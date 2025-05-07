Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Super League Sets First Quarter 2025 Earnings Date, May 15, 2025


2025-05-07 04:31:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the“Company”), a leader in engaging audiences through playable media, content, and experiences, announced today that the Company will post its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 15, 2025. A webinar will be held the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results and can be accessed using the below dial-in numbers or registration link.

Super League First Quarter 2025 Earnings Webinar

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
Time: 5:00 pm Eastern Time
Dial-in: 1-877-407-0779
International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0914
Webinar: Register Here


A replay will be available within 24 hours after the webinar and can be accessed here or on the Company's investor relations website at .

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The Company provides global brands with ads, content, and experiences that are not only seen - they're played, felt, and remembered - within mobile games and the world's largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technology, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League is a one-of-a-kind partner for brands looking to stand out in culture, spark loyalty, and drive meaningful impact. In a world where attention is earned, Super League makes brands relevant - by making them playable. For more information, visit superleague.com .

Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
...


MENAFN07052025004107003653ID1109520731

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search