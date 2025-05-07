KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Net sales of $489.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 were $11.0 million, or 2%, higher than in the first quarter of 2024. Net sales increased in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to the effects of higher sales volumes in our North American and European markets somewhat offset by lower sales volumes in our export markets, higher average TiO2 selling prices and changes in product mix. We started 2025 with average TiO2 selling prices 2% higher than at the beginning of 2024 but our average TiO2 selling prices declined 3% during the first quarter of 2025 due to market pressure in certain regions and a less favorable product sales mix. Our average TiO2 selling prices in the first quarter of 2025 were 2% higher than the average prices during the first quarter of 2024. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (primarily the euro) also affected net sales comparisons, decreasing net sales by approximately $11 million in first quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2024. The table at the end of this press release shows how each of these items impacted net sales.

Our TiO2 segment profit (see description of non-GAAP information below) in the first quarter of 2025 was $41.6 million as compared to segment profit of $23.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Segment profit increased in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher income from operations due to effects of higher sales and production volumes, higher average TiO2 selling prices, and decreases in per metric ton production costs (primarily raw materials, utilities and unabsorbed fixed costs due to improved operating rates in 2025). TiO2 production volumes were 18% higher in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024. We operated our production facilities at overall average capacities of 93% and 87% in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (primarily the euro) decreased our segment profit by approximately $5 million in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Our net income before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense (EBITDA) (see description of non-GAAP information below) in the first quarter of 2025 was $51.2 million compared to EBITDA of $31.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Our income from operations in the first quarter of 2024 includes an aggregate charge related to a write-off of deferred financing costs of $1.5 million ($1.1 million, or $.01 per share, net of income tax benefit).

The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that represent management's beliefs and assumptions based on currently available information. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurances that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact expected results, and actual future results could differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. While it is not possible to identify all factors, we continue to face many risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following:



Should one or more of these risks materialize (or the consequences of such a development worsen), or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those forecasted or expected. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of changes in information, future events or otherwise.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results of operations as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), the Company has disclosed certain non-GAAP information which the Company believes provides useful information to investors:



The Company discloses segment profit, which is used by the Company's management to assess the performance of the Company's TiO2 operations. The Company believes disclosure of segment profit provides useful information to investors because it allows investors to analyze the performance of the Company's TiO2 operations in the same way that the Company's management assesses performance. The Company defines segment profit as net income before income tax expense and certain general corporate items. These general corporate items include corporate expense and the components of other income (expense) except for trade interest income; and The Company discloses EBITDA, which is also used by the Company's management to assess the performance of the Company's TiO2 operations. The Company believes disclosure of EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it allows investors to analyze the performance of the Company's TiO2 operations in the same way that the Company's management assesses performance. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

