AMH Announces Distributions

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH ) (the "Company"), a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that the Board of Trustees declared a dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company's common shares for the second quarter of 2025. The distribution will be payable in cash on June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.

The Board of Trustees also declared a per share quarterly distribution on the Company's cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares of $0.36719 per share on the 5.875% Series G shares and $0.39063 per share on the 6.250% Series H shares payable in cash on June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025.

About AMH

AMH (NYSE: AMH ) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

In recent years, we've been named a 2025 Great Place to Work®, a 2025 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of the 2025 Most Trustworthy Companies in America by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of March 31, 2025, we owned over 61,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at .

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P. and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see /dba to learn more.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that relate to beliefs, expectations or intentions and similar statements concerning matters that are not of historical fact and are generally accompanied by words such as "believe," "expect," "will," "intend," "anticipate" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements include the payment and anticipated timing of the payment of distributions of the Company's common and preferred shares. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While the Company's management considers these expectations to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control and could adversely affect our cash flows and ability to pay distributions. Additional information about these and other important factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from anticipated results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by applicable law.

AMH Contacts

Brian Nelson

Media Relations

Phone: (855) 774-4663

Email: [email protected]

Nicholas Fromm

Investor Relations

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: [email protected]

