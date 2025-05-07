Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bionano To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Host A Conference Call Webcast On May 14, 2025


2025-05-07 04:17:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the first quarter 2025 and to highlight recent corporate progress.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, May 14th, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Participant Link: Registration – Click here
Webcast Link:

Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the Investors page of the Bionano website. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on Bionano's investor relations website at for at least 30 days.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
...

Investor Relations:
David Holmes
Gilmartin Group
+1 (858) 888-7625
...


