ESCO Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
|Guidance Range ($ Millions)
|Sales Guidance excluding Maritime
|$
|1,090
|$
|1,110
|Maritime Impact
|$
|90
|$
|100
|Sales Guidance including Maritime
|$
|1,180
|$
|1,210
In our Q1 2025 earnings release (dated 2/6/2025), FY 2025 Adjusted EPS guidance was increased to $5.55-$5.75. Due to continued market strength and improvement in operational performance, we are raising our full-year guidance by another $0.10 to $5.65 to $5.85 (18 to 23 percent growth over the prior year). Maritime is expected to contribute Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.20 - $0.30 in FY 2025.
|Guidance Range
|Previous FY 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance
|$
|5.55
|$
|5.75
|Guidance Increase
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|Updated FY'25 Adjusted EPS Guidance excluding Maritime
|$
|5.65
|$
|5.85
|Maritime Impact
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.30
|Updated FY'25 Adjusted EPS Guidance including Maritime
|$
|5.85
|$
|6.15
Management's expectation is for Q3 Adjusted EPS without Maritime to be in the range of $1.50 to $1.60 (15 to 22 percent growth over the prior year quarter). Maritime is expected to add Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.08 to $0.12 in Q3 2025.
|Guidance Range
|Q3 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance excluding Maritime
|$
|1.50
|$
|1.60
|Maritime Impact
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.12
|Q3 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance including Maritime
|$
|1.58
|$
|1.72
Dividend Payment
The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on July 17, 2025 to stockholders of record on July 2, 2025.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding Management's intentions, expectations and guidance for fiscal 2025, including restructuring and cost reduction actions, sales, orders, revenues, margin, earnings, Adjusted EPS, acquisition related amortization, and any other statements which are not strictly historical, are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws.
Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this presentation, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A,“Risk Factors”, of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 and the following: the timing and outcome, if any, of the Company's strategic alternatives review of the VACCO business; the impacts of climate change and related regulation of greenhouse gases; the impacts of labor disputes, civil disorder, wars, elections, political changes, tariffs and trade disputes, terrorist activities, cyberattacks or natural disasters on the Company's operations and those of the Company's customers and suppliers; disruptions in manufacturing or delivery arrangements due to shortages or unavailability of materials or components or supply chain disruptions; inability to access work sites; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the timely appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company's competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties or data breaches; the availability of acquisitions; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; material changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; material changes in the cost of credit; changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and taxation; changes in interest, inflation and employment rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration and performance of acquired businesses.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The financial measures EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines“EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes,“EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,“Adjusted EBIT” and“Adjusted EBITDA” as excluding the net impact of the items described in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and“Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share excluding the net impact of the items described and reconciled in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company's business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT is also one of the measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.
About ESCO
ESCO Technologies is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products, advanced composites, as well as signature and power management solutions for aviation, Navy, space, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit ESCO's website at .
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2025
| Three Months
Ended
March 31,
2024
|Net Sales
|$
|265,519
|249,129
|Cost and Expenses:
|Cost of sales
|156,298
|152,347
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|58,163
|55,097
|Amortization of intangible assets
|7,989
|8,572
|Interest expense
|2,195
|3,226
|Other expenses (income), net
|375
|666
|Total costs and expenses
|225,020
|219,908
|Earnings before income taxes
|40,499
|29,221
|Income tax expense
|9,466
|6,002
|Net earnings
|$
|31,033
|23,219
|Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|Diluted - GAAP
|$
|1.20
|0.90
|Diluted - As Adjusted Basis
|$
|1.35
|(1
|)
|1.09
|(2
|)
|Diluted average common shares O/S:
|25,877
|25,847
|(1
|)
|Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.15 per share of after-tax charges consisting primarily of acquisition related amortization.
|(2
|)
|Q2 2024 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.19 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.02 of MPE acquisition backlog charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the Test and A&D segments, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
| Six Months
Ended
March 31, 2025
| Six Months
Ended
March 31, 2024
|Net Sales
|$
|512,545
|467,443
|Cost and Expenses:
|Cost of sales
|304,940
|286,498
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|116,947
|109,065
|Amortization of intangible assets
|15,982
|16,440
|Interest expense
|4,452
|5,893
|Other expenses (income), net
|(216
|)
|872
|Total costs and expenses
|442,105
|418,768
|Earnings before income taxes
|70,440
|48,675
|Income tax expense
|15,934
|10,287
|Net earnings
|$
|54,506
|38,388
|Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|Diluted - GAAP
|$
|2.11
|1.49
|Diluted - As Adjusted Basis
|$
|2.42
|(1
|)
|1.85
|(2
|)
|Diluted average common shares O/S:
|25,854
|25,846
|(1
|)
|YTD Q2 2025 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.31 per share of after-tax charges consisting primarily of $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and $0.30 of acquisition related amortization.
|(2
|)
| YTD Q2 2024 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.36 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.05 of MPE acquisition backlog and inventory step-up charges and acquisition costs, $0.02 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the Test and A&D segments, and $0.29 of acquisition related amortization.
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|GAAP
|As Adjusted
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|Net Sales
|Aerospace & Defense
|$
|123,369
|114,701
|123,369
|114,701
|USG
|90,767
|87,309
|90,767
|87,309
|Test
|51,383
|47,119
|51,383
|47,119
|Totals
|$
|265,519
|249,129
|265,519
|249,129
|EBIT
|Aerospace & Defense
|$
|30,296
|23,377
|30,298
|23,640
|USG
|20,779
|17,575
|20,862
|17,575
|Test
|6,369
|5,542
|6,369
|5,745
|Corporate
|(14,750
|)
|(14,047
|)
|(9,648
|)
|(8,260
|)
|Consolidated EBIT
|42,694
|32,447
|47,881
|38,700
|Less: Interest expense
|(2,195
|)
|(3,226
|)
|(2,195
|)
|(3,226
|)
|Less: Income tax expense
|(9,466
|)
|(6,002
|)
|(10,659
|)
|(7,440
|)
|Net earnings
|$
|31,033
|23,219
|35,027
|28,034
|Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $35.0 million in Q2 2025 exclude $4.0 million (or $0.15 per share) of after-tax charges consisting primarily of acquisition related amortization.
|Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $28.0 million in Q2 2024 exclude $4.8 million (or $0.19 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.02 of MPE acquisition backlog charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the Test and A&D segments, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.
|EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:
|Q2 2025 -
|Q2 2024 -
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|As Adjusted
|As Adjusted
|Consolidated EBITDA
|$
|56,668
|46,550
|56,895
|47,174
|Less: Depr & Amort
|(13,974
|)
|(14,103
|)
|(9,014
|)
|(8,474
|)
|Consolidated EBIT
|42,694
|32,447
|47,881
|38,700
|Less: Interest expense
|(2,195
|)
|(3,226
|)
|(2,195
|)
|(3,226
|)
|Less: Income tax expense
|(9,466
|)
|(6,002
|)
|(10,659
|)
|(7,440
|)
|Net earnings
|$
|31,033
|23,219
|35,027
|28,034
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|GAAP
|As Adjusted
|YTD Q2 2025
|YTD Q2 2024
|YTD Q2 2025
|YTD Q2 2024
|Net Sales
|Aerospace & Defense
|$
|237,670
|209,434
|237,670
|209,434
|USG
|177,427
|170,293
|177,427
|170,293
|Test
|97,448
|87,716
|97,448
|87,716
|Totals
|$
|512,545
|467,443
|512,545
|467,443
|EBIT
|Aerospace & Defense
|$
|51,892
|40,040
|51,920
|40,303
|USG
|41,269
|35,200
|41,352
|35,320
|Test
|10,791
|7,321
|11,256
|7,797
|Corporate
|(29,060
|)
|(27,993
|)
|(18,959
|)
|(16,860
|)
|Consolidated EBIT
|74,892
|54,568
|85,569
|66,560
|Less: Interest expense
|(4,452
|)
|(5,893
|)
|(4,452
|)
|(5,893
|)
|Less: Income tax
|(15,934
|)
|(10,287
|)
|(18,390
|)
|(13,045
|)
|Net earnings
|$
|54,506
|38,388
|62,727
|47,622
|Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $62.7 million in YTD 2025 exclude $8.2 million (or $0.31 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.01 of restructuring charges within the Test segment and acquisition related costs at Corporate, and $0.30 of acquisition related amortization.
|Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $47.6 million in YTD 2024 exclude $9.2 million (or $0.36 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.05 of MPE acquisition backlog and inventory step-up charges and acquisition costs, $0.02 of restructuring costs (primarily severance) within the Test and A&D segments, and $0.29 of acquisition related amortization.
|EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:
|YTD
|YTD
|YTD
|YTD
|Q2 2025 -
|Q2 2024 -
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|As Adjusted
|As Adjusted
|Consolidated EBITDA
|$
|102,673
|82,123
|103,393
|83,582
|Less: Depr & Amort
|(27,781
|)
|(27,555
|)
|(17,824
|)
|(17,022
|)
|Consolidated EBIT
|74,892
|54,568
|85,569
|66,560
|Less: Interest expense
|(4,452
|)
|(5,893
|)
|(4,452
|)
|(5,893
|)
|Less: Income tax expense
|(15,934
|)
|(10,287
|)
|(18,390
|)
|(13,045
|)
|Net earnings
|$
|54,506
|38,388
|62,727
|47,622
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
| March 31,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|57,397
|65,963
|Accounts receivable, net
|218,123
|240,680
|Contract assets
|125,281
|130,534
|Inventories
|231,200
|209,164
|Other current assets
|28,752
|22,308
|Total current assets
|660,753
|668,649
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|172,081
|170,596
|Intangible assets, net
|394,594
|407,602
|Goodwill
|536,222
|539,899
|Operating lease assets
|38,322
|37,744
|Other assets
|13,690
|14,130
|$
|1,815,662
|1,838,620
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|$
|20,000
|20,000
|Accounts payable
|81,244
|98,371
|Contract liabilities
|128,114
|124,845
|Other current liabilities
|92,661
|106,638
|Total current liabilities
|322,019
|349,854
|Deferred tax liabilities
|72,580
|75,333
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|35,948
|34,810
|Other liabilities
|39,787
|39,273
|Long-term debt
|68,000
|102,000
|Shareholders' equity
|1,277,328
|1,237,350
|$
|1,815,662
|1,838,620
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
| Six Months
Ended
March 31, 2025
| Six Months
Ended
March 31, 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net earnings
|$
|54,506
|38,388
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|27,781
|27,555
|Stock compensation expense
|5,323
|4,144
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|(27,207
|)
|(47,869
|)
|Effect of deferred taxes
|(2,128
|)
|(2,981
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|58,275
|19,237
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
|(56,179
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(15,350
|)
|(16,301
|)
|Additions to capitalized software
|(5,465
|)
|(5,912
|)
|Net cash used by investing activities
|(20,815
|)
|(78,392
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|66,000
|154,000
|Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings
|(100,000
|)
|(65,000
|)
|Dividends paid
|(4,130
|)
|(4,125
|)
|Purchases of common stock into treasury
|
|(7,189
|)
|Other
|(6,146
|)
|(1,432
|)
|Net cash (used) provided by financing activities
|(44,276
|)
|76,254
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(1,750
|)
|471
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(8,566
|)
|17,570
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|65,963
|41,866
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|57,397
|59,436
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Backlog And Entered Orders - Q2 2025
|A&D
|USG
|Test
|Total
|Beginning Backlog - 1/1/25
|$
|606,687
|122,857
|177,404
|906,948
|Entered Orders
|121,706
|92,184
|76,950
|290,840
|Sales
|(123,369
|)
|(90,767
|)
|(51,383
|)
|(265,519
|)
|Ending Backlog - 3/31/25
|$
|605,024
|124,274
|202,971
|932,269
|Backlog And Entered Orders - YTD Q2 2025
|A&D
|USG
|Test
|Total
|Beginning Backlog - 10/1/24
|$
|600,382
|119,943
|158,644
|878,969
|Entered Orders
|242,312
|181,758
|141,775
|565,845
|Sales
|(237,670
|)
|(177,427
|)
|(97,448
|)
|(512,545
|)
|Ending Backlog - 3/31/25
|$
|605,024
|124,274
|202,971
|932,269
|ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
|EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q2 2025
|EPS – GAAP Basis – Q2 2025
|$
|1.20
|Adjustments (defined below)
|0.15
|EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q2 2025
|$
|1.35
|Adjustments exclude $0.15 per share consisting primarily of acquisition
|related amortization.
|The $0.15 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $5.2 million of pre-tax
|charges offset by $1.2 million of tax benefit for net impact of $4 million.
|EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q2 2024
|EPS – GAAP Basis – Q2 2024
|$
|0.90
|Adjustments (defined below)
|0.19
|EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q2 2024
|$
|1.09
|Adjustments exclude $0.19 per share consisting primarily of $0.02 of MPE
|acquisition backlog charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test
|and A&D segments, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.
|The $0.19 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $6.2 million of pre-tax charges
|offset by $1.4 million of tax benefit for net impact of $4.8 million.
|EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q2 2025
|EPS – GAAP Basis – YTD Q2 2025
|$
|2.11
|Adjustments (defined below)
|0.31
|EPS – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q2 2025
|$
|2.42
|Adjustments exclude $0.31 per share consisting primarily of $0.01 of restructuring
|charges within the Test segment and $0.30 of acquisition related amortization.
|The $0.31 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $10.7 million of pre-tax charges
|offset by $2.5 million of tax benefit for net impact of $8.2 million.
|EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q2 2024
|EPS – GAAP Basis – YTD Q2 2024
|$
|1.49
|Adjustments (defined below)
|0.36
|EPS – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q2 2024
|$
|1.85
|Adjustments exclude $0.36 per share consisting primarily of $0.05 of MPE acquisition
|backlog charges, inventory step-up charges and acquisition costs, $0.02 of
|restructuring charges, and $0.29 of acquisition related amortization.
|The $0.36 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $12 million of pre-tax charges
|offset by $2.8 million of tax benefit for net impact of $9.2 million.
