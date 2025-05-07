Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2025 RESULTS


2025-05-07 04:17:51
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
  • Reported first-quarter 2025 Net income attributable to limited partners of $301.8 million, generating first-quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $593.6 million.
  • Reported first-quarter 2025 Cash flows provided by operating activities of $530.8 million, generating first-quarter Free Cash Flow(1) of $399.4 million.
  • Announced a first-quarter distribution of $0.910 per unit, which is 4-percent higher than the prior quarter's distribution, or $3.64 per unit on an annualized basis, and in-line with prior management commentary.

HOUSTON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES ) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced first-quarter financial and operating results. Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $301.8 million, or $0.79 per common unit (diluted), with first-quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $593.6 million. First-quarter 2025 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled $530.8 million, and first-quarter 2025 Free Cash Flow(1) totaled $399.4 million. First-quarter 2025 capital expenditures(3) totaled $163.6 million.

FIRST-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Gathered record natural-gas throughput in the Delaware Basin of 2.0 Bcf/d, representing a modest sequential-quarter increase.
  • Completed the start-up of the North Loving natural-gas processing plant in late-February, increasing WES's operated, nameplate natural-gas processing capacity by 250 MMcf/d to approximately 2.2 Bcf/d at our West Texas complex in the Delaware Basin.
  • Placed steel pipe order necessary to construct the Pathfinder Pipeline from a domestic steel mill, protecting the project's targeted returns by minimizing the impact from tariffs.
  • Retired $664 million of senior notes in January of 2025 with cash on hand.

On May 15, 2025, WES will pay its first-quarter 2025 per-unit distribution of $0.910, or $3.64 on an annualized basis, which represents growth of 4-percent over the prior quarter's distribution and is in-line with prior commentary. First-quarter 2025 Free Cash Flow(1) after distributions totaled $58.4 million.

First-quarter 2025 natural-gas throughput(2) averaged 5.1 Bcf/d, representing a 2-percent sequential-quarter decrease. First-quarter 2025 crude-oil and NGLs throughput(2) averaged 503 MBbls/d, representing a 6-percent sequential-quarter decrease. Operated crude-oil and NGLs throughput averaged 411 MBbls/d, representing a 3-percent sequential-quarter decrease. First-quarter 2025 produced-water throughput(2) averaged 1,166 MBbls/d, representing a 2-percent sequential-quarter decrease.

"I am pleased to report another successful quarter for WES marked by strong financial performance and stability," commented Oscar Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We also successfully commenced operations at the North Loving plant in the Delaware Basin ahead of schedule and under budget in late February. This significant milestone positions WES for continued growth within the basin and demonstrates our commitment to operational excellence."

"In the first quarter, our Adjusted EBITDA increased primarily due to increased NGLs recoveries in combination with higher commodity pricing, another quarter of record natural-gas throughput and increased margin contribution from the Delaware Basin, and lower operating expenses. Notwithstanding the recent market volatility, our 2025 guidance remains unchanged as we have not observed any significant, near-term forecast changes by our customers. We still anticipate throughput growth this year across all products, primarily driven by the Delaware Basin and the tie-in of the Altamont pipeline to our Chipeta plant in Utah. Additionally, our contract structures provide more predictable cash flows, even during periods of commodity price volatility."

"We continue to expect capital expenditures to range between $625 million and $775 million primarily driven by the completion of the North Loving plant, ongoing Pathfinder project expenses, and expansion efforts in the Powder River Basin and at our Chipeta plant in Utah. Additionally, we already placed orders for the steel required to construct the Pathfinder Pipeline from a domestic steel mill, which should protect the project's targeted rate of return by minimizing the potential impact from the recently announced import tariffs. Should volatile market conditions persist, and our customers begin reducing activity levels, we have the ability to flex our capital spending lower by canceling or deferring certain growth projects to better align with revised producer forecasts."

"Looking ahead, our investment thesis remains robust, highlighted by WES's compelling tax deferred distribution yield. We will continue to focus on the factors within our control, such as reducing our overall cost structure, maintaining a strong balance sheet, and allocating capital to growth projects that drive top-tier unitholder returns. With investment-grade credit ratings, net leverage below 3.0-times, and $2.4 billion in liquidity, we have the financial flexibility needed to execute our growth plans. We are also committed to returning capital to our unitholders, as evidenced by our recent 4-percent distribution increase, and we are confident that our disciplined approach will continue to create significant long-term value for our unitholders," concluded Mr. Brown.

CONFERENCE CALL TOMORROW AT 9:00 A.M. CT

WES will host a conference call on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its first-quarter results. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership's website at . A small number of phone lines are available for analysts; individuals should dial 800-836-8184 (Domestic) or 646-357-8785 (International) ten to fifteen minutes before the scheduled conference call time. A replay of the live audio webcast can be accessed on the Partnership's website at for one year after the call.

For additional details on WES's financial and operational performance, please refer to the earnings slides and updated investor presentation available at .

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells residue, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.

For more information about WES, please visit .

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to meet financial guidance or distribution expectations; our ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs, and related products or services; our ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital-growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

______________________________________________________________

(1)

Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

(2)

Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes (i) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary and (ii) for natural-gas throughput, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

(3)

Accrual-based, includes equity investments, excludes capitalized interest, and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Daniel Jenkins
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
866.512.3523

Rhianna Disch
Manager, Investor Relations
[email protected]
866.512.3523

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

March 31,

thousands except per-unit amounts

2025


2024

Revenues and other





Service revenues – fee based

$ 823,197


$ 781,262

Service revenues – product based

59,252


66,740

Product sales

34,469


39,292

Other

198


435

Total revenues and other


917,116


887,729

Equity income, net – related parties


20,435


32,819

Operating expenses





Cost of product

41,492


46,079

Operation and maintenance

226,514


194,939

General and administrative

66,786


67,839

Property and other taxes

17,826


13,920

Depreciation and amortization

170,460


157,991

Long-lived asset and other impairments

3


23

Total operating expenses


523,081


480,791

Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net


(4,667)


239,617

Operating income (loss)


409,803


679,374

Interest expense

(97,293)


(94,506)

Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt

-


524

Other income (expense), net

7,477


2,346

Income (loss) before income taxes


319,987


587,738

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,435


1,522

Net income (loss)


316,552


586,216

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

7,545


13,386

Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP


$ 309,007


$ 572,830

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):





Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP

$ 309,007


$ 572,830

General partner interest in net (income) loss

(7,170)


(13,330)

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)

$ 301,837


$ 559,500

Net income (loss) per common unit – basic


$ 0.79


$ 1.47

Net income (loss) per common unit – diluted


$ 0.79


$ 1.47

Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic


380,986


380,024

Weighted-average common units outstanding – diluted


382,494


381,628

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)


thousands except number of units

March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024

Total current assets

$ 1,189,894


$ 1,847,190

Net property, plant, and equipment

9,727,094


9,714,609

Other assets

1,539,889


1,582,986

Total assets


$ 12,456,877


$ 13,144,785

Total current liabilities

$ 1,010,929


$ 1,691,694

Long-term debt

6,925,033


6,926,647

Asset retirement obligations

378,889


370,195

Other liabilities

808,455


781,079

Total liabilities


9,123,306


9,769,615

Equity and partners' capital





Common units (381,327,148 and 380,556,643 units issued and outstanding at March 31,
2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively)

3,183,365


3,224,802

General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025, and
December 31, 2024)


10,045


10,803

Noncontrolling interests

140,161


139,565

Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital


$ 12,456,877


$ 13,144,785

Western Midstream Partners, LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

March 31,

thousands

2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss)

$ 316,552


$ 586,216

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and
changes in assets and liabilities:



Depreciation and amortization

170,460


157,991

Long-lived asset and other impairments

3


23

(Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net

4,667


(239,617)

(Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt

-


(524)

Change in other items, net

39,111


(104,381)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 530,793


$ 399,708

Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures

$ (142,402)


$ (193,789)

Acquisitions from third parties

-


(443)

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

11,007


19,033

Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties

19


582,739

(Increase) decrease in materials and supplies inventory and other

(9,414)


(10,691)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$ (140,790)


$ 396,849

Cash flows from financing activities





Repayments of debt

$ (663,831)


$ (14,503)

Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net

-


(510,379)

Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks

(113)


766

Distributions to Partnership unitholders

(340,996)


(223,438)

Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner

-


(1,085)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner of WES Operating

(6,949)


(4,591)

Other

(20,131)


(20,868)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ (1,032,020)


$ (774,098)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


$ (642,017)


$ 22,459

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


1,090,464


272,787

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$ 448,447


$ 295,246

Western Midstream Partners, LP
 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

WES defines Adjusted Gross Margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted Gross Margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted EBITDA") as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) income tax benefit, (v) other income, and (vi) the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings.

Below are reconciliations of (i) gross margin (GAAP) to Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as gross margin or cash flows provided by operating activities.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)


Adjusted Gross Margin




Three Months Ended

thousands

March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024

Reconciliation of Gross margin to Adjusted Gross Margin

Total revenues and other

$ 917,116


$ 928,503

Less:



Cost of product

41,492


39,315

Depreciation and amortization

170,460


162,990

Gross margin

705,164


726,198

Add:



Distributions from equity investments

34,344


31,585

Depreciation and amortization

170,460


162,990

Less:



Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues

29,004


31,834

Adjusted Gross Margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

20,181


20,542

Adjusted Gross Margin

$ 860,783


$ 868,397





Gross margin





Gross margin for natural - gas assets (2)

$ 527,144


$ 534,452

Gross margin for crude - oil and NGLs assets (2)

101,275


108,259

Gross margin for produced - water assets (2)

84,576


91,219

Adjusted Gross Margin





Adjusted Gross Margin for natural-gas assets

$ 618,452


$ 616,373

Adjusted Gross Margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets

143,475


147,060

Adjusted Gross Margin for produced-water assets

98,856


104,964

(1)

Includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

(2)

Excludes corporate-level depreciation and amortization.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)


Adjusted EBITDA




Three Months Ended

thousands

March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Net income (loss)

$ 316,552


$ 341,580

Add:



Distributions from equity investments

34,344


31,585

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

8,248


9,421

Interest expense

97,293


99,336

Income tax expense

3,435


444

Depreciation and amortization

170,460


162,990

Long - lived asset and other impairments

3


2

Other expense

190


9

Less:



Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

(4,667)


(2,655)

Equity income, net – related parties

20,435


28,158

Other income

7,477


15,617

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

13,708


13,548

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 593,572


$ 590,699

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 530,793


$ 554,446

Interest (income) expense, net

97,293


99,336

Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net

(2,202)


(2,354)

Current income tax expense (benefit)

1,722


411

Other (income) expense, net

(7,477)


(15,617)

Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

11,007


3,290

Changes in assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net

(28,634)


30,203

Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net

46,684


(56,949)

Other items, net

(41,906)


(8,519)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(13,708)


(13,548)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 593,572


$ 590,699

Cash flow information





Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 530,793


$ 554,446

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(140,790)


(230,321)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,032,020)


(358,398)

(1)

Includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)


Free Cash Flow




Three Months Ended

thousands

March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024

Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 530,793


$ 554,446

Less:



Capital expenditures

142,402


238,769

Contributions to equity investments – related parties

-


9,690

Add:



Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – related parties

11,007


3,290

Free Cash Flow

$ 399,398


$ 309,277

Cash flow information





Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 530,793


$ 554,446

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(140,790)


(230,321)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,032,020)


(358,398)

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


Inc/

(Dec)

Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)

Gathering, treating, and transportation

371


380

(2) %

Processing

4,370


4,464

(2) %

Equity investments (1)

550


550

- %

Total throughput

5,291


5,394

(2) %

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

181


181

- %

Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets

5,110


5,213

(2) %

Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)

Gathering, treating, and transportation

411


423

(3) %

Equity investments (1)

103


121

(15) %

Total throughput

514


544

(6) %

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

11


10

10 %

Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets

503


534

(6) %

Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)

Gathering and disposal

1,190


1,216

(2) %

Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)

24


25

(4) %

Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets

1,166


1,191

(2) %

Per - Mcf Gross margin for natural - gas assets (3)

$ 1.11


$ 1.08

3 %

Per - Bbl Gross margin for crude - oil and NGLs assets (3)

2.19


2.16

1 %

Per - Bbl Gross margin for produced - water assets (3)

0.79


0.82

(4) %







Per-Mcf Adjusted Gross Margin for natural-gas assets (4)

$ 1.34


$ 1.29

4 %

Per-Bbl Adjusted Gross Margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (4)

3.17


3.00

6 %

Per-Bbl Adjusted Gross Margin for produced-water assets (4)

0.94


0.96

(2) %

(1)

Represents our share of average throughput for investments accounted for under the equity method of accounting.

(2)

Includes (i) the 2.0% limited partner interest in WES Operating owned by an Occidental subsidiary and (ii) for natural-gas assets, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

(3)

Average for period. Calculated as Gross margin for natural - gas assets, crude - oil and NGLs assets, or produced - water assets, divided by the respective total throughput (MMcf or MBbls) for natural - gas assets, crude - oil and NGLs assets, or produced - water assets.

(4)

Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted Gross Margin for natural - gas assets, crude - oil and NGLs assets, or produced - water assets, divided by the respective total throughput (MMcf or MBbls) attributable to WES for natural - gas assets, crude - oil and NGLs assets, or produced - water assets.

Western Midstream Partners, LP

OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31,
2025


December 31,
2024


Inc/

(Dec)

Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d)

Operated





Delaware Basin

1,975


1,973

- %

DJ Basin

1,404


1,502

(7) %

Powder River Basin

463


488

(5) %

Other

899


881

2 %

Total operated throughput for natural-gas assets

4,741


4,844

(2) %

Non-operated





Equity investments

550


550

- %

Total non-operated throughput for natural-gas assets

550


550

- %

Total throughput for natural-gas assets


5,291


5,394

(2) %

Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d)

Operated





Delaware Basin

256


260

(2) %

DJ Basin

94


102

(8) %

Powder River Basin

25


27

(7) %

Other

36


34

6 %

Total operated throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets

411


423

(3) %

Non-operated





Equity investments

103


121

(15) %

Total non-operated throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets

103


121

(15) %

Total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets

514


544

(6) %

Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d)

Operated





Delaware Basin

1,190


1,216

(2) %

Total operated throughput for produced-water assets

1,190


1,216

(2) %

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP

