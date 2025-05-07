WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
|
(1)
|
Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
|
(2)
|
Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes (i) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary and (ii) for natural-gas throughput, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
|
(3)
|
Accrual-based, includes equity investments, excludes capitalized interest, and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.
WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS
Daniel Jenkins
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
866.512.3523
Rhianna Disch
Manager, Investor Relations
[email protected]
866.512.3523
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
thousands except per-unit amounts
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues and other
|
|
|
|
|
Service revenues – fee based
|
|
$ 823,197
|
|
$ 781,262
|
Service revenues – product based
|
|
59,252
|
|
66,740
|
Product sales
|
|
34,469
|
|
39,292
|
Other
|
|
198
|
|
435
|
Total revenues and other
|
|
917,116
|
|
887,729
|
Equity income, net – related parties
|
|
20,435
|
|
32,819
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of product
|
|
41,492
|
|
46,079
|
Operation and maintenance
|
|
226,514
|
|
194,939
|
General and administrative
|
|
66,786
|
|
67,839
|
Property and other taxes
|
|
17,826
|
|
13,920
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
170,460
|
|
157,991
|
Long-lived asset and other impairments
|
|
3
|
|
23
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
523,081
|
|
480,791
|
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
|
|
(4,667)
|
|
239,617
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
409,803
|
|
679,374
|
Interest expense
|
|
(97,293)
|
|
(94,506)
|
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
-
|
|
524
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
7,477
|
|
2,346
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
319,987
|
|
587,738
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
3,435
|
|
1,522
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
316,552
|
|
586,216
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
7,545
|
|
13,386
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP
|
|
$ 309,007
|
|
$ 572,830
|
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP
|
|
$ 309,007
|
|
$ 572,830
|
General partner interest in net (income) loss
|
|
(7,170)
|
|
(13,330)
|
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)
|
|
$ 301,837
|
|
$ 559,500
|
Net income (loss) per common unit – basic
|
|
$ 0.79
|
|
$ 1.47
|
Net income (loss) per common unit – diluted
|
|
$ 0.79
|
|
$ 1.47
|
Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic
|
|
380,986
|
|
380,024
|
Weighted-average common units outstanding – diluted
|
|
382,494
|
|
381,628
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
|
thousands except number of units
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
Total current assets
|
|
$ 1,189,894
|
|
$ 1,847,190
|
Net property, plant, and equipment
|
|
9,727,094
|
|
9,714,609
|
Other assets
|
|
1,539,889
|
|
1,582,986
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 12,456,877
|
|
$ 13,144,785
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
$ 1,010,929
|
|
$ 1,691,694
|
Long-term debt
|
|
6,925,033
|
|
6,926,647
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
|
378,889
|
|
370,195
|
Other liabilities
|
|
808,455
|
|
781,079
|
Total liabilities
|
|
9,123,306
|
|
9,769,615
|
Equity and partners' capital
|
|
|
|
|
Common units (381,327,148 and 380,556,643 units issued and outstanding at March 31,
|
|
3,183,365
|
|
3,224,802
|
General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025, and
|
|
10,045
|
|
10,803
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
140,161
|
|
139,565
|
Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital
|
|
$ 12,456,877
|
|
$ 13,144,785
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
thousands
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$ 316,552
|
|
$ 586,216
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
170,460
|
|
157,991
|
Long-lived asset and other impairments
|
|
3
|
|
23
|
(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net
|
|
4,667
|
|
(239,617)
|
(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
|
-
|
|
(524)
|
Change in other items, net
|
|
39,111
|
|
(104,381)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$ 530,793
|
|
$ 399,708
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
$ (142,402)
|
|
$ (193,789)
|
Acquisitions from third parties
|
|
-
|
|
(443)
|
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties
|
|
11,007
|
|
19,033
|
Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties
|
|
19
|
|
582,739
|
(Increase) decrease in materials and supplies inventory and other
|
|
(9,414)
|
|
(10,691)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
$ (140,790)
|
|
$ 396,849
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Repayments of debt
|
|
$ (663,831)
|
|
$ (14,503)
|
Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net
|
|
-
|
|
(510,379)
|
Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks
|
|
(113)
|
|
766
|
Distributions to Partnership unitholders
|
|
(340,996)
|
|
(223,438)
|
Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner
|
|
-
|
|
(1,085)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner of WES Operating
|
|
(6,949)
|
|
(4,591)
|
Other
|
|
(20,131)
|
|
(20,868)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
$ (1,032,020)
|
|
$ (774,098)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ (642,017)
|
|
$ 22,459
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
1,090,464
|
|
272,787
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$ 448,447
|
|
$ 295,246
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
WES defines Adjusted Gross Margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted Gross Margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.
WES defines Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted EBITDA") as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) income tax benefit, (v) other income, and (vi) the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.
WES defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings.
Below are reconciliations of (i) gross margin (GAAP) to Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as gross margin or cash flows provided by operating activities.
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Adjusted Gross Margin
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
thousands
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
Reconciliation of Gross margin to Adjusted Gross Margin
|
Total revenues and other
|
|
$ 917,116
|
|
$ 928,503
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of product
|
|
41,492
|
|
39,315
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
170,460
|
|
162,990
|
Gross margin
|
|
705,164
|
|
726,198
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions from equity investments
|
|
34,344
|
|
31,585
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
170,460
|
|
162,990
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues
|
|
29,004
|
|
31,834
|
Adjusted Gross Margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)
|
|
20,181
|
|
20,542
|
Adjusted Gross Margin
|
|
$ 860,783
|
|
$ 868,397
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin for natural - gas assets (2)
|
|
$ 527,144
|
|
$ 534,452
|
Gross margin for crude - oil and NGLs assets (2)
|
|
101,275
|
|
108,259
|
Gross margin for produced - water assets (2)
|
|
84,576
|
|
91,219
|
Adjusted Gross Margin
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Gross Margin for natural-gas assets
|
|
$ 618,452
|
|
$ 616,373
|
Adjusted Gross Margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets
|
|
143,475
|
|
147,060
|
Adjusted Gross Margin for produced-water assets
|
|
98,856
|
|
104,964
|
(1)
|
Includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
|
(2)
|
Excludes corporate-level depreciation and amortization.
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
thousands
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$ 316,552
|
|
$ 341,580
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions from equity investments
|
|
34,344
|
|
31,585
|
Non-cash equity-based compensation expense
|
|
8,248
|
|
9,421
|
Interest expense
|
|
97,293
|
|
99,336
|
Income tax expense
|
|
3,435
|
|
444
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
170,460
|
|
162,990
|
Long - lived asset and other impairments
|
|
3
|
|
2
|
Other expense
|
|
190
|
|
9
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net
|
|
(4,667)
|
|
(2,655)
|
Equity income, net – related parties
|
|
20,435
|
|
28,158
|
Other income
|
|
7,477
|
|
15,617
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)
|
|
13,708
|
|
13,548
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 593,572
|
|
$ 590,699
|
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$ 530,793
|
|
$ 554,446
|
Interest (income) expense, net
|
|
97,293
|
|
99,336
|
Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net
|
|
(2,202)
|
|
(2,354)
|
Current income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
1,722
|
|
411
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
(7,477)
|
|
(15,617)
|
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties
|
|
11,007
|
|
3,290
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
(28,634)
|
|
30,203
|
Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net
|
|
46,684
|
|
(56,949)
|
Other items, net
|
|
(41,906)
|
|
(8,519)
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)
|
|
(13,708)
|
|
(13,548)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 593,572
|
|
$ 590,699
|
Cash flow information
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$ 530,793
|
|
$ 554,446
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
(140,790)
|
|
(230,321)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
(1,032,020)
|
|
(358,398)
|
(1)
|
Includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
thousands
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$ 530,793
|
|
$ 554,446
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
142,402
|
|
238,769
|
Contributions to equity investments – related parties
|
|
-
|
|
9,690
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties
|
|
11,007
|
|
3,290
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
$ 399,398
|
|
$ 309,277
|
Cash flow information
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$ 530,793
|
|
$ 554,446
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
(140,790)
|
|
(230,321)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
(1,032,020)
|
|
(358,398)
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Inc/
(Dec)
|
Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)
|
Gathering, treating, and transportation
|
|
371
|
|
380
|
|
(2) %
|
Processing
|
|
4,370
|
|
4,464
|
|
(2) %
|
Equity investments (1)
|
|
550
|
|
550
|
|
- %
|
Total throughput
|
|
5,291
|
|
5,394
|
|
(2) %
|
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
|
|
181
|
|
181
|
|
- %
|
Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets
|
|
5,110
|
|
5,213
|
|
(2) %
|
Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)
|
Gathering, treating, and transportation
|
|
411
|
|
423
|
|
(3) %
|
Equity investments (1)
|
|
103
|
|
121
|
|
(15) %
|
Total throughput
|
|
514
|
|
544
|
|
(6) %
|
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
|
|
11
|
|
10
|
|
10 %
|
Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets
|
|
503
|
|
534
|
|
(6) %
|
Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)
|
Gathering and disposal
|
|
1,190
|
|
1,216
|
|
(2) %
|
Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
|
|
24
|
|
25
|
|
(4) %
|
Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets
|
|
1,166
|
|
1,191
|
|
(2) %
|
Per - Mcf Gross margin for natural - gas assets (3)
|
|
$ 1.11
|
|
$ 1.08
|
|
3 %
|
Per - Bbl Gross margin for crude - oil and NGLs assets (3)
|
|
2.19
|
|
2.16
|
|
1 %
|
Per - Bbl Gross margin for produced - water assets (3)
|
|
0.79
|
|
0.82
|
|
(4) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per-Mcf Adjusted Gross Margin for natural-gas assets (4)
|
|
$ 1.34
|
|
$ 1.29
|
|
4 %
|
Per-Bbl Adjusted Gross Margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (4)
|
|
3.17
|
|
3.00
|
|
6 %
|
Per-Bbl Adjusted Gross Margin for produced-water assets (4)
|
|
0.94
|
|
0.96
|
|
(2) %
|
(1)
|
Represents our share of average throughput for investments accounted for under the equity method of accounting.
|
(2)
|
Includes (i) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary and (ii) for natural-gas assets, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.
|
(3)
|
Average for period. Calculated as Gross margin for natural - gas assets, crude - oil and NGLs assets, or produced - water assets, divided by the respective total throughput (MMcf or MBbls) for natural - gas assets, crude - oil and NGLs assets, or produced - water assets.
|
(4)
|
Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted Gross Margin for natural - gas assets, crude - oil and NGLs assets, or produced - water assets, divided by the respective total throughput (MMcf or MBbls) attributable to WES for natural - gas assets, crude - oil and NGLs assets, or produced - water assets.
|
Western Midstream Partners, LP
OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Inc/
(Dec)
|
Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)
|
Operated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delaware Basin
|
|
1,975
|
|
1,973
|
|
- %
|
DJ Basin
|
|
1,404
|
|
1,502
|
|
(7) %
|
Powder River Basin
|
|
463
|
|
488
|
|
(5) %
|
Other
|
|
899
|
|
881
|
|
2 %
|
Total operated throughput for natural-gas assets
|
|
4,741
|
|
4,844
|
|
(2) %
|
Non-operated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity investments
|
|
550
|
|
550
|
|
- %
|
Total non-operated throughput for natural-gas assets
|
|
550
|
|
550
|
|
- %
|
Total throughput for natural-gas assets
|
|
5,291
|
|
5,394
|
|
(2) %
|
Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)
|
Operated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delaware Basin
|
|
256
|
|
260
|
|
(2) %
|
DJ Basin
|
|
94
|
|
102
|
|
(8) %
|
Powder River Basin
|
|
25
|
|
27
|
|
(7) %
|
Other
|
|
36
|
|
34
|
|
6 %
|
Total operated throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets
|
|
411
|
|
423
|
|
(3) %
|
Non-operated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity investments
|
|
103
|
|
121
|
|
(15) %
|
Total non-operated throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets
|
|
103
|
|
121
|
|
(15) %
|
Total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets
|
|
514
|
|
544
|
|
(6) %
|
Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)
|
Operated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Delaware Basin
|
|
1,190
|
|
1,216
|
|
(2) %
|
Total operated throughput for produced-water assets
|
|
1,190
|
|
1,216
|
|
(2) %
