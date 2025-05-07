Feinberg & Waller, APC Champions Trial Advocacy And Mentorship At AAML's Prestigious 2025 Seminar

Managing Partner Marshall W. Waller Leads Sessions; Associates Gain Hands-On Trial Experience

CALABASAS, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feinberg & Waller, APC proudly reaffirmed its commitment to shaping the next generation of family law leaders through active participation in the 2025 American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) Trial Basics Seminar , a nationally respected training program hosted by the AAML Southern California Chapter.

Real-World Skills from the Nation's Top Trial Attorneys

The two-part seminar-an all-day virtual workshop followed by a live practicum at UC Irvine-is designed for family law attorneys with limited trial experience to gain practical courtroom tools in a hands-on setting.

Managing Partner Marshall W. Waller , a Certified Family Law Specialist and Fellow of the AAML , was invited to present three of the 24 sessions:



Cross-Examination of Lay Witnesses



The Order of Proof and Witnesses

Audio Visuals in Court

"If the next generation of Feinberg & Waller attorneys doesn't surpass me, I haven't done my job," said Waller. "It's our professional responsibility to help young lawyers grow-and that ultimately strengthens the entire legal system."

A Culture of Mentorship Driven by Leadership

The firm's General Counsel, Mary Ellen Waller , has long championed Feinberg & Waller's internal emphasis on mentorship, continuous learning, and professional development-investments that extend to attorneys and support staff alike.

"I left the practicum excited to refine my closing arguments," said associate attorney Ryan Waller , who called the seminar "an opportunity to bridge theory and practice."

"Getting hands-on trial experience in a supportive setting was a game-changer," added Jennifer Weiss , the firm's newest associate.

Why It Matters

Programs like the AAML Trial Basics Seminar equip rising attorneys with the courtroom confidence and legal strategy needed to serve clients with skill and integrity. At Feinberg & Waller, this investment in training not only elevates individual performance-it directly benefits clients facing complex, high-stakes family law matters.

About Feinberg & Waller, APC

Feinberg & Waller is a boutique family law firm serving clients across California. The firm is known for its litigation strength, high-net-worth representation, and commitment to mentorship and innovation within the legal field.

