The Metals Company Announces First Quarter 2025 Corporate Update Conference Call For Wednesday, May 14, 2025
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 14, 2025
|Time:
|4:30 p.m. ET
|Audio-only Dial-in:
|Register Here
|Virtual webcast with slides:
|Register Here
The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > 'Events and Presentations ', approximately two hours after the event.
The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for energy, defense, manufacturing and infrastructure with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company has conducted more than a decade of research into the environmental and social impacts of offshore nodule collection and onshore processing. More information is available at .
