KYNDRYL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2025 RESULTS
|
Table 1
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
3,800
|
|
$
|
3,850
|
|
$
|
15,057
|
|
$
|
16,052
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services
|
|
$
|
2,975
|
|
$
|
3,134
|
|
$
|
11,914
|
|
$
|
13,189
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
640
|
|
|
714
|
|
|
2,591
|
|
|
2,773
|
Workforce rebalancing charges
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
138
|
Transaction-related costs (benefits)
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(58)
|
|
|
(125)
|
|
|
(46)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
122
|
Other expense
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
45
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
$
|
3,682
|
|
$
|
3,854
|
|
$
|
14,622
|
|
$
|
16,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
$
|
118
|
|
$
|
(4)
|
|
$
|
435
|
|
$
|
(168)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
172
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
68
|
|
$
|
(45)
|
|
$
|
252
|
|
$
|
(340)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
|
$
|
1.09
|
|
$
|
(1.48)
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
(0.20)
|
|
|
1.05
|
|
|
(1.48)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding
|
|
|
231.4
|
|
|
230.2
|
|
|
231.5
|
|
|
229.2
|
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
241.7
|
|
|
230.2
|
|
|
239.1
|
|
|
229.2
|
Table 2
SEGMENT RESULTS
AND SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
Year-over-Year Growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As
|
|
Constant
|
Segment Results
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Reported
|
|
Currency
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
$
|
969
|
|
$
|
990
|
|
(2 %)
|
|
(2 %)
|
Japan
|
|
|
605
|
|
|
584
|
|
4 %
|
|
6 %
|
Principal Markets1
|
|
|
1,273
|
|
|
1,350
|
|
(6 %)
|
|
(3 %)
|
Strategic Markets1
|
|
|
953
|
|
|
926
|
|
3 %
|
|
8 %
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
3,800
|
|
$
|
3,850
|
|
(1 %)
|
|
1 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
$
|
228
|
|
$
|
174
|
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
Principal Markets
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic Markets
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate and other3
|
|
|
(24)
|
|
|
(24)
|
|
|
|
|
Total adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
698
|
|
$
|
566
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended March 31,
|
|
Year-over-Year Growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As
|
|
Constant
|
Segment Results
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Reported
|
|
Currency
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
$
|
3,876
|
|
$
|
4,295
|
|
(10 %)
|
|
(10 %)
|
Japan
|
|
|
2,358
|
|
|
2,344
|
|
1 %
|
|
6 %
|
Principal Markets1
|
|
|
5,206
|
|
|
5,479
|
|
(5 %)
|
|
(4 %)
|
Strategic Markets1
|
|
|
3,617
|
|
|
3,934
|
|
(8 %)
|
|
(5 %)
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
15,057
|
|
$
|
16,052
|
|
(6 %)
|
|
(4 %)
|
Adjusted EBITDA2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
$
|
725
|
|
$
|
781
|
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
|
|
390
|
|
|
361
|
|
|
|
|
Principal Markets
|
|
|
886
|
|
|
677
|
|
|
|
|
Strategic Markets
|
|
|
606
|
|
|
642
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate and other3
|
|
|
(90)
|
|
|
(95)
|
|
|
|
|
Total adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
2,516
|
|
$
|
2,367
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet Data
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and equivalents
|
|
$
|
1,786
|
|
$
|
1,553
|
|
|
|
|
Debt (short-term and long-term)
|
|
|
3,172
|
|
|
3,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Principal Markets is comprised of Kyndryl's operations in Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Spain/Portugal and the United Kingdom/Ireland. Strategic Markets is comprised of Kyndryl's operations in all other geographic locations. Kyndryl's operations in Australia/New Zealand transitioned from Principal Markets to Strategic Markets in the quarter ended June 30, 2024; historical segment information has been updated to reflect this change.
|
2
|
In the three months ended March 31, 2025, amounts include workforce rebalancing charges of $2 million in United States, $2 million in Japan, $7 million in Principal Markets, and $12 million in Strategic Markets. In the year ended March 31, 2025, amounts include workforce rebalancing charges of $41 million in United States, $6 million in Japan, $23 million in Principal Markets, and $45 million in Strategic Markets.
|
3
|
Represents net amounts not allocated to segments.
|
Table 3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
252
|
|
$
|
(340)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property, equipment and capitalized software
|
|
|
660
|
|
|
834
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
|
|
327
|
|
|
319
|
Amortization of transition costs and prepaid software
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
1,256
|
Amortization of capitalized contract costs
|
|
|
420
|
|
|
531
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
30
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
95
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(13)
|
Net (gain) loss on asset sales and other
|
|
|
(152)
|
|
|
43
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred costs (excluding amortization)
|
|
|
(1,762)
|
|
|
(1,569)
|
Right-of-use assets and liabilities (excluding depreciation)
|
|
|
(314)
|
|
|
(335)
|
Workforce rebalancing liabilities
|
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
(38)
|
Receivables
|
|
|
289
|
|
|
11
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(89)
|
|
|
(305)
|
Taxes
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(2)
|
Other assets and other liabilities
|
|
|
(71)
|
|
|
(63)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
942
|
|
$
|
454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
$
|
(605)
|
|
$
|
(651)
|
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
138
|
Acquisitions and divestitures, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
-
|
Other investing activities, net
|
|
|
(20)
|
|
|
(40)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
$
|
(404)
|
|
$
|
(553)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt repayments
|
|
$
|
(148)
|
|
$
|
(644)
|
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
494
|
Common stock repurchases
|
|
|
(93)
|
|
|
-
|
Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings
|
|
|
(45)
|
|
|
(22)
|
Other financing activities, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
$
|
(286)
|
|
$
|
(170)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
(16)
|
|
$
|
(37)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
235
|
|
$
|
(306)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
$
|
1,554
|
|
$
|
1,860
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
$
|
1,789
|
|
$
|
1,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes paid, net of refunds received
|
|
$
|
149
|
|
$
|
191
|
Interest paid on debt
|
|
$
|
119
|
|
$
|
118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities was $581 million in the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $361 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2024.
Table 4
NON-GAAP METRIC DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS
(dollars in millions, except signings)
We report our financial results in accordance with GAAP. We also present certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide useful supplemental information to investors. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures as we believe it enhances investors' visibility to management decisions and their impacts on operational performance; enables better comparison to peer companies; and allows us to provide a long-term strategic view of the business going forward. Moreover, we use certain of these non-GAAP financial metrics in measuring performance under our executive compensation plans.
Constant-currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period over period. We define constant-currency revenues as total revenues excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate movements and use it to determine the constant-currency revenue growth on a year-over-year basis. Constant-currency revenues are calculated by translating current period revenues using corresponding prior-period exchange rates.
Adjusted pretax income is defined as pretax income excluding transaction-related costs and benefits, charges related to ceasing to use leased / fixed assets, charges related to lease terminations, pension costs other than pension servicing costs and multi-employer plan costs, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, workforce rebalancing charges incurred prior to March 31, 2024, impairment expense, significant litigation costs and benefits, and currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. Adjusted pretax margin is calculated by dividing adjusted pretax income by revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (excluding depreciation of right-of-use assets and amortization of capitalized contract costs), charges related to ceasing to use leased / fixed assets, charges related to lease terminations, transaction-related costs and benefits, pension costs other than pension servicing costs and multi-employer plan costs, stock-based compensation expense, workforce rebalancing charges incurred prior to March 31, 2024, impairment expense, significant litigation costs and benefits, and currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue.
Adjusted net income is defined as adjusted pretax income less the reported provision for income taxes, minus or plus the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments made to calculate adjusted pretax income, and excluding exceptional items impacting the reported provision for income taxes. Adjusted net margin is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by revenue.
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is defined as adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding to reflect shares that are dilutive or anti-dilutive based on the amount of adjusted net income. The weighted average common shares outstanding used to calculate adjusted earnings (loss) per share will differ from such shares used to calculate diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) when the inclusion of dilutive shares has an anti-dilutive effect for one calculation but not for the other.
Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) after adding back transaction-related payments, charges related to lease terminations, payments related to workforce rebalancing charges incurred prior to March 31, 2024, and significant litigation payments (collectively referred to as adjusted operating cash flow ), less net capital expenditures. Management uses adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow as measures to evaluate our operating results, plan strategic investments and assess our ability and need to incur and service debt. We believe adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are useful supplemental financial measures to aid investors in assessing our ability to pursue business opportunities and investments and to service our debt. Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Signings are defined by Kyndryl as an initial estimate of the value of a customer's commitment under a contract. The calculation involves estimates and judgments to gauge the extent of a customer's commitment. We calculate this based on various considerations including the type and duration of the agreement as well as the presence of termination charges or wind-down costs. Contract extensions and increases in scope are treated as signings only to the extent of the incremental new value. Signings can vary over time due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to, the timing of signing a small number of larger outsourcing contracts, as well as the length of those contracts. The conversion of signings into revenue may vary based on the types of services and solutions, customer decisions and other factors, which may include, but are not limited to, macroeconomic environment or external events. Management uses signings as a tool to monitor the performance of the business including the business' ability to attract new customers and sell additional scope into our existing customer base.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to adjusted pretax income,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
income (loss) and adjusted EPS
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
68
|
|
$
|
(45)
|
|
$
|
252
|
|
$
|
(340)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
172
|
Pretax income (loss) (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
118
|
|
$
|
(4)
|
|
$
|
435
|
|
$
|
(168)
|
Workforce rebalancing charges incurred prior to March 31, 2024
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
138
|
Charges related to ceasing to use leased/fixed assets and lease terminations
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
39
|
Transaction-related costs (benefits)1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
(58)
|
|
|
(125)
|
|
|
(46)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
95
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
30
|
Other adjustments2
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
78
|
Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
185
|
|
$
|
30
|
|
$
|
482
|
|
$
|
165
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
122
|
Depreciation of property, equipment and capitalized software3
|
|
|
186
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
656
|
|
|
824
|
Amortization of transition costs and prepaid software
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
1,256
|
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
698
|
|
$
|
566
|
|
$
|
2,516
|
|
$
|
2,367
|
Net income margin
|
|
|
1.8 %
|
|
|
(1.2) %
|
|
|
1.7 %
|
|
|
(2.1) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
|
18.4 %
|
|
|
14.7 %
|
|
|
16.7 %
|
|
|
14.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
185
|
|
$
|
30
|
|
$
|
482
|
|
$
|
165
|
Provision for income taxes (GAAP)
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
(41)
|
|
|
(184)
|
|
|
(172)
|
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
|
(18)
|
Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
126
|
|
$
|
(2)
|
|
$
|
285
|
|
$
|
(25)
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for calculating adjusted EPS
|
|
|
241.7
|
|
|
230.2
|
|
|
239.1
|
|
|
229.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
(0.20)
|
|
$
|
1.05
|
|
$
|
(1.48)
|
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
|
$
|
1.19
|
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Kyndryl's reported results for the year ended March 31, 2025 include a transaction-related gain of $145 million pretax ($138 million after-tax) related to the Company's divestiture of its Securities Industry Services platform in Canada. The divestiture reduced the Company's reported revenue from the divestiture date forward.
|
2
|
Other adjustments represent pension costs other than pension servicing costs and multi-employer plan costs, significant litigation costs and benefits, and currency impacts of highly inflationary countries.
|
3
|
Amount for the year ended March 31, 2024 excludes $10 million of expense that is included in transaction-related costs and benefits.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash flow from operations
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
to adjusted operating cash flow and
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
adjusted free cash flow (in millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
581
|
|
$
|
145
|
|
$
|
942
|
|
$
|
454
|
Plus: Transaction-related payments (benefits)
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
|
106
|
Plus: Workforce rebalancing payments related to
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
176
|
Plus: Significant litigation payments
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
61
|
Plus: Payments related to lease terminations
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7
|
Adjusted operating cash flow (non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
563
|
|
$
|
179
|
|
$
|
968
|
|
$
|
804
|
Less: Net capital expenditures
|
|
|
(228)
|
|
|
(199)
|
|
|
(522)
|
|
|
(513)
|
Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
335
|
|
$
|
(20)
|
|
$
|
446
|
|
$
|
291
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
Signings (in billions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Signings1
|
|
$
|
5.5
|
|
$
|
3.6
|
|
$
|
18.2
|
|
$
|
12.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Signings for the three months ended March 31, 2025 increased by 53%, and 55% in constant currency, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024. Signings for the year ended March 31, 2025 increased by 46%, and 48% in constant currency, compared to the year ended March 31, 2024.
