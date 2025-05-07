Corecivic Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increased Occupancy and New Contracts Propel Strong Financial Performance Raises 2025 Full Year Guidance BRENTWOOD, Tenn. , May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (CoreCivic or the Company) announced today its first quarter 2025 financial results. Financial Highlights – First Quarter 2025

Total revenue of $488.6 million

Net income of $25.1 million

Diluted earnings per share of $0.23

FFO per diluted share of $0.45

EBITDA of $81.0 million Repurchased 1.9 million shares of our common stock at an aggregate cost of $37.9 million Damon T. Hininger, CoreCivic's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2025 is off to a strong start for CoreCivic. First quarter occupancy in CoreCivic facilities reached 77.0% of available capacity, an increase from 75.2% in the first quarter of last year. Based on cost management and increased bed utilization, particularly from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), we exceeded our internal expectations for the first quarter. Additionally, we have begun to re-activate three previously idle facilities under multiple agreements with ICE. Based on the first quarter's results and activation activity, we are increasing our annual financial guidance. "CoreCivic anticipates additional contracting activity as 2025 progresses," Hininger continued. "Conversations continue to progress with multiple Federal and State partners regarding their capacity needs. In addition to the facilities we are currently activating, we are making preparatory investments in many of our other idle facilities so that they will be available quickly, as our partners' needs require and as their budgets allow. During the first quarter, we spent roughly $12 million of the $40 million to $45 million of additional capital investments we previously authorized for potential facility activations and transportation services in anticipation of increased demand for our facilities and services, and have approved an additional $25 million to expand the number of facilities beyond the initial list of priority locations we had previously identified." Patrick Swindle, CoreCivic's President and Chief Operating Officer, remarked, "We are well underway in re-activating three previously idled facilities. On March 5, 2025, we announced an amendment to the prior intergovernmental services agreement (IGSA) at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Dilley, Texas, to resume operations and care for up to 2,400 individuals at the facility. In early April - ahead of our initial plan due to strong pre-planning and rehiring - we began receiving an initial ICE population at this facility. We anticipate the full activation of Dilley to be completed in less than six months from contract commencement." "We have also begun preliminary activation activities at the 1,033-bed Midwest Regional Reception Center in Leavenworth, Kansas, pursuant to a letter agreement signed March 7, 2025, and at the 2,560-bed California City Immigration Processing Center in California City, California, following a letter agreement signed April 1, 2025. These letter agreements provide initial funding to CoreCivic for activating these facilities while we work with ICE to negotiate and execute longer-term contracts." Swindle continued, "CoreCivic's balance sheet remains strong, and we ended the quarter with leverage, measured as net debt to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA, at 2.5x. We continue to execute our capital strategy, and we accelerated our stock repurchases, reflecting our confidence in our cash flow outlook. During the first quarter, we repurchased 1.9 million shares at an aggregate cost of $37.9 million." First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Compared With First Quarter 2024 Net income in the first quarter of 2025 was $25.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared with net income in the first quarter of 2024 of $9.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share (Diluted EPS). The prior year quarter included expenses associated with debt repayments and refinancing transactions of $27.2 million. When adjusted for special items, Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter of 2024 was $27.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share (Adjusted Diluted EPS); there were no special items impacting first quarter net income in 2025. Special items are presented in detail in the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS in the Supplemental Financial Information following the financial statements presented herein. The decrease in Adjusted Diluted EPS compared with the prior year resulted from the expiration of our lease with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) at our California City facility on March 31, 2024, and the termination of our contract with ICE at the Dilley facility effective August 9, 2024. However, we began re-activating the Dilley facility during March 2025, and began re-activating the California City facility in April 2025. Collectively, the California City and Dilley facilities accounted for a $0.16 per share reduction compared with the first quarter of 2024. Largely offsetting the lost contribution of those two contracts were higher populations at our other ICE-focused facilities, as well as higher populations and per diem rates at facilities serving state and local populations. Financial results in the first quarter of 2025 also reflected ongoing cost containment efforts, the benefit of certain payroll tax credits, lower interest expense, and a decrease in shares of our common stock outstanding resulting from our share repurchase program. During the first quarter of 2025, revenue from ICE, our largest government partner, was $133.2 million compared to $153.8 million during the first quarter of 2024, reflecting the termination of our ICE contract at the Dilley facility effective August 9, 2024, which accounted for a reduction in revenue of $33.6 million. Revenue from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) and from local governments were essentially flat year over year. Revenue from state customers increased 5.2% compared with the year-ago quarter, despite one fewer day of operations due to a leap year in the prior year quarter, with increases across many of our government customers. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter of 2025 was $81.0 million, compared with $62.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes special items, was $89.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. There were no special items during the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA from the prior year quarter was primarily attributable to the contract termination at the Dilley facility and the expiration of the lease with the CDCR at the California City facility, partially offset by a general increase in occupancy across our other facilities, combined with effective cost management initiatives and the benefit of certain payroll tax credits. Funds From Operations (FFO) for the first quarter of 2025 was $49.7 million, or $0.45 per share, compared with $33.9 million, or $0.30 per share, in the first quarter of 2024. Normalized FFO, which excludes special items, was $52.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024. There were no special items in the first quarter of 2025. Normalized FFO was impacted by the same factors that affected Adjusted EBITDA, further improved by a reduction in interest expense resulting from our debt reduction strategy that is not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a 2.7% reduction in weighted average shares outstanding compared with the prior year quarter. Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, and Normalized FFO, and, where appropriate, their corresponding per share amounts, are measures calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Please refer to the Supplemental Financial Information and the note following the financial statements herein for further discussion and reconciliations of these measures to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Capital Strategy Share Repurchases. Our Board of Directors previously approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $350.0 million of our common stock. During the first quarter of 2025, we repurchased 1.9 million shares of common stock under the share repurchase program at an aggregate cost of $37.9 million. Since the share repurchase program was authorized in May 2022, through March 31, 2025, we have repurchased a total of 16.5 million shares at an aggregate cost of $219.0 million, or $13.30 per share, excluding fees, commissions and other costs related to the repurchases. As of March 31, 2025, we had $131.0 million of repurchase authorization available under the share repurchase program. Additional repurchases of common stock will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be made at management's discretion within parameters set by the Board of Directors from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise. The share repurchase program has no time limit and does not obligate us to purchase any particular amount of our common stock. The authorization for the share repurchase program may be terminated, suspended, increased or decreased by our Board of Directors in its discretion at any time. Contract Updates Contract Modifications for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. On February 27, 2025, we announced contract modifications to existing USMS contracts at our 2,016-bed Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown, Ohio, our 1,072-bed Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump, Nevada, and our 1,600-bed Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing, Oklahoma to collectively add capacity for up to 784 ICE detainees. In addition, we obtained a contract modification to specify that ICE may use up to 258 beds at our 2,672-bed Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Mississippi. Amended U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Contract . On March 5, 2025, we announced that we had agreed under an amendment to an IGSA to resume operations and care for up to 2,400 individuals at the 2,400-bed Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Dilley, Texas. The amended IGSA expires in March 2030 and may be further extended through bilateral modification. We began receiving residents at this facility during the second quarter of 2025. Previously, after nearly ten years of operation, we received notification from ICE on June 10, 2024 of its intent to terminate funding of the IGSA for services at the Dilley facility effective August 9, 2024. We did not operate the Dilley facility from August 9, 2024 until the resumption of operations at the facility on March 5, 2025. Letter Contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement . Effective March 7, 2025, we entered into a letter agreement with ICE to begin activation efforts at our 1,033-bed Midwest Regional Reception Center. The letter agreement authorizes initial funding up to $5.0 million with maximum funding up to $22.6 million for a six-month period to help cover our start-up expenses while we work to negotiate and execute a long-term contract. Effective April 1, 2025, we entered into an additional letter agreement with ICE to begin activation efforts at our 2,560-bed California City Immigration Processing Center. The letter agreement authorizes initial funding up to $10.0 million with maximum funding up to $31.2 million for a six-month period to help cover our start-up expenses while we work to negotiate and execute a long-term contract. Since the previous contracts at these facilities were terminated, we have been operating these facilities with a core staffing complement to help ensure the facilities were maintained and could be marketed as solutions to meet the correctional or detention needs of potential customers. 2025 Financial Guidance Based on current business conditions, we are providing the following updated financial guidance for the full year 2025:

Revised Guidance

Full Year 2025 Prior Guidance

Full Year 2025 Net income $91.3 million to $101.3 million $53.5 million to $67.5 million Diluted EPS $0.83 to $0.92 $0.48 to $0.61 FFO per diluted share $1.72 to $1.82 $1.37 to $1.50 EBITDA $331.0 million to $339.0 million $281.0 million to $293.0 million





Compared with our prior 2025 annual guidance provided on February 10, 2025, our revised 2025 guidance reflects actual results for the first quarter, updated occupancy projections consistent with current trends, as well as our assumptions for the reactivation of the Dilley Immigration Processing Center.

Consistent with our past practice, our guidance does not include the impact of any new contract awards not previously announced, including potential long-term contracts at our Midwest Regional Reception Center and our California City Immigration Processing Center as we have not yet negotiated a per diem rate or a definitive quantity of beds to be utilized at either facility. However, we may execute new contracts during 2025, including, but not limited to, potential long-term contracts at the Midwest Regional Reception Center and our California Immigration Processing Center, and will revise guidance throughout the year if and when new contracts are signed. Although we can provide no assurance, based on modified immigration policies of the new administration, as well as newly enacted legislation pertaining to illegal immigrants requiring the utilization of detention for certain criminal violations, we expect new contracts to require the activation of one or more of our idle facilities. The activation of an idle facility generally requires four to six months to hire, train, and prepare the facility to accept residential populations, which, depending on contract structure, could result in additional expenses before we are able to realize additional revenue. To the extent any new contract requires the activation of an idle facility before we begin to recognize revenue, our guidance could be negatively impacted by start-up expenses until the revenue we generate offsets these expenses. Due to activation timing, full year benefits from idle facility activations are likely to be more impactful to 2026 results.

During 2025, we expect to invest $29.0 million to $31.0 million in maintenance capital expenditures on real estate assets, $31.0 million to $34.0 million for maintenance capital expenditures on other assets and information technology, and $9.0 million to $10.0 million for other capital investments. Although our guidance does not include any new contract awards beyond those previously announced, we also expect to incur approximately $65.0 million to $70.0 million of capital expenditures associated with previously idled facilities we are activating and for additional potential facility activations, in order to prepare these facilities to quickly accept residential populations if opportunities arise, as well as to provide transportation services.

CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) March 31, December 31, ASSETS 2025 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,498 $ 107,487 Restricted cash 13,426 14,623 Accounts receivable, net of credit loss reserve of $4,202 and $4,471, respectively 282,075 288,738 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,453 38,970 Total current assets 413,452 449,818 Real estate and related assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,929,667 and $1,905,508, respectively 2,057,518 2,060,024 Other real estate assets 189,837 193,105 Goodwill 4,844 4,844 Other assets 336,795 224,100 Total assets $ 3,002,446 $ 2,931,891 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 253,656 $ 273,724 Current portion of long-term debt 12,977 12,073 Total current liabilities 266,633 285,797 Long-term debt, net 969,885 973,073 Deferred revenue 11,648 12,399 Non-current deferred tax liabilities 94,608 89,207 Other liabilities 184,426 78,064 Total liabilities 1,527,200 1,438,540 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock – $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 109,318 and 109,861 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,093 1,099 Additional paid-in capital 1,689,019 1,732,231 Accumulated deficit (214,866 ) (239,979 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,475,246 1,493,351 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,002,446 $ 2,931,891





CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 REVENUE: Safety $ 454,184 $ 457,746 Community 29,708 29,900 Properties 4,642 13,039 Other 93 1 488,627 500,686 EXPENSES: Operating: Safety 347,983 350,098 Community 23,613 24,144 Properties 3,123 3,835 Other 18 26 Total operating expenses 374,737 378,103 General and administrative 36,016 36,465 Depreciation and amortization 30,518 31,730 441,271 446,298 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (15,231 ) (18,613 ) Expenses associated with debt repayments and refinancing transactions - (27,242 ) Gain on sale of real estate assets, net - 568 Other expense (35 ) (58 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 32,090 9,043 Income tax benefit (expense) (6,977 ) 500 NET INCOME $ 25,113 $ 9,543 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.23 $ 0.08 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.23 $ 0.08









CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income $ 25,113 $ 9,543 Special items: Expenses associated with debt repayments and refinancing transactions - 27,242 Gain on sale of real estate assets, net - (568 ) Income tax benefit for special items - (8,358 ) Adjusted net income $ 25,113 $ 27,859 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 109,489 112,306 Effect of dilutive securities: Restricted stock-based awards 969 1,181 Weighted average shares and assumed conversions - diluted 110,458 113,487 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.25









CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) CALCULATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income $ 25,113 $ 9,543 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 24,598 24,784 Gain on sale of real estate assets, net - (568 ) Income tax expense for special items - 178 Funds From Operations $ 49,711 $ 33,937 Expenses associated with debt repayments and refinancing transactions - 27,242 Income tax benefit for special items - (8,536 ) Normalized Funds From Operations $ 49,711 $ 52,643 Funds from Operations Per Diluted Share $ 0.45 $ 0.30 Normalized Funds From Operations Per Diluted Share $ 0.45 $ 0.46





CALCULATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income $ 25,113 $ 9,543 Interest expense 18,381 22,058 Depreciation and amortization 30,518 31,730 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,977 (500 ) EBITDA $ 80,989 $ 62,831 Expenses associated with debt repayments and refinancing transactions - 27,242 Gain on sale of real estate assets, net - (568 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,989 $ 89,505









CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) GUIDANCE -- CALCULATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND EBITDA Revised Guidance Range

For the Full Year Ending December 31, 2025 Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance Net income $ 91,250 $ 101,250 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 98,250 99,250 Funds From Operations $ 189,500 $ 200,500 Diluted EPS $ 0.83 $ 0.92 FFO per diluted share $ 1.72 $ 1.82 Net income $ 91,250 $ 101,250 Interest expense 73,750 72,750 Depreciation and amortization 128,750 128,750 Income tax expense 37,250 36,250 EBITDA $ 331,000 $ 339,000



NOTE TO SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, and Normalized FFO, and, where appropriate, their corresponding per share metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these measures are important operating measures that supplement discussion and analysis of the Company's results of operations and are used to review and assess operating performance of the Company and its properties and their management teams. The Company believes that it is useful to provide investors, security analysts, and other interested parties disclosures of its results of operations on the same basis that is used by management.

FFO, in particular, is a widely accepted non-GAAP supplemental measure of performance of real estate companies, grounded in the standards for FFO established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). NAREIT defines FFO as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property and extraordinary items, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate and impairment of depreciable real estate and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures calculated to reflect funds from operations on the same basis. As a company with extensive real estate holdings, we believe FFO and FFO per share are important supplemental measures of our operating performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs and other real estate operating companies, many of which present FFO and FFO per share when reporting results. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and FFO are useful as supplemental measures of performance of the Company's properties because such measures do not take into account depreciation and amortization, or with respect to EBITDA, the impact of the Company's tax provisions and financing strategies. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires depreciation (except on land), this accounting presentation assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes at a level rate over time. Because of the unique structure, design and use of the Company's properties, management believes that assessing performance of the Company's properties without the impact of depreciation or amortization is useful. The Company may make adjustments to FFO from time to time for certain other income and expenses that it considers non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, even though such items may require cash settlement, because such items do not reflect a necessary or ordinary component of the ongoing operations of the Company. Normalized FFO excludes the effects of such items. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income by adding to GAAP Net Income expenses associated with the Company's debt repayments and refinancing transactions, and certain impairments and other charges that the Company believes are unusual or non-recurring to provide an alternative measure of comparing operating performance for the periods presented.

Other companies may calculate Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, and Normalized FFO differently than the Company does, or adjust for other items, and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, and Normalized FFO and, where appropriate, their corresponding per share measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net income as indicators of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP.This data should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

