REMAX Harnesses Unmatched Global Footprint, Launches AI-Powered Referral Platform With RESAAS To Strengthen Agent Network And Drive Brokerage Profitability

DENVER, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REMAX®, the #1 name in real estate*, is proud to announce MAXRefer – an AI-powered global referral system to enhance agent efficiency and connectivity worldwide. Built with cutting-edge technology from RESAAS Services Inc. ("RESAAS") (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF ), a leading provider of technology solutions for the real estate industry, the MAXRefer real-time data platform will streamline and scale referral exchanges across the REMAX network of over 145,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Launching May 7, MAXRefer represents a significant step in driving agent success and cross-border collaboration.

MAXRefer is built to simplify every step of the referral process – from identifying the best agents to finalizing the transaction and facilitating referral payments at closing. The platform helps ensure a secure, efficient and transparent process by tracking referrals from initiation to completion, making it easier for REMAX agents to connect, collaborate and close transactions with speed and confidence.

"We are committed to elevating the experience for REMAX brokers and agents while enhancing the value proposition of our brand," said Erik Carlson, Chief Executive Officer of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. "With the introduction of our AI-powered referral platform, we are leaning in to support the REMAX community, helping agents earn more listings, save time, and tap into the unmatched global connectivity that sets REMAX apart."

REMAX is the first global real estate franchisor to capitalize on RESAAS's proven, enterprise-grade software. More than 600,000 real estate agents worldwide use RESAAS.

"The networking effect works best at scale. With an unrivaled global network of agents, REMAX affiliates are perfectly positioned to support their business and enhance their clients' experience with RESAAS's industry-leading Enterprise referral platform," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "The global referral platform is the combination of the power of AI, RESAAS's proven technology and at-the-close referral fee payment. This is the future of how referral business will be done."

Added Travis Saxton, Executive Vice President of Strategy for REMAX: "With MAXRefer, we are able to scale the power of the REMAX network and leverage AI to make agents' lives easier and process referrals faster, which we hope will ultimately increase the number of network referrals as well as agent productivity."

With the launch of MAXRefer, REMAX reaffirms its position as a technology-forward real estate network who embraces innovation – giving agents a faster, smarter way to close deals.

