, Institutional, Self-Directed/Retail and Payments.

The tables below present the financial performance, a disaggregation of operating revenues, select operating data and metrics, and a disaggregation of net operating revenue used by management in evaluating the performance of our segments, for the periods indicated. Additional information on the performance of our segments will be included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC.

Commercial

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 35,955.5 $ 21,310.0 69% $ 62,989.2 $ 40,119.5 57% Principal gains, net 89.6 73.7 22% 156.8 150.8 4% Commission and clearing fees 54.3 47.0 16% 103.0 91.3 13% Consulting, management and account fees 6.6 7.1 (7)% 13.1 12.9 2% Interest income 46.0 41.3 11% 98.9 82.6 20% Total revenues 36,152.0 21,479.1 68% 63,361.0 40,457.1 57% Cost of sales of physical commodities 35,903.4 21,278.6 69% 62,880.1 40,058.2 57% Operating revenues 248.6 200.5 24% 480.9 398.9 21% Transaction-based clearing expenses 19.1 16.9 13% 36.7 32.7 12% Introducing broker commissions 13.1 10.9 20% 24.4 21.3 15% Interest expense 23.1 8.5 172% 37.3 17.3 116% Net operating revenues 193.3 164.2 18% 382.5 327.6 17% Variable compensation and benefits 53.4 44.9 19% 96.9 81.9 18% Net contribution 139.9 119.3 17% 285.6 245.7 16% Fixed compensation and benefits 19.7 16.5 19% 36.7 32.0 15% Other fixed expenses 23.8 24.0 (1)% 49.1 47.8 3% Bad debts (recoveries), net (0.3 ) 0.1 n/m 0.9 - n/m Non-variable direct expenses 43.2 40.6 6% 86.7 79.8 9% Other gain - 6.9 (100)% - 6.9 (100)% Segment income 96.7 85.6 13% 198.9 172.8 15% Allocation of overhead costs 9.9 8.9 11% 19.6 17.7 11% Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs $ 86.8 $ 76.7 13% $ 179.3 $ 155.1 16%





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 75.5 $ 59.1 28% $ 137.7 $ 118.5 16% OTC derivatives 60.3 53.0 14% 96.9 97.5 (1)% Physical contracts 71.4 43.9 63% 161.5 94.5 71% Interest/fees earned on client balances 34.7 38.1 (9)% 71.3 75.3 (5)% Other 6.7 6.4 5% 13.5 13.1 3% $ 248.6 $ 200.5 24% $ 480.9 $ 398.9 21% Volumes and Other Select Data: Listed derivatives (contracts, 000's) 11,434 9,635 19% 22,042 19,157 15% Listed derivatives, average RPC (1) $ 6.35 $ 5.91 7% $ 6.02 $ 5.94 1% Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 1,737 $ 1,684 3% $ 1,732 $ 1,692 2% OTC derivatives (contracts, 000's) 897 810 11% 1,756 1,625 8% OTC derivatives, average RPC $ 68.35 $ 65.66 4% $ 55.87 $ 60.28 (7)%





(1) Give-up fee revenues, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, as well as cash and voice brokerage revenues are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average RPC.





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Net Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 46.6 $ 34.3 36% $ 83.9 $ 71.1 18% OTC derivatives 60.2 53.0 -% 96.8 97.4 (1)% Physical contracts 47.6 35.0 36% 122.4 76.3 60% Interest/fees earned on client balances 32.1 35.2 (9)% 65.9 69.5 (5)% Other 6.8 6.7 1% 13.5 13.3 2% $ 193.3 $ 164.2 18% $ 382.5 $ 327.6 17%



Institutional

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ - $ - -% $ - $ - -% Principal gains, net 107.9 97.6 11% 216.5 200.8 8% Commission and clearing fees 95.4 74.8 28% 181.1 148.1 22% Consulting, management and account fees 20.5 17.7 16% 40.8 35.0 17% Interest income 337.4 273.3 23% 662.4 515.2 29% Total revenues 561.2 463.4 21% 1,100.8 899.1 22% Cost of sales of physical commodities - - -% - - -% Operating revenues 561.2 463.4 21% 1,100.8 899.1 22% Transaction-based clearing expenses 67.1 56.0 20% 130.1 108.9 19% Introducing broker commissions 7.2 8.0 (10)% 15.3 15.7 (3)% Interest expense 295.9 249.6 19% 590.4 476.1 24% Net operating revenues 191.0 149.8 28% 365.0 298.4 22% Variable compensation and benefits 62.5 47.3 32% 118.7 95.7 24% Net contribution 128.5 102.5 25% 246.3 202.7 22% Fixed compensation and benefits 21.8 20.4 7% 40.4 36.8 10% Other fixed expenses 20.3 22.2 (9)% 42.7 41.2 4% Bad debts (recoveries), net (0.1 ) (1.4 ) (93)% (0.1 ) (1.8 ) (94)% Non-variable direct expenses 42.0 41.2 2% 83.0 76.2 9% Other gain - - -% 1.3 - n/m Segment income 86.5 61.3 41% $ 164.6 $ 126.5 30% Allocation of overhead costs 15.1 13.3 14% 29.9 26.1 15% Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs $ 71.4 $ 48.0 49% $ 134.7 $ 100.4 34%





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 52.9 $ 52.6 1% $ 102.5 $ 102.4 -% Securities 398.8 314.9 27% 772.3 608.5 27% FX contracts 7.9 7.6 4% 17.5 15.6 12% Interest/fees earned on client balances 66.4 65.4 2% 136.7 125.9 9% Other 35.2 22.9 54% 71.8 46.7 54% $ 561.2 $ 463.4 21% $ 1,100.8 $ 899.1 22% Volumes and Other Select Data: Listed derivatives (contracts, 000's) 49,719 44,170 13% 92,291 85,406 8% Listed derivatives, average RPC (1) $ 1.02 $ 1.12 (9)% $ 1.07 $ 1.12 (4)% Average client equity - listed derivatives (millions) $ 4,902 $ 4,380 12% $ 4,898 $ 4,425 11% Securities ADV (millions) $ 8,915 $ 7,473 19% $ 8,822 $ 6,838 29% Securities RPM (2) $ 279 $ 239 17% $ 258 $ 265 (3)% Average money market/FDIC sweep client balances (millions) $ 1,283 $ 1,047 23% $ 1,240 $ 1,054 18% FX contracts ADV (millions) $ 2,948 $ 4,065 (27)% $ 3,524 $ 4,017 (12)% FX contracts RPM $ 41 $ 30 37% $ 38 $ 32 19%





(1) Give-up fees, related to contract execution for clients of other FCMs, are excluded from the calculation of listed derivatives, average RPC. (2) Interest expense associated with our fixed income activities is deducted from operating revenues in the calculation of Securities RPM, while interest income related to securities lending is excluded.





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Net Operating Revenues (in millions): Listed derivatives $ 13.7 $ 13.9 (1)% $ 26.3 $ 27.5 (4)% Securities 114.5 82.8 38% 210.1 174.2 21% FX contracts 7.1 6.6 8% 15.6 13.5 16% Interest/fees earned on client balances 41.8 38.1 10% 84.7 66.1 28% Other 13.9 8.4 65% 28.3 17.1 65% $ 191.0 $ 149.8 28% $ 365.0 $ 298.4 22%

Self-Directed/Retail

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ 37.1 $ 11.9 212% $ 54.5 $ 23.3 134% Principal gains, net 50.2 61.8 (19)% 129.7 117.4 10% Commission and clearing fees 13.7 13.7 -% 27.2 24.9 9% Consulting, management and account fees 16.0 13.9 15% 35.3 28.0 26% Interest income 7.7 10.0 (23)% 16.4 19.4 (15)% Total revenues 124.7 111.3 12% 263.1 213.0 24% Cost of sales of physical commodities 31.3 9.3 237% 45.6 18.5 146% Operating revenues 93.4 102.0 (8)% 217.5 194.5 12% Transaction-based clearing expenses 3.2 3.5 (9)% 6.6 7.0 (6)% Introducing broker commissions 24.2 22.4 8% 48.2 42.8 13% Interest expense 2.0 1.8 11% 4.1 3.4 21% Net operating revenues 64.0 74.3 (14)% 158.6 141.3 12% Variable compensation and benefits 4.6 4.4 5% 7.6 8.8 (14)% Net contribution 59.4 69.9 (15)% 151.0 132.5 14% Fixed compensation and benefits 8.9 11.3 (21)% 18.3 21.6 (15)% Other fixed expenses 27.9 25.4 10% 57.1 48.9 17% Bad debts, net of recoveries 0.6 - n/m 1.1 0.1 n/m Non-variable direct expenses 37.4 36.7 2% 76.5 70.6 8% Other gain - - -% 4.4 - n/m Segment income 22.0 33.2 (34)% 78.9 61.9 27% Allocation of overhead costs 12.7 12.0 6% 25.3 23.5 8% Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs $ 9.3 $ 21.2 (56)% $ 53.6 $ 38.4 40%





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Securities $ 27.9 $ 25.8 8% $ 56.2 $ 48.4 16% FX/CFD contracts 63.0 72.7 (13)% 152.0 139.3 9% Physical contracts 1.2 2.0 (40)% 3.7 2.8 32% Interest/fees earned on client balances 0.6 0.7 (14)% 1.3 1.4 (7)% Other 0.7 0.8 (13)% 4.3 2.6 65% $ 93.4 $ 102.0 (8)% $ 217.5 $ 194.5 12% Volumes and Other Select Data: FX/CFD contracts ADV (millions) $ 8,591 $ 6,388 34% $ 8,089 $ 6,668 21% FX/CFD contracts RPM $ 116 $ 177 (34)% $ 149 $ 164 (9)%





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Net Operating Revenues (in millions): Securities $ 6.3 $ 5.8 9% $ 12.5 $ 10.3 21% FX/CFD contracts 55.4 65.2 (15)% 137.2 124.5 10% Physical contracts 1.0 1.8 (44)% 3.3 2.5 32% Interest/fees earned on client balances 0.6 0.7 (14)% 1.3 1.4 (7)% Other 0.7 0.8 (13)% 4.3 2.6 65% $ 64.0 $ 74.3 (14)% $ 158.6 $ 141.3 12%



Payments

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Revenues: Sales of physical commodities $ - $ - -% $ - $ - -% Principal gains, net 47.7 46.5 3% 102.1 104.0 (2)% Commission and clearing fees 1.6 1.4 14% 3.4 2.9 17% Consulting, management, account fees 0.5 0.8 (38)% 1.8 1.7 6% Interest income 0.5 0.6 (17)% 1.1 1.3 (15)% Total revenues 50.3 49.3 2% 108.4 109.9 (1)% Cost of sales of physical commodities - - -% - - -% Operating revenues 50.3 49.3 2% 108.4 109.9 (1)% Transaction-based clearing expenses 1.7 1.7 -% 3.5 3.5 -% Introducing broker commissions 1.0 0.7 43% 1.9 1.3 46% Interest expense - 0.1 (100)% - 0.1 (100)% Net operating revenues 47.6 46.8 2% 103.0 105.0 (2)% Variable compensation and benefits 8.8 9.5 (7)% 17.9 20.1 (11)% Net contribution 38.8 37.3 4% 85.1 84.9 -% Fixed compensation and benefits 7.4 7.3 1% 14.0 14.6 (4)% Other fixed expenses 7.0 4.5 56% 12.5 9.7 29% Bad debts, net of recoveries (0.1 ) 0.9 n/m - 1.0 (100)% Total non-variable direct expenses 14.3 12.7 13% 26.5 25.3 5% Segment income 24.5 24.6 -% 58.6 59.6 (2)% Allocation of overhead costs 5.7 5.2 10% 11.3 10.3 10% Segment income, less allocation of overhead costs $ 18.8 $ 19.4 (3)% $ 47.3 $ 49.3 (4)%





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Operating Revenues (in millions): Payments $ 49.2 $ 48.4 2% $ 106.0 $ 107.8 (2)% Other 1.1 0.9 22% 2.4 2.1 14% $ 50.3 $ 49.3 2% $ 108.4 $ 109.9 (1)% Volumes and Other Select Data: Payments ADV (millions) $ 77 $ 64 20% $ 81 $ 69 17% Payments RPM $ 10,526 $ 12,327 (15)% $ 10,466 $ 12,453 (16)%





Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Net Operating Revenues (in millions): Payments $ 46.5 $ 45.9 1% $ 100.7 $ 102.9 (2)% Other 1.1 0.9 22% 2.3 2.1 10% $ 47.6 $ 46.8 2% $ 103.0 $ 105.0 (2)%



Overhead Costs and Expenses

We incur overhead costs and expenses, including certain shared services such as information technology, accounting and treasury, credit and risk, legal and compliance, and human resources and other activities. The following table provides information regarding overhead costs and expenses. The allocation of overhead costs to operating segments includes costs associated with compliance, technology, and credit and risk costs. The share of allocated costs is based on resources consumed by the relevant businesses. In addition, the allocation of human resources and occupancy costs is principally based on employee costs within the relevant businesses.

Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2025 2024 %

Change 2025 2024 %

Change Compensation and benefits: Variable compensation and benefits $ 15.9 $ 16.4 (3)% $ 36.1 $ 35.8 1% Fixed compensation and benefits 55.5 48.7 14% 116.5 89.3 30% 71.4 65.1 10% 152.6 125.1 22% Other expenses: Occupancy and equipment rental 12.1 13.1 (8)% 24.2 20.4 19% Non-trading technology and support 16.1 13.6 18% 31.4 26.6 18% Professional fees 8.7 8.3 5% 17.4 15.8 10% Depreciation and amortization 6.8 6.1 11% 13.2 11.6 14% Communications 1.4 1.6 (13)% 2.9 3.2 (9)% Selling and marketing 2.3 4.3 (47)% 3.2 5.6 (43)% Trading systems and market information 1.8 1.5 20% 3.4 3.2 6% Travel and business development 2.2 2.1 5% 4.8 3.8 26% Other 1.2 3.9 (69)% 4.2 9.1 (54)% 52.6 54.5 (3)% 104.7 99.3 5% Overhead costs and expenses 124.0 119.6 4% 257.3 224.4 15% Allocation of overhead costs (43.4 ) (39.4 ) 10% (86.1 ) (77.6 ) 11% Overhead costs and expense, net of allocation to operating segments $ 80.6 $ 80.2 -% $ 171.2 $ 146.8 17%



Balance Sheet Summary

The following table below provides a summary of asset, liability and stockholders' equity information for the periods indicated.

(Unaudited) (in millions, except for share and per share amounts) March 31, 2025 September 30, 2024 Summary asset information: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,307.3 $ 1,269.0 Cash, securities and other assets segregated under federal and other regulations $ 2,850.3 $ 2,841.2 Securities purchased under agreements to resell $ 6,917.6 $ 5,201.5 Securities borrowed $ 1,803.9 $ 1,662.3 Deposits with and receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties, net $ 7,261.2 $ 7,283.2 Receivables from clients, net and notes receivable, net $ 1,354.9 $ 1,013.1 Financial instruments owned, at fair value $ 8,200.9 $ 6,767.1 Physical commodities inventory, net $ 796.2 $ 681.1 Property and equipment, net $ 146.3 $ 143.1 Operating right of use assets $ 159.8 $ 157.0 Goodwill and intangible assets, net $ 90.0 $ 80.6 Other $ 394.5 $ 367.1 Summary liability and stockholders' equity information: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 569.9 $ 548.8 Operating lease liabilities $ 201.9 $ 195.9 Payables to clients $ 10,712.6 $ 10,345.9 Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and counterparties $ 578.7 $ 734.2 Payables to lenders under loans $ 340.9 $ 338.8 Senior secured borrowings, net $ 543.6 $ 543.1 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase $ 11,137.3 $ 8,581.3 Securities loaned $ 1,509.9 $ 1,615.9 Financial instruments sold, not yet purchased, at fair value $ 3,806.1 $ 2,853.3 Stockholders' equity $ 1,882.0 $ 1,709.1 Common stock outstanding - shares 48,765,820 47,811,539 Net asset value per share $ 38.59 $ 35.75





Conference Call & Web Cast

A conference call to discuss the Company's financial results will be held tomorrow, Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The call may also include discussion of Company developments, and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters. A live webcast of the conference call as well as additional information to review during the call will be made available in PDF form on-line on the Company's corporate web site at approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. Participants may preregister for the conference call here .

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available at

