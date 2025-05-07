SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND DECLARES $0.11 PER SHARE CASH DIVIDEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD ) today announced financial and operational results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Recent Highlights

On May 5, 2025, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on June 2, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 19, 2025

Repurchased $5.0 million of Company stock in the first quarter

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $101.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash

Production averaged 17.9 MBoe per day during the first quarter, an increase of 17% on a Boe basis versus the same period in 2024. Oil production increased 30% and total revenues increased 41% during the quarter versus the same period in 2024, on production that benefited from our Cherokee acquisition and improved commodity price realizations, respectively

During the quarter, successfully drilled the first well of SandRidge's operated 1-rig Cherokee drilling program with first production anticipated in mid-May

First quarter net income of $13.0 million, or $0.35 per basic share. Adjusted net income(1) of $14.5 million, or $0.39 per basic share

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $25.5 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 Adjusted G&A(1) of $2.9 million, or $1.83 per Boe for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, a 10% reduction on a Boe basis from the same period in 2024 Financial Results & Update Profitability

Dollars in thousands (except per share data) 1Q25 4Q24 Change

vs 4Q24 1Q24 Change

vs 1Q24 Net income $ 13,049 $ 17,583 $ (4,534) $ 11,125 $ 1,924 Net Income per share $ 0.35 $ 0.47 $ (0.12) $ 0.30 $ 0.05 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 20,331 $ 25,993 $ (5,662) $ 15,681 $ 4,650 Adjusted net income(1) $ 14,534 $ 12,698 $ 1,836 $ 8,394 $ 6,140 Adjusted net income per share(1) $ 0.39 $ 0.34 $ 0.05 $ 0.23 $ 0.16 Adjusted operating cash flow(1) $ 26,346 $ 24,992 $ 1,354 $ 17,455 $ 8,891 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 25,491 $ 24,073 $ 1,418 $ 14,717 $ 10,774 Free cash flow(1) $ 13,595 $ 13,161 $ 434 $ 14,539 $ (944)

Operational Results & Update

Production, Revenue & Realized Prices



1Q25 4Q24 Change

vs 4Q24 1Q24 Change

vs 1Q24 Production









MBoe 1,607 1,754 (147) 1,376 231 MBoed 17.9 19.1 (1.2) 15.1 2.8 Oil as percentage of production 17 % 17 % - % 15 % 2 % Natural gas as percentage of production 49 % 52 % (3) % 58 % (9) % NGLs as percentage of production 34 % 31 % 3 % 27 % 7 %











Revenues









Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues $42,604 $38,973 $3,631 $30,283 $12,321 Oil as percentage of revenues 44 % 54 % (10) % 51 % (7) % Natural gas as percentage of revenues 30 % 21 % 9 % 20 % 10 % NGLs as percentage of revenues 26 % 25 % 1 % 29 % (3) %











Realized Prices









Realized oil price per barrel $69.88 $71.44 $(1.56) $75.08 $(5.20) Realized natural gas price per Mcf $2.69 $1.47 $1.22 $1.25 $1.44 Realized NGL price per barrel $20.07 $18.19 $1.88 $23.65 $(3.58) Realized price per Boe $26.51 $22.22 $4.29 $22.01 $4.50

Operating Costs

During the first quarter of 2025, lease operating expense ("LOE") was $10.9 million or $6.79 per Boe. Lease operating expenses per Boe improved versus the first quarter in 2024 due to continued efficient operations and increased sales volumes associated with our Cherokee acquisition in 2024. The Company continues to focus on its operating costs and on safely maximizing the value of its asset base through prudent expenditure programs, cost management efforts, and continuous pursuit of efficiency in the field.

Liquidity & Capital Structure

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $101.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, deposited with multiple, well-capitalized financial institutions. The Company has no outstanding term or revolving debt obligations.

Dividend Program

Dollars in thousands Total 1Q25 2024 2023 Special dividends(2) $ 130,206 $ - $ 55,868 $ 74,338 Quarterly dividends(2) $ 27,943 $ 4,077 $ 16,426 $ 7,440 Total dividends(2) $ 158,149 $ 4,077 $ 72,294 $ 81,778











Total 1Q25 2024 2023 Special dividends per share $ 3.50 $ - $ 1.50 $ 2.00 Quarterly dividends per share $ 0.75 $ 0.11 $ 0.44 $ 0.20 Total dividends per share $ 4.25 $ 0.11 $ 1.94 $ 2.20

On May 5, 2025, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.11 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on June 2, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 19, 2025.

Outlook

We remain committed to growing the value of our asset base in a safe, responsible and efficient manner, while prudently allocating capital to high-return, organic growth projects. Currently, these projects include (1) One rig development in the Cherokee Shale Play (2) Production Optimization program through artificial lift conversions to more efficient and cost-effective systems and high-graded recompletions (3) leasing program that will bolster future development and extend development in our Cherokee assets. Our leaseholds are approximately 95% held by production, which cost-effectively maintains our development option over a reasonable tenor. We will continue to monitor forward-looking commodity prices, project results, costs, impacts of tariffs and other factors that could influence returns and cash flows, and will adjust our program accordingly, to include curtailment of capital activity and wells, if needed, or conversely, well reactivations in higher commodity price environments. These and other factors, including reasonable reinvestment rates, maintaining our cash flows and prioritizing our regular-way dividend, will continue to shape our development decisions for the remainder of the year and beyond. We also remain vigilant in evaluating further merger and acquisition opportunities, with consideration of our strong balance sheet and commitment to our capital return program.

Environmental, Social, & Governance ("ESG")

SandRidge maintains its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") commitment, to include no routine flaring of produced natural gas and transporting nearly all of its produced water via pipeline instead of truck. Additionally, SandRidge maintains an emphasis on the safety and training of our workforce. The Company has personnel dedicated to the close monitoring of our safety standards and daily operations.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD ) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the production, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operation is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further information can be found at sandridgeenergy.

-Tables to Follow-

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section at the end of this press release for non-GAAP financial measures definitions. (2) Includes dividends payable on unvested restricted stock awards.

Operational and Financial Statistics

Information regarding the Company's production, pricing, costs and earnings is presented below (unaudited):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Production - Total





Oil (MBbl) 270

208 Natural Gas (MMcf) 4,719

4,807 NGL (MBbl) 551

367 Oil equivalent (MBoe) 1,607

1,376 Daily production (MBoed) 17.9

15.1







Average price per unit





Realized oil price per barrel - as reported $ 69.88

$ 75.08 Realized impact of derivatives per barrel 0.03

- Net realized price per barrel $ 69.91

$ 75.08







Realized natural gas price per Mcf - as reported $ 2.69

$ 1.25 Realized impact of derivatives per Mcf -

- Net realized price per Mcf $ 2.69

$ 1.25







Realized NGL price per barrel - as reported $ 20.07

$ 23.65 Realized impact of derivatives per barrel (0.32)

- Net realized price per barrel $ 19.75

$ 23.65







Realized price per Boe - as reported $ 26.51

$ 22.01 Net realized price per Boe - including impact of derivatives $ 26.41

$ 22.01







Average cost per Boe





Lease operating $ 6.79

$ 7.92 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes $ 1.93

$ 1.38 Depletion (1) $ 5.24

$ 2.96







Earnings per share





Earnings per share applicable to common stockholders





Basic $ 0.35

$ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.35

$ 0.30







Adjusted net income per share available to common stockholders





Basic $ 0.39

$ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.39

$ 0.23







Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)





Basic 37,041

37,042 Diluted 37,080

37,134



(1) Includes accretion of asset retirement obligation.

Capital Expenditures

The table below presents actual results of the Company's capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (unaudited):



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025

(In thousands)



Drilling, completion, and capital workovers $ 7,935 Leasehold and geophysical 1,391 Capital expenditures (on an accrual basis) $ 9,326 (excluding acquisitions and plugging and abandonment)



Derivatives

The below details the Company's hedging positions as of March 31, 2025:





Period

Index

Daily Volume

Weighted

Average Price Oil (Bbl)















Fixed Price Swaps



















April 2025 -

December 2025

NYMEX WTI

500

$71.60



January 2026 -

June 2026

NYMEX WTI

300

$68.67 Natural Gas (MMBtu)















Fixed Price Swaps



















April 2025 -

December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub

8,500

$4.17



January 2026 -

December 2026

NYMEX Henry Hub

4,500

$4.09 Producer Costless Collars



















April 2025 -

December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub

8,500

$3.50 Put /

$5.50Call



April 2025 -

December 2025

NYMEX Henry Hub

12,000

$4.00 Put /

$8.20 Call



January 2026 -

December 2026

NYMEX Henry Hub

4,500

$3.35 Put /

$5.35 Call NGL (Bbl)















Fixed Price Swaps



















April 2025 -

December 2025

Mont Belvieu OPIS

- C3+(1)

300

$39.69



April 2025 -

December 2025

Mont Belvieu OPIS

- Ethane(2)

325

$11.76

____________________ (1) Excludes ethane (2) Ethane only

Capitalization

The Company's capital structure as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 is presented below:



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024









(In thousands) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 101,109

$ 99,511







Long-term debt $ -

$ - Total debt -

-







Stockholders' equity





Common stock 37

37 Additional paid-in capital 991,788

1,000,455 Accumulated deficit (526,912)

(539,961) Total SandRidge Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 464,913

460,531







Total capitalization $ 464,913

$ 460,531

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Revenues





Oil, natural gas and NGL $ 42,604

$ 30,283 Total revenues 42,604

30,283 Expenses





Lease operating expenses 10,917

10,892 Production, ad valorem, and other taxes 3,099

1,896 Depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas 8,416

4,076 Depreciation and amortization - other 1,603

1,678 General and administrative 3,853

3,332 Restructuring expenses 40

- (Gain) loss on derivative contracts 2,487

- Other operating (income) expense, net -

(9) Total expenses 30,415

21,865 Income from operations 12,189

8,418 Other income (expense)





Interest income (expense), net 860

2,698 Other income (expense), net -

9 Total other income (expense) 860

2,707 Income (loss) before income taxes 13,049

11,125 Income tax (benefit) expense -

- Net income (loss) $ 13,049

$ 11,125 Net income (loss) per share





Basic $ 0.35

$ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.35

$ 0.30 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding





Basic 37,041

37,042 Diluted 37,080

37,134

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,726

$ 98,128 Restricted cash 1,383

1,383 Accounts receivable, net 24,879

23,878 Derivative contracts -

114 Prepaid expenses 3,916

3,370 Other current assets 1,089

780 Total current assets 130,993

127,653 Oil and natural gas properties, using full cost method of accounting





Proved 1,697,468

1,689,807 Unproved 27,934

23,504 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and impairment (1,422,624)

(1,415,110)

302,778

298,201 Other property, plant and equipment, net 79,641

80,689 Derivative contracts -

86 Other assets 2,046

2,081 Deferred tax assets, net of valuation allowance 72,801

72,801 Total assets $ 588,259

$ 581,511







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 50,019

$ 50,625 Derivative contracts 1,661

- Asset retirement obligations 9,014

9,131 Other current liabilities 856

839 Total current liabilities 61,550

60,595 Derivative contracts 466

- Asset retirement obligations 60,412

59,449 Other long-term obligations 918

936 Total liabilities 123,346

120,980 Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 36,777 issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 37,203 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 37

37 Additional paid-in capital 991,788

1,000,455 Accumulated deficit (526,912)

(539,961) Total stockholders' equity 464,913

460,531 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 588,259

$ 581,511

SandRidge Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 13,049

$ 11,125 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 10,019

5,754 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts 2,487

- Settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts (159)

- Stock-based compensation 650

536 Other 300

40 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (6,015)

(1,774) Net cash provided by operating activities 20,331

15,681 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment (6,411)

(1,124) Acquisition of assets (2,568)

- Purchase of other property and equipment (325)

(18) Proceeds from sale of assets 49

38 Net cash used in investing activities (9,255)

(1,104) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Dividends paid to shareholders (4,086)

(59,718) Reduction of financing lease liability (199)

(207) Repurchases of common stock (5,047)

- Tax withholdings paid in exchange for shares withheld on employee vested stock awards (146)

(103) Net cash used in financing activities (9,478)

(60,028) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH 1,598

(45,451) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year 99,511

253,944 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS and RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 101,109

$ 208,493 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ (28)

$ (33) Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities





Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment in accounts payables and accrued

expenses $ 4,092

$ 605 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for financing lease obligations $ 229

$ 230 Inventory material transfers to oil and natural gas properties $ 5

$ 19 Asset retirement obligation capitalized $ 7

$ - Asset retirement obligation removed due to divestiture $ (288)

$ - Accrued excise tax on repurchases of common stock $ 47

$ - Change in dividends payable $ 9

$ 247

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and you should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Below is additional disclosure regarding each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Operating Cash Flow

The Company defines Adjusted operating cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities as shown in the following table. Adjusted operating cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. The Company also uses this measure because operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. Further, Adjusted operating cash flow allows the Company to compare its operating performance and return on capital with those of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024









(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 20,331

$ 15,681 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 6,015

1,774 Adjusted operating cash flow $ 26,346

$ 17,455

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash (used in) provided by investing activities less the cash flow impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Free cash flow is a supplemental financial measure used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others who follow the industry as an indicator of the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating or investing activities prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024









(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 20,331

$ 15,681 Net cash used in investing activities (9,255)

(1,104) Acquisition of assets 2,568

- Proceeds from sale of assets (49)

(38) Free cash flow $ 13,595

$ 14,539

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines EBITDA as net income before income tax (benefit) expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization - other and depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented herein, is EBITDA excluding items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information used by the Company's management and by securities analysts, investors, lenders, ratings agencies and others who follow the industry for analysis of the Company's financial and operating performance on a recurring basis and the Company's ability to internally fund exploration and development activities or incur new debt. In addition, management believes that adjusted EBITDA is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. The Company's adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024









(In thousands) Net Income $ 13,049

$ 11,125 Adjusted for





Depreciation and depletion - oil and natural gas 8,416

4,076 Depreciation and amortization - other 1,603

1,678 Interest expense 23

33 EBITDA 23,091

16,912







Stock-based compensation 650

536 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts 2,487

- Settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts (159)

- Restructuring expenses 40

- Interest income (883)

(2,731) Other 265

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,491

$ 14,717

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024









(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 20,331

$ 15,681 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 6,015

1,774 Interest expense 23

33 Interest income (883)

(2,731) Other 5

(40) Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,491

$ 14,717

Reconciliation of Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

The Company defines adjusted net income as net income excluding items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring, as shown in the following tables.

Management uses the supplemental measure of adjusted net income as an indicator of the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas companies and believes it is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts. Adjusted net income is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income available to common stockholders.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

$

$/Diluted Share

$

$/Diluted Share

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income available to common stockholders $ 13,049

$ 0.35

$ 11,125

$ 0.30 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts 2,487

0.06

-

- Settlement gains (losses) on derivative contracts (159)

-

-

- Restructuring expenses 40

-

-

- Interest income (883)

(0.02)

(2,731)

(0.07) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $ 14,534

$ 0.39

$ 8,394

$ 0.23

















Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 37,041

37,080

37,042

37,134 Total adjusted net income per share $ 0.39

$ 0.39

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

















Reconciliation of General and Administrative to Adjusted G&A

The Company reports and provides guidance on Adjusted G&A per Boe because it believes this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period and to compare and make investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas industry. This non-GAAP measure allows for the analysis of general and administrative spend without regard to stock-based compensation programs and other non-recurring cash items, if any, which can vary significantly between companies. Adjusted G&A per Boe is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for general and administrative expense per Boe. Therefore, the Company's Adjusted G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other companies' similarly titled measures.

The Company defines adjusted G&A as general and administrative expense adjusted for certain non-cash stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items, if any, as shown in the following tables:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

$

$/Boe

$

$/Boe

(In thousands, except per Boe amounts) General and administrative $ 3,853

$ 2.40

$ 3,332

$ 2.42 Stock-based compensation (650)

(0.40)

(536)

(0.39) Other (265)

(0.17)

-

- Adjusted G&A $ 2,938

$ 1.83

$ 2,796

$ 2.03

Cautionary Note to Investors - This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect SandRidge's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance. The forward-looking statements include projections and estimates of the Company's corporate strategies, anticipated financial impacts of acquisitions, future operations, development plans and appraisal programs, drilling inventory and locations, estimated oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production, price realizations and differentials, hedging program, projected operating, general and administrative and other costs, projected capital expenditures, tax rates, efficiency and cost reduction initiative outcomes, liquidity and capital structure and the Company's unaudited proved developed PV-10 reserve value of its Mid-Continent assets. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to execute, integrate and realize the benefits of acquisitions, and the performance of the acquired interests, the volatility of oil and natural gas prices, our success in discovering, estimating, developing and replacing oil and natural gas reserves, actual decline curves and the actual effect of adding compression to natural gas wells, the availability and terms of capital, the ability of counterparties to transactions with us to meet their obligations, our timely execution of hedge transactions, credit conditions of global capital markets, changes in economic conditions, the amount and timing of future development costs, the availability and demand for alternative energy sources, regulatory changes, including those related to carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. We refer you to the discussion of risk factors in Part I, Item 1A - "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in comparable "Risk Factor" sections of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed after such form 10-K. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on our Company or our business or operations. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, including annual guidance, except as required by law.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD ) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the production, development, and acquisition of oil and gas properties. Its primary area of operation is the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further information can be found at sandridgeenergy.

