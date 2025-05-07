Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Anika To Participate In The Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference


2025-05-07 04:17:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDFORD, Mass., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global leader in the osteoarthritis (“OA”) pain management and regenerative solutions spaces focused on early intervention orthopedics, today announced that management will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Anika will host a virtual presentation with Q&A starting at 1:00pm ET.

Webcast of the presentation and Q&A will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika's website, . An archive of the presentation will also be available on the website.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is the global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of hyaluronic acid (“HA”) innovations. In partnership with clinicians, our sole focus is dedicated to delivering and advancing osteoarthritis (“OA”) pain management and orthopedic regenerative solutions. At our core is a passion to deliver a differentiated portfolio that improves patient outcomes around the world. Anika's global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit .

ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS and the Anika logo are trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries or are licensed to Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for its use.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Matt Hall, 781-457-9554
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
...


