WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2025 RESULTS



Reported first-quarter 2025 Net income attributable to limited partners of $301.8 million, generating first-quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $593.6 million.

Reported first-quarter 2025 Cash flows provided by operating activities of $530.8 million, generating first-quarter Free Cash Flow(1) of $399.4 million. Announced a first-quarter distribution of $0.910 per unit, which is 4-percent higher than the prior quarter's distribution, or $3.64 per unit on an annualized basis, and in-line with prior management commentary.

HOUSTON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES ) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced first-quarter financial and operating results. Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $301.8 million, or $0.79 per common unit (diluted), with first-quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $593.6 million. First-quarter 2025 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $530.8 million, and first-quarter 2025 Free Cash Flow(1) totaled $399.4 million. First-quarter 2025 capital expenditures(3) totaled $163.6 million.

FIRST-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS



Gathered record natural-gas throughput in the Delaware Basin of 2.0 Bcf/d, representing a modest sequential-quarter increase.

Completed the start-up of the North Loving natural-gas processing plant in late-February, increasing WES's operated, nameplate natural-gas processing capacity by 250 MMcf/d to approximately 2.2 Bcf/d at our West Texas complex in the Delaware Basin.

Placed steel pipe order necessary to construct the Pathfinder Pipeline from a domestic steel mill, protecting the project's targeted returns by minimizing the impact from tariffs. Retired $664 million of senior notes in January of 2025 with cash on hand.

On May 15, 2025, WES will pay its first-quarter 2025 per-unit distribution of $0.910, or $3.64 on an annualized basis, which represents growth of 4-percent over the prior quarter's distribution and is in-line with prior commentary. First-quarter 2025 Free Cash Flow(1) after distributions totaled $58.4 million.

First-quarter 2025 natural-gas throughput(2) averaged 5.1 Bcf/d, representing a 2-percent sequential-quarter decrease. First-quarter 2025 crude-oil and NGLs throughput(2) averaged 503 MBbls/d, representing a 6-percent sequential-quarter decrease. Operated crude-oil and NGLs throughput averaged 411 MBbls/d, representing a 3-percent sequential-quarter decrease. First-quarter 2025 produced-water throughput(2) averaged 1,166 MBbls/d, representing a 2-percent sequential-quarter decrease.

"I am pleased to report another successful quarter for WES marked by strong financial performance and stability," commented Oscar Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We also successfully commenced operations at the North Loving plant in the Delaware Basin ahead of schedule and under budget in late February. This significant milestone positions WES for continued growth within the basin and demonstrates our commitment to operational excellence."

"In the first quarter, our Adjusted EBITDA increased primarily due to increased NGLs recoveries in combination with higher commodity pricing, another quarter of record natural-gas throughput and increased margin contribution from the Delaware Basin, and lower operating expenses. Notwithstanding the recent market volatility, our 2025 guidance remains unchanged as we have not observed any significant, near-term forecast changes by our customers. We still anticipate throughput growth this year across all products, primarily driven by the Delaware Basin and the tie-in of the Altamont pipeline to our Chipeta plant in Utah. Additionally, our contract structures provide more predictable cash flows, even during periods of commodity price volatility."

"We continue to expect capital expenditures to range between $625 million and $775 million primarily driven by the completion of the North Loving plant, ongoing Pathfinder project expenses, and expansion efforts in the Powder River Basin and at our Chipeta plant in Utah. Additionally, we already placed orders for the steel required to construct the Pathfinder Pipeline from a domestic steel mill, which should protect the project's targeted rate of return by minimizing the potential impact from the recently announced import tariffs. Should volatile market conditions persist, and our customers begin reducing activity levels, we have the ability to flex our capital spending lower by canceling or deferring certain growth projects to better align with revised producer forecasts."

"Looking ahead, our investment thesis remains robust, highlighted by WES's compelling tax deferred distribution yield. We will continue to focus on the factors within our control, such as reducing our overall cost structure, maintaining a strong balance sheet, and allocating capital to growth projects that drive top-tier unitholder returns. With investment-grade credit ratings, net leverage below 3.0-times, and $2.4 billion in liquidity, we have the financial flexibility needed to execute our growth plans. We are also committed to returning capital to our unitholders, as evidenced by our recent 4-percent distribution increase, and we are confident that our disciplined approach will continue to create significant long-term value for our unitholders," concluded Mr. Brown.

CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 9:00 A.M. CT

WES will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its first-quarter results. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at . A small number of phone lines are available for analysts; individuals should dial 800-836-8184 (Domestic) or 646-357-8785 (International) ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled conference call time. A replay of the live audio webcast can be accessed on the Partnership's website at for one year after the call.

For additional details on WES's financial and operational performance, please refer to the earnings slides and updated investor presentation available at .

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells residue, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.

For more information about WES, please visit .

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

______________________________________________________________