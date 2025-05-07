Viemed Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
| At
March 31, 2025
| At
December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|10,160
|$
|17,540
|Accounts receivable, net
|26,789
|24,911
|Inventory
|4,510
|4,320
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|7,661
|6,109
|Total current assets
|$
|49,120
|$
|52,880
|Long-term assets
|Property and equipment, net
|81,054
|76,279
|Finance lease right-of-use assets
|31
|50
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,877
|2,831
|Equity investments
|2,794
|2,794
|Deferred tax asset
|8,398
|8,398
|Identifiable intangibles, net
|816
|848
|Goodwill
|32,989
|32,989
|Total long-term assets
|$
|128,959
|$
|124,189
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|178,079
|$
|177,069
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Trade payables
|$
|7,944
|$
|5,322
|Deferred revenue
|6,795
|6,694
|Income taxes payable
|1,878
|3,883
|Accrued liabilities
|17,543
|20,157
|Finance lease liabilities, current portion
|32
|50
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|905
|811
|Current portion of long-term debt
|390
|409
|Total current liabilities
|$
|35,487
|$
|37,326
|Long-term liabilities
|Accrued liabilities
|410
|846
|Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
|1,903
|2,007
|Long-term debt
|3,530
|3,589
|Total long-term liabilities
|$
|5,843
|$
|6,442
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$
|41,330
|$
|43,768
|Commitments and Contingencies
|-
|-
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 39,523,787 and 39,132,897 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|28,151
|23,365
|Additional paid-in capital
|15,873
|18,337
|Retained earnings
|90,732
|89,691
|TOTAL VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|134,756
|$
|131,393
|Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
|1,993
|1,908
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|136,749
|$
|133,301
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|178,079
|$
|177,069
| VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|59,129
|$
|50,593
|Cost of revenue
|25,850
|20,791
|Gross profit
|$
|33,279
|$
|29,802
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general and administrative
|28,425
|24,814
|Research and development
|797
|750
|Stock-based compensation
|2,311
|1,432
|Depreciation and amortization
|348
|415
|Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
|(2,368
|)
|213
|Other income, net
|(75
|)
|(26
|)
|Income from operations
|$
|3,841
|$
|2,204
|Non-operating income and expenses
|Income from investments
|-
|(67
|)
|Interest expense, net
|179
|150
|Net income before taxes
|3,662
|2,121
|Provision for income taxes
|952
|518
|Net income
|$
|2,710
|$
|1,603
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|85
|-
|Net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
|$
|2,625
|$
|1,603
|Net income per share
|Basic
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.04
|Diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.04
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|39,426,753
|38,717,123
|Diluted
|41,627,876
|40,580,634
| VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|2,710
|$
|1,603
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,613
|6,285
|Stock-based compensation expense
|2,311
|1,432
|Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments
|-
|49
|Income from equity method investments
|-
|(67
|)
|Income from debt investment
|-
|(55
|)
|Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
|(2,368
|)
|213
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|35
|-
|Changes in working capital:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(1,878
|)
|(6,026
|)
|Inventory
|(190
|)
|279
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(601
|)
|99
|Trade payables
|1,176
|588
|Deferred revenue
|101
|(115
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|(3,050
|)
|(3,632
|)
|Income tax payable/receivable
|(2,005
|)
|522
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|2,854
|$
|1,175
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(15,483
|)
|(6,006
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|6,953
|641
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(8,530
|)
|$
|(5,365
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from exercise of options
|11
|304
|Principal payments on term notes
|(113
|)
|(589
|)
|Shares redeemed to pay income tax
|(1,584
|)
|(961
|)
|Repayments of finance lease liabilities
|(18
|)
|(94
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|$
|(1,704
|)
|$
|(1,340
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(7,380
|)
|(5,530
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|17,540
|12,839
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|10,160
|$
|7,309
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Cash paid during the period for interest
|$
|125
|$
|224
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds
|$
|2,957
|$
|-
|Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions
|Equipment and other fixed asset purchases payable at end of period
|$
|3,625
|$
|2,428
|Equipment sales receivable at end of period
|$
|3,832
|$
|-
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release refers to“Adjusted EBITDA”, which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company's operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company's business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company's capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company's day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company's employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company's operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating performance in the same manner as management. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of the Company's financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company's industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, certain items (mostly non-cash) are excluded from net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc., including depreciation and amortization of capitalized assets, net interest expense (income), stock based compensation, transaction costs, impairment of assets, and taxes.
The following table is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc., the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:
| VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
(Unaudited)
|For the quarter ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
| December 31,
2023
| September 30,
2023
| June 30,
2023
|Net Income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
|$
|2,625
|$
|4,316
|$
|3,878
|$
|1,468
|$
|1,603
|$
|3,477
|$
|2,919
|$
|2,330
|Add back:
|Depreciation & amortization
|6,613
|6,366
|6,408
|6,309
|6,285
|5,918
|5,975
|5,207
|Interest expense (income)
|179
|147
|225
|254
|150
|256
|237
|(20
|)
|Stock-based compensation(a)
|2,311
|1,521
|1,712
|1,620
|1,432
|1,534
|1,453
|1,471
|Transaction costs(b)
|85
|11
|12
|221
|110
|61
|177
|94
|Impairment of assets(c)
|-
|-
|125
|2,173
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Income tax expense
|952
|1,881
|1,594
|768
|518
|1,599
|1,320
|728
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|12,765
|$
|14,242
|$
|13,954
|$
|12,813
|$
|10,098
|$
|12,845
|$
|12,081
|$
|9,810
|(a)
|Represents non-cash, equity-based compensation expense associated with option and RSU awards.
|(b)
|Represents transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions.
|(c)
|Represents impairments of the fair value of investment and litigation-related assets.
| VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.
Key Financial and Operational Information
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients)
(Unaudited)
|For the quarter ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
| March 31,
2024
| December 31,
2023
| September 30,
2023
| June 30,
2023
|Financial Information:
|Revenue
|$
|59,129
|$
|60,695
|$
|58,004
|$
|54,965
|$
|50,593
|$
|50,739
|$
|49,402
|$
|43,311
|Gross Profit
|$
|33,279
|$
|36,138
|$
|34,371
|$
|32,892
|$
|29,802
|$
|32,111
|$
|30,562
|$
|26,106
|Gross Profit %
|56
|%
|60
|%
|59
|%
|60
|%
|59
|%
|63
|%
|62
|%
|60
|%
|Net Income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
|$
|2,625
|$
|4,316
|$
|3,878
|$
|1,468
|$
|1,603
|$
|3,477
|$
|2,919
|$
|2,330
|Cash and Cash Equivalents (As of)
|$
|10,160
|$
|17,540
|$
|11,347
|$
|8,807
|$
|7,309
|$
|12,839
|$
|10,078
|$
|10,224
|Total Assets (As of)
|$
|178,079
|$
|177,069
|$
|169,526
|$
|163,947
|$
|154,875
|$
|154,895
|$
|149,400
|$
|149,117
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|12,765
|$
|14,242
|$
|13,954
|$
|12,813
|$
|10,098
|$
|12,845
|$
|12,081
|$
|9,810
|Operational Information:
|Vent Patients(2)
|11,809
|11,795
|11,374
|10,905
|10,450
|10,327
|10,244
|10,005
|PAP Therapy Patients(3)
|22,899
|21,338
|19,478
|17,349
|15,726
|14,900
|14,788
|13,313
|Sleep Resupply Patients(4)
|22,941
|24,478
|22,143
|20,185
|18,904
|18,902
|18,544
|12,572
|(1)
|Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for definition of Adjusted EBITDA.
|(2)
|Vent Patients represents the number of active ventilator patients on recurring billing service at the end of each calendar quarter.
|(3)
|PAP Therapy Patients represents the number of distinct patients billed for PAP therapy services during each calendar quarter.
|(4)
|Sleep Resupply Patients represents the number of distinct patients who received supplies through our sleep resupply program during each calendar quarter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment