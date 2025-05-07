Anika To Participate In The Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
Webcast of the presentation and Q&A will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika's website, . An archive of the presentation will also be available on the website.
About Anika
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is the global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of hyaluronic acid (“HA”) innovations. In partnership with clinicians, our sole focus is dedicated to delivering and advancing osteoarthritis (“OA”) pain management and orthopedic regenerative solutions. At our core is a passion to deliver a differentiated portfolio that improves patient outcomes around the world. Anika's global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit .
ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS and the Anika logo are trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries or are licensed to Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for its use.
For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Matt Hall, 781-457-9554
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Legal Disclaimer:
