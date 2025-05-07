Greenlight Re Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (“Greenlight Re” or the“Company”) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights (all comparisons are to first quarter 2024 unless noted otherwise):



Gross premiums written increased 14.1% to $247.9 million;

Net premiums earned increased 4.3% to $168.5 million;

Net underwriting loss of $7.8 million, compared to net underwriting income of $3.4 million;

Combined ratio of 104.6%, compared to 97.9%;

Total investment income of $40.5 million, compared to $31.4 million;

Net income of $29.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted ordinary share, compared to net income of $27.0 million, or $0.78 per diluted ordinary share; and Fully diluted book value per share increased 5.1% to $18.87, from $17.95 at December 31, 2024.



Greg Richardson, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlight Re, stated,“We delivered strong book value per share growth of 5.1% this quarter, driven by an outstanding return of 7.2% from our Solasglas investment portfolio despite challenging market conditions. These results more than offset the financial impact of the California wildfires, which contributed 14 combined ratio points for the quarter, in line with the preliminary loss estimates we previously disclosed.”

David Einhorn, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said,“Our investment portfolio performed well during what appears to be the beginning of a bear market. We are positioning Solasglas to have low gross and net exposure as we ride out what should be a period of high volatility ahead of what we expect will be an improved investment opportunity set.”

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

Greenlight Re will host a live conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Dial-in details:



U.S. toll free: 1-877-407-9753

International: 1-201-493-6739

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:



A telephone replay will be available following the call through May 13, 2025. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), access code 13752944. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company's website, .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In presenting the Company's results, management has included fully diluted book value per share as a financial measure that is not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). This measure is referred to as a non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP measure may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. Management believes the measure allows for a more thorough understanding of the Company's performance. The non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should be used to monitor our results and should be considered in addition to, and not viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of the measure to the most comparable GAAP figures is included in the attached financial information in accordance with Regulation G.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries (the“Company”) within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on the Company's behalf. These risks and uncertainties include a downgrade or withdrawal of our A.M. Best ratings; any suspension or revocation of any of our licenses; losses from catastrophes; the loss of significant brokers; the performance of Solasglas Investments, LP; the carry values of our investments made under our Greenlight Re Innovations segment may differ significantly from those that would be used if we carried these investments at fair value; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as those factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic and other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as provided by law.

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Greenlight Re ( ) provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd's platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. The Company's innovations unit, Greenlight Re Innovations, supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.

