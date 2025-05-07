Viemed Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):



Net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were $59.1 million, representing an increase of $8.5 million, or 17%, over net revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Net income attributable to Viemed for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $2.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, an increase of 64% over net income attributable to Viemed of $1.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $12.8 million, a 26% increase as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.



The Company increased its ventilator patient count to 11,809 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 13% over March 31, 2024, and a slight increase as compared to December 31, 2024.



The Company increased its PAP therapy patient count to 22,899 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 46% over March 31, 2024, and a 7% sequential increase from December 31, 2024. The Company's sleep resupply patient count was 22,941 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 21% over March 31, 2024, and a 6% sequential decrease from December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company maintains a strong cash balance of $10.2 million, and an overall working capital balance of $13.6 million. Long-term debt as of March 31, 2025 amounted to $3.5 million and the Company has $55 million available under existing credit facilities.



Updated Full Year 2025 Guidance (all dollar amounts are USD):



Net revenue for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $256 million to $265 million, increased from the prior range of $254 million to $265 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $55 million to $58 million, increased from the prior range of $54 million to $58 million. See“Forward-Looking Statements” below for further information on this non-GAAP financial guidance.



Agreement to Acquire Lehan's Medical Equipment for $26 Million in Third Quarter of 2025 (all dollar amounts are USD):



As previously disclosed on May 6, 2025, Viemed agreed to acquire Lehan's Medical Equipment, a healthcare company offering home medical equipment with specialties in respiratory care and women's health, for approximately $26 million, subject to customary net working capital adjustments and an estimated $2.2 million of contingent payments. In 2024, Lehan generated net revenues of approximately $25.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.4 million.

Viemed has not included the anticipated impact of this acquisition in its full year 2025 guidance. When the acquisition is completed, subject to customary closing conditions, in the third quarter of 2025, the Company intends to update its full year outlook to incorporate the anticipated contributions from the acquisition.



Casey Hoyt, Viemed's CEO, noted,”We are pleased to see marked improvement in each of our businesses in what has historically been our toughest quarter. The strong, across-the-board start to the year has given us the confidence to tighten our guidance by raising the lower end of our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA ranges. This performance is directly attributable to returns we are already seeing from the structure we put in place in 2024 to improve our sales organization and accelerate the hiring of new reps, as well as the leveraging of investments in technology for greater efficiencies. We are ahead of pace on increasing the sales team and expanding into new territories to fuel organic growth.

“The strong balance sheet continues to facilitate the opportunity we have pursued for the past 12 months to significantly improve and extend the life of our ventilator fleet. This unique opportunity, which we expect to conclude in the first half of this year, has been primarily funded by the existing buyback program from a large supplier. We expect this investment to reap long-term rewards as we grow the business. Our strong capital position and cash flow are also enabling us to layer on inorganic growth such as the acquisition of Lehan's Medical Equipment later this year that is expected to complement the growth we are experiencing in the complex respiratory, sleep and staffing businesses.

“While the macro environment has led to significant volatility in the public markets, we have seen no impact to date to our business from tariffs or a pullback from providers and payers. In fact, our certified Respiratory Therapists and technology-enabled clinical approach continue to earn us a trusted place in the home. Here, our value proposition to patients is greater satisfaction and better outcomes; to hospitals and health systems it's fewer readmissions; and to payers it's a lower total cost of care versus institutional settings. We believe we are perfectly positioned to help improve lives through compassionate care in the home.”

