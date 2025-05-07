Summit Midstream Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Average daily throughput (MMcf/d):
|
|
|
|
Northeast (1)
|
-
|
|
712
|
Rockies
|
129
|
|
124
|
Piceance
|
266
|
|
312
|
Mid-Con
|
488
|
|
179
|
Aggregate average daily throughput
|
883
|
|
1,327
|
|
|
|
|
Average daily throughput (Mbbl/d):
|
|
|
|
Rockies
|
74
|
|
74
|
Aggregate average daily throughput
|
74
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
|
Ohio Gathering average daily throughput (MMcf/d) (2)
|
-
|
|
849
|
|
|
|
|
Double E average daily throughput (MMcf/d) (3)
|
664
|
|
467
|
_________
|
(1)
|
Exclusive of Ohio Gathering due to equity method accounting.
|
(2)
|
Gross basis, represents 100% of volume throughput for Ohio Gathering, subject to a one-month lag.
|
(3)
|
Gross basis, represents 100% of volume throughput for Double E.
The following table presents adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment for the periods indicated:
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Reportable segment adjusted EBITDA (1) :
|
|
|
|
Northeast (2)
|
$ -
|
|
$ 29,021
|
Rockies
|
24,869
|
|
22,874
|
Permian (3)
|
8,270
|
|
7,265
|
Piceance
|
11,786
|
|
15,233
|
Mid-Con
|
22,457
|
|
5,100
|
Total
|
$ 67,382
|
|
$ 79,493
|
Less: Corporate and Other (4)
|
9,876
|
|
9,434
|
Adjusted EBITDA (5)
|
$ 57,506
|
|
$ 70,059
|
__________
|
(1)
|
Segment adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define segment adjusted EBITDA as total revenues less total costs and expenses, plus (i) other income (excluding interest income), (ii) our proportional adjusted EBITDA for equity method investees, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) adjustments related to minimum volume commitments ("MVC") shortfall payments, (v) adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity, (vi) share-based and noncash compensation, (vii) impairments and (viii) other noncash expenses or losses, less other noncash income or gains.
|
(2)
|
Includes our proportional share of adjusted EBITDA for Ohio Gathering. Summit records financial results of its investment in Ohio Gathering on a one-month lag and is based on the financial information available to us during the reporting period. With the divestiture of Ohio Gathering in March 2024, proportional adjusted EBITDA includes financial results from December 1, 2023 through March 22, 2024. We define proportional adjusted EBITDA for our equity method investees as the product of (i) total revenues less total expenses, excluding impairments and other noncash income or expense items and (ii) amortization for deferred contract costs; multiplied by our ownership interest during the respective period.
|
(3)
|
Includes our proportional share of adjusted EBITDA for Double E. We define proportional adjusted EBITDA for our equity method investees as the product of total revenues less total expenses, excluding impairments and other noncash income or expense items; multiplied by our ownership interest during the respective period.
|
(4)
|
Corporate and Other represents those results that are not specifically attributable to a reportable segment or that have not been allocated to our reportable segments, including certain general and administrative expense items and transaction costs.
|
(5)
|
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure.
Capital Expenditures
Capital expenditures totaled $20.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, inclusive of maintenance capital expenditures of $2.5 million. Capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2025 were primarily related to pad connections and the previously announced optimization project in the Rockies segment.
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Cash paid for capital expenditures (1) :
|
|
|
|
Northeast
|
$ -
|
|
$ 1,535
|
Rockies
|
11,473
|
|
12,558
|
Piceance
|
1,090
|
|
685
|
Mid-Con
|
7,222
|
|
406
|
Total reportable segment capital expenditures
|
$ 19,785
|
|
$ 15,184
|
Corporate and Other
|
821
|
|
1,214
|
Total cash paid for capital expenditures
|
$ 20,606
|
|
$ 16,398
|
__________
|
(1)
|
Excludes cash paid for capital expenditures by Ohio Gathering and Double E due to equity method accounting.
Capital & Liquidity
As of March 31, 2025, SMC had $26.2 million in unrestricted cash on hand and $145 million drawn under its $500 million ABL Revolver with $354 million of borrowing availability, after accounting for $0.8 million of issued, but undrawn letters of credit. As of March 31, 2025, SMC's gross availability based on the borrowing base calculation in the credit agreement was $525 million, which is $25 million greater than the $500 million of lender commitments to the ABL Revolver. As of March 31, 2025, SMC was in compliance with all financial covenants, including interest coverage of 2.8x relative to a minimum interest coverage covenant of 2.0x and first lien leverage ratio of 0.5x relative to a maximum first lien leverage ratio of 2.5x. As of March 31, 2025, SMC reported a total leverage ratio of approximately 4.0x, excluding the potential earnout liability in connection with the Tall Oak Acquisition.
As of March 31, 2025, the Permian Transmission Credit Facility balance was $125.3 million, a reduction of $4.0 million relative to the December 31, 2024 balance of $129.3 million due to scheduled mandatory amortization. Summit Midstream Permian has $3.4 million of cash-on-hand as of March 31, 2025. The Permian Transmission Term Loan remains non-recourse to SMC.
MVC Shortfall Payments
SMC billed its customers $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 related to MVC shortfalls. For those customers that do not have MVC shortfall credit banking mechanisms in their gathering agreements, the MVC shortfall payments are accounted for as gathering revenue in the period in which they are earned. In the first quarter of 2025, SMC recognized $4.8 million of gathering revenue associated with MVC shortfall payments. SMC had no adjustments to MVC shortfall payments in the first quarter of 2025. SMC's MVC shortfall payment mechanisms contributed $4.8 million of total adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2025.
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
|
MVC Billings
|
|
Gathering
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Net impact to
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Net change in deferred revenue related to MVC
shortfall payments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Piceance Basin
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
Total net change
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MVC shortfall payment adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rockies
|
$ 572
|
|
$ 572
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 572
|
Piceance
|
4,233
|
|
4,233
|
|
-
|
|
$ 4,233
|
Northeast
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Mid-Con
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total MVC shortfall payment adjustments
|
$ 4,805
|
|
$ 4,805
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 4,805
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total (1)
|
$ 4,805
|
|
$ 4,805
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ 4,805
|
__________
|
(1)
|
Exclusive of Double E due to equity method accounting.
Quarterly Dividend
The board of directors of Summit Midstream Corporation continued to suspend cash dividends payable on its common stock for the period ended March 31, 2025. The board of directors of Summit Midstream Corporation reinstated cash dividends on its Series A fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares (the "Series A Preferred Stock") beginning on March 14, 2025. The next cash dividend on the Series A Preferred stock, for the period ended June 14, 2025, will be paid to preferred shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2025. All unpaid dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock from prior periods remain accrued.
First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call Information
SMC will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern on May 8, 2025, to discuss its quarterly operating and financial results. The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q1 2025 Summit Midstream Corporation Earnings Conference Call ( ). Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start. The conference call, live webcast and archive of the call can be accessed through the Investors section of SMC's website at .
Upcoming Investor Conferences
Members of SMC's senior management team will attend the 2025 Energy Infrastructure CEO & Investor Conference which will take place on May 20–22, 2025, the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference taking place on June 3–4, 2025, and the BofA Energy and Power Credit Conference on June 4–5, 2025. The presentation materials associated with this event will be accessible through the Investors section of SMC's website at prior to the beginning of the conference.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We also present adjusted EBITDA, segment adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, and Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted EBITDA
We define adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, our proportional adjusted EBITDA for equity method investees, adjustments related to MVC shortfall payments, adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity, share-based and noncash compensation, impairments, items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations and other noncash expenses or losses, income tax benefit, income (loss) from equity method investees and other noncash income or gains. Because adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other entities in our industry, our definition of this non-GAAP financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other entities, thereby diminishing its utility.
Management uses adjusted EBITDA in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating our financial performance. Furthermore, management believes that adjusted EBITDA may provide external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others, with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results of prior periods as they are expected to be reflective of our core ongoing business.
Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial measure to assess:
-
the ability of our assets to generate cash sufficient to make future potential cash dividends and support our indebtedness;
the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;
our operating performance and return on capital as compared to those of other entities in the midstream energy sector, without regard to financing or capital structure;
the attractiveness of capital projects and acquisitions and the overall rates of return on alternative investment opportunities; and
the financial performance of our assets without regard to (i) income or loss from equity method investees, (ii) the impact of the timing of MVC shortfall payments under our gathering agreements or (iii) the timing of impairments or other income or expense items that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations.
Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. For example:
-
certain items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing an entity's financial performance, such as an entity's cost of capital and tax structure;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and
although depreciation and amortization are noncash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.
We compensate for the limitations of adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool by reviewing the comparable GAAP financial measures, understanding the differences between the financial measures and incorporating these data points into our decision-making process.
Distributable Cash Flow
We define Distributable Cash Flow as adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, less cash interest paid, cash paid for taxes, net interest expense accrued and paid on the senior notes, and maintenance capital expenditures.
Free Cash Flow
We define free cash flow as distributable cash flow attributable to common and preferred shareholders less growth capital expenditures, less investments in equity method investees, less dividends to common and preferred shareholders. Free cash flow excludes proceeds from asset sales and cash consideration paid for acquisitions.
We do not provide the GAAP financial measures of net income or loss or net cash provided by operating activities on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict, without unreasonable effort, certain components thereof including, but not limited to, (i) income or loss from equity method investees and (ii) asset impairments. These items are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. As such, any associated estimate and its impact on our GAAP performance and cash flow measures could vary materially based on a variety of acceptable management assumptions.
About Summit Midstream Corporation
SMC is a value-driven corporation focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMC provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering, processing and transportation services pursuant to primarily long-term, fee-based agreements with customers and counterparties in five unconventional resource basins: (i) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (ii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iii) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; (iv) the Arkoma Basin, which includes the Woodford and Caney shale formations in Oklahoma; and (v) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado. SMC has an equity method investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC, which provides interstate natural gas transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas. SMC is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may project, indicate or imply future results, events, performance or achievements and may contain the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions, or future conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" and "could." In addition, any statement concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies and possible actions taken by SMC or its subsidiaries are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also contain known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are difficult to predict and beyond management's control) that may cause SMC's actual results in future periods to differ materially from anticipated or projected results. An extensive list of specific material risks and uncertainties affecting SMC is contained in its 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2025, as amended and updated from time to time. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and SMC undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.
|
SUMMIT MIDSTREAM CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
(In thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 26,228
|
|
$ 22,822
|
Restricted cash
|
3,376
|
|
2,377
|
Accounts receivable
|
83,918
|
|
77,058
|
Other current assets
|
6,241
|
|
16,014
|
Total current assets
|
119,763
|
|
118,271
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
1,852,458
|
|
1,785,029
|
Intangible assets, net
|
163,182
|
|
154,279
|
Investment in equity method investee
|
270,196
|
|
269,561
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
28,576
|
|
32,344
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 2,434,175
|
|
$ 2,359,484
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
$ 31,932
|
|
$ 25,162
|
Accrued expenses
|
46,397
|
|
38,176
|
Deferred revenue
|
9,816
|
|
9,595
|
Ad valorem taxes payable
|
5,095
|
|
9,544
|
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
|
3,339
|
|
11,222
|
Accrued interest
|
8,981
|
|
21,711
|
Accrued environmental remediation
|
1,585
|
|
1,430
|
Accrued settlement payable
|
6,667
|
|
6,667
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
16,671
|
|
16,580
|
Other current liabilities
|
20,124
|
|
34,714
|
Total current liabilities
|
150,607
|
|
174,801
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
75,840
|
|
63,326
|
Long-term debt, net
|
1,067,172
|
|
976,995
|
Noncurrent deferred revenue
|
23,273
|
|
25,373
|
Noncurrent accrued environmental remediation
|
577
|
|
768
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
13,836
|
|
20,150
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
1,331,305
|
|
1,261,413
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mezzanine Equity
|
|
|
|
Subsidiary Series A Preferred Units
|
134,909
|
|
132,946
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Series A Preferred Shares
|
110,789
|
|
110,230
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value
|
122
|
|
106
|
Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value
|
65
|
|
75
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
632,387
|
|
540,714
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(185,220)
|
|
(183,333)
|
Total Company stockholders' equity
|
558,143
|
|
467,792
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
409,818
|
|
497,333
|
Total Equity
|
967,961
|
|
965,125
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
$ 2,434,175
|
|
$ 2,359,484
|
SUMMIT MIDSTREAM CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
Gathering services and related fees
|
$ 64,165
|
|
$ 61,985
|
Natural gas, NGLs and condensate sales
|
59,327
|
|
49,092
|
Other revenues
|
9,205
|
|
7,794
|
Total revenues
|
132,697
|
|
118,871
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
Cost of natural gas and NGLs
|
35,434
|
|
30,182
|
Operation and maintenance
|
33,530
|
|
25,012
|
General and administrative
|
16,600
|
|
14,785
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
28,517
|
|
27,867
|
Transaction costs
|
2,793
|
|
7,791
|
Acquisition integration costs
|
1,244
|
|
40
|
Gain on asset sales, net
|
-
|
|
(27)
|
Long-lived asset impairments
|
-
|
|
67,916
|
Total costs and expenses
|
118,118
|
|
173,566
|
Other income (expense), net
|
9,057
|
|
(13)
|
Gain (loss) on interest rate swaps
|
(966)
|
|
2,590
|
Gain (loss) on sale of business
|
(43)
|
|
86,202
|
Gain on sale of equity method investment
|
-
|
|
126,261
|
Interest expense
|
(22,537)
|
|
(37,846)
|
Income from equity method investees
|
4,840
|
|
10,638
|
Income before income taxes
|
4,930
|
|
133,137
|
Income expense
|
(296)
|
|
(210)
|
Net income
|
$ 4,634
|
|
$ 132,927
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
Common stock – basic
|
$ (0.16)
|
|
$ 12.05
|
Common stock – diluted
|
$ (0.16)
|
|
$ 11.47
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
Common stock – basic
|
11,767
|
|
10,449
|
Common stock – diluted
|
11,767
|
|
10,980
|
SUMMIT MIDSTREAM CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Other financial data:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 4,634
|
|
$ 132,927
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
16,030
|
|
43,616
|
Capital expenditures
|
20,606
|
|
16,398
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
57,506
|
|
70,059
|
Cash flow available for distributions (1)
|
33,529
|
|
32,534
|
Free Cash Flow
|
11,354
|
|
17,178
|
Dividends (2)
|
3,359
|
|
n/a
|
|
|
|
|
Operating data:
|
|
|
|
Aggregate average daily throughput – natural gas (MMcf/d)
|
883
|
|
1,327
|
Aggregate average daily throughput – liquids (Mbbl/d)
|
74
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
|
Ohio Gathering average daily throughput (MMcf/d) (3)
|
-
|
|
849
|
Double E average daily throughput (MMcf/d) (4)
|
664
|
|
467
|
__________
|
(1)
|
Cash flow available for distributions is also referred to as Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF.
|
(2)
|
Represents dividends declared and ultimately paid or expected to be paid to preferred and common shareholders in respect of a given period. On May 3, 2020, the board of directors of Summit Midstream Corporation announced an immediate suspension of the cash distributions payable on its preferred and common units. Excludes distributions paid on the Subsidiary Series A Preferred Units issued at Summit Permian Transmission Holdco, LLC. On February 28, 2025, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A Preferred Stock for the period ended March 14, 2025.
|
(3)
|
Gross basis, represents 100% of volume throughput for Ohio Gathering, subject to a one-month lag.
|
(4)
|
Gross basis, represents 100% of volume throughput for Double E.
|
SUMMIT MIDSTREAM CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Reconciliations of net income to adjusted
EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 4,634
|
|
$ 132,927
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
22,537
|
|
37,846
|
Income tax expense
|
296
|
|
210
|
Depreciation and amortization (1)
|
28,752
|
|
28,102
|
Proportional adjusted EBITDA for equity method investees (2)
|
7,404
|
|
20,675
|
Adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity (3)
|
(1,946)
|
|
(2,923)
|
Share-based and noncash compensation
|
2,375
|
|
2,772
|
Gain in fair value of Tall Oak earn out
|
(9,023)
|
|
-
|
Gain on asset sales, net
|
-
|
|
(27)
|
Long-lived asset impairment
|
-
|
|
67,916
|
(Gain) loss on interest rate swaps
|
966
|
|
(2,590)
|
(Gain) loss on sale of business
|
43
|
|
(86,202)
|
Gain on sale of equity method investment
|
-
|
|
(126,261)
|
Other, net (4)
|
6,308
|
|
8,252
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
Income from equity method investees
|
4,840
|
|
10,638
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 57,506
|
|
$ 70,059
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
Cash interest paid
|
34,199
|
|
9,210
|
Cash paid for taxes
|
85
|
|
-
|
Senior notes interest adjustment (5)
|
(12,854)
|
|
25,645
|
Maintenance capital expenditures
|
2,547
|
|
2,670
|
Cash flow available for distributions (6)
|
$ 33,529
|
|
$ 32,534
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
Growth capital expenditures
|
18,059
|
|
13,728
|
Investment in equity method investee
|
2,488
|
|
-
|
Distributions on Subsidiary Series A Preferred Units
|
1,628
|
|
1,628
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$ 11,354
|
|
$ 17,178
|
__________
|
(1)
|
Includes the amortization expense associated with our favorable gas gathering contracts as reported in other revenues.
|
(2)
|
Reflects our proportionate share of Double E and Ohio Gathering adjusted EBITDA. Summit records financial results of its investment in Ohio Gathering on a one-month lag and is based on the financial information available to us during the reporting period. With the divestiture of Ohio Gathering in March 2024, proportional adjusted EBITDA includes financial results from December 1, 2023 through March 22, 2024.
|
(3)
|
Adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity represent contributions in aid of construction revenue recognized in accordance with Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers.
|
(4)
|
Represents items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the amount includes $4.9 million of transaction and other costs. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the amount includes $8.0 million of transaction and other costs.
|
(5)
|
Senior notes interest adjustment represents the net of interest expense accrued and paid during the period. Interest on the 2025 Notes was paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15. Interest on the 2026 Secured Notes and the 12.00% Senior Notes (the "2026 Unsecured Notes") was paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15. Interest on the 2029 Secured Notes is paid semi-annually in arrears on each February 15 and August 15.
|
(6)
|
Represents cash flow available for distribution to preferred and common shareholders. Common dividends cannot be paid unless all accrued preferred dividends are paid. Cash flow available for distributions is also referred to as Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF.
|
SUMMIT MIDSTREAM CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted
EBITDA and distributable cash flow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 16,030
|
|
$ 43,616
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, excluding amortization of debt issuance costs
|
21,569
|
|
34,341
|
Income tax benefit, excluding federal income taxes
|
64
|
|
210
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
18,025
|
|
(14,656)
|
Proportional adjusted EBITDA for equity method investees (1)
|
7,404
|
|
20,675
|
Adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity (2)
|
(1,946)
|
|
(2,923)
|
Realized gain on swaps
|
(904)
|
|
(1,346)
|
Other, net (3)
|
6,307
|
|
8,233
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
Distributions from equity method investees
|
6,694
|
|
17,082
|
Noncash lease expense
|
2,349
|
|
1,009
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 57,506
|
|
$ 70,059
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
Cash interest paid
|
34,199
|
|
9,210
|
Cash paid for taxes
|
85
|
|
-
|
Senior notes interest adjustment (4)
|
(12,854)
|
|
25,645
|
Maintenance capital expenditures
|
2,547
|
|
2,670
|
Cash flow available for distributions (5)
|
$ 33,529
|
|
$ 32,534
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
Growth capital expenditures
|
18,059
|
|
13,728
|
Investment in equity method investee
|
2,488
|
|
-
|
Distributions on Subsidiary Series A Preferred Units
|
1,628
|
|
1,628
|
Free Cash Flow
|
$ 11,354
|
|
$ 17,178
|
__________
|
(1)
|
Reflects our proportionate share of Double E and Ohio Gathering adjusted EBITDA. Summit records financial results of its investment in Ohio Gathering on a one-month lag and is based on the financial information available to us during the reporting period. With the divestiture of Ohio Gathering in March 2024, proportional adjusted EBITDA includes financial results from December 1, 2023 through March 22, 2024.
|
(2)
|
Adjustments related to capital reimbursement activity represent contributions in aid of construction revenue recognized in accordance with Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers.
|
(3)
|
Represents items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the amount includes $4.9 million of transaction and other costs. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the amount includes $8.0 million of transaction and other costs.
|
(4)
|
Senior notes interest adjustment represents the net of interest expense accrued and paid during the period. Interest on the 2025 Notes was paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15. Interest on the 2026 Secured Notes and the 12.00% Senior Notes (the "2026 Unsecured Notes") was paid in cash semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15. Interest on the 2029 Secured Notes is paid semi-annually in arrears on each February 15 and August 15.
|
(5)
|
Represents cash flow available for distribution to preferred and common shareholders. Common dividends cannot be paid unless all accrued preferred dividends are paid. Cash flow available for distributions is also referred to as Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF.
