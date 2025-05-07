Super League Sets First Quarter 2025 Earnings Date, May 15, 2025
|Date:
|Thursday, May 15, 2025
|Time:
|5:00 pm Eastern Time
|Dial-in:
|1-877-407-0779
|International Dial-in:
|1-201-389-0914
|Webinar:
|Register Here
About Super League
Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The Company provides global brands with ads, content, and experiences that are not only seen - they're played, felt, and remembered - within mobile games and the world's largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League is a one-of-a-kind partner for brands looking to stand out in culture, spark loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In a world where attention is earned, Super League makes brands relevant - by making them playable. For more information, visit superleague.com .
Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
...
