Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities data:
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Investments, at fair value
|$
|430,571
|$
|457,048
|Total assets
|$
|461,518
|$
|490,671
|Net assets
|$
|186,877
|$
|191,762
|Net asset value per share
|$
|8.63
|$
|8.85
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Consolidated Statements of Operations data:
|(unaudited)
|Net investment income
|$
|4,086
|$
|6,022
|Adjusted net investment income(2)
|$
|4,206
|$
|6,185
|Net gain (loss)
|$
|(3,554)
|$
|(7,737)
|Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
|$
|532
|$
|(1,715)
|Per share data:
|Net investment income
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.28
|Adjusted net investment income(2)
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.29
|Net gain (loss)
|$
|(0.16)
|$
|(0.36)
|Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.08)
_______________________
(2) See Non-GAAP Financial Measure – Adjusted Net Investment Income below for a detailed description of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation from NII to Adjusted Net Investment Income. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company.
Portfolio Summary
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|Investments, at fair value
|$
|430,571
|$
|457,048
|Number of portfolio company investments
|85
|91
|Percentage portfolio company investments on non-accrual(3)
|3.4%
|3.4%
|Weighted average contractual yield(4)
|10.1%
|10.2%
|Weighted average effective yield(4)
|9.2%
|10.2%
|Asset class percentage at fair value:
|First lien loans
|77.3%
|79.1%
|Junior secured loans
|7.5%
|6.5%
|Equity investments
|15.2%
|14.4%
_______________________
(3) Represents portfolio debt or preferred equity investments on non-accrual status as a percentage of total investments at fair value.
(4) Portfolio yield is calculated only on the portion of the portfolio that has a contractual coupon and therefore does not account for dividends on equity investments (other than preferred equity investments).
Financial Review
The Company's NII for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $4.1 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $6.0 million, or $0.28 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Adjusted Net Investment Income was $4.2 million, or $0.19 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $6.2 million, or $0.29 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Excluding the impact of the incentive fee limitations of $(0.3) million and $(1.2) million for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, Adjusted Net Investment Income totaled $3.9 million, or $0.18 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, a decrease from $5.0 million, or $0.23 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Please refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for additional information on the Company's incentive fee structure and calculation.
Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $11.6 million, compared to $14.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Total investment income decreased by $2.4 million primarily due to the lower effective yield on the portfolio driven by base rate declines and lower spreads on certain portfolio assets as well as a decrease in average invested assets.
Total expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were $7.6 million, compared to $8.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Excluding the impact of the incentive fee limitations, total expenses decreased by $1.3 million primarily due to a lower interest rate environment and reduced average debt outstanding.
Net gain (loss) was $(3.6) million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $(7.7) million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the net change in unrealized loss on investments was primarily driven by mark-to-market losses from a few specific legacy portfolio companies that continue to be impacted by macroeconomic and idiosyncratic challenges and the Company's investment in MRCC Senior Loan Fund I, LLC ("SLF"). The decrease in value at SLF was driven by net losses on SLF's investments, which are loans to traditional upper middle-market borrowers.
The Company's average portfolio mark decreased by 1.1%, from 92.2% of amortized cost as of December 31, 2024 to 91.1% of amortized cost as of March 31, 2025.
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations was $0.5 million, or $0.03 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $(1.7) million, or $(0.08) per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had $6.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, $141.2 million of debt outstanding on its revolving credit facility and $130.0 million of debt outstanding on its 2026 Notes. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $113.8 million available for additional borrowings on its revolving credit facility, subject to borrowing base availability.
MRCC Senior Loan Fund
SLF is a joint venture with Life Insurance Company of the Southwest (“LSW”), an affiliate of National Life Insurance Company. SLF invests primarily in senior secured loans to middle market companies in the United States. The Company and LSW have each committed $50.0 million of capital to the joint venture. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had made net capital contributions of $42.7 million in SLF with a fair value of $31.9 million, as compared to net capital contributions of $42.7 million in SLF with a fair value of $32.7 million as of December 31, 2024. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company received dividend income from SLF of $0.9 million, consistent with the $0.9 million received for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. SLF's underlying investments are loans to middle-market borrowers that are generally larger than the rest of MRCC's portfolio, which is focused on lower middle-market companies. SLF's average mark on the underlying investment portfolio decreased during the quarter, from 86.8% of amortized cost as of December 31, 2024, to 82.8% of amortized cost as of March 31, 2025.
As of March 31, 2025, SLF had total assets of $86.0 million (including investments at fair value of $78.4 million), total liabilities of $22.2 million (including borrowings under the $110.0 million secured revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A. (the“SLF Credit Facility”) of $21.8 million) and total members' capital of $63.8 million. As of December 31, 2024, SLF had total assets of $104.2 million (including investments at fair value of $98.0 million), total liabilities of $38.7 million (including borrowings under the SLF Credit Facility of $38.2 million) and total members' capital of $65.5 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure – Adjusted Net Investment Income
On a supplemental basis, the Company discloses Adjusted Net Investment Income (including on a per share basis) which is a financial measure that is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles of the United States of America (“non-GAAP”). Adjusted Net Investment Income represents NII, excluding the net capital gains incentive fee and income taxes. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company. The management agreement with the Company's advisor provides that a capital gains incentive fee is determined and paid annually with respect to realized capital gains (but not unrealized capital gains) to the extent such realized capital gains exceed realized and unrealized capital losses for such year. Management believes that Adjusted Net Investment Income is a useful indicator of operations exclusive of any net capital gains incentive fee as NII does not include gains associated with the capital gains incentive fee.
The following tables provide a reconciliation from NII (the most comparable GAAP measure) to Adjusted Net Investment Income for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Amount
|Per Share Amount
|Amount
|Per Share Amount
|(unaudited)
|Net investment income
|$
|4,086
|$
|0.19
|$
|6,022
|$
|0.28
|Net capital gains incentive fee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Income taxes, including excise taxes
|120
|0.00
|163
|0.01
|Adjusted Net Investment Income
|$
|4,206
|$
|0.19
|$
|6,185
|$
|0.29
Adjusted Net Investment Income may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, as it is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and therefore may be defined differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted Net Investment Income should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss these operating and financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be hosted on a webcast link located in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. Please reference conference ID # 9094217.
For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event.
For a more detailed discussion of the financial and other information included in this press release, please also refer to the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which was filed with the SEC ( ) on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
| MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSET S AND LIABILITIES
(in thousands, except per share data)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Assets
|Investments, at fair value:
|Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
|$
|315,012
|$
|343,835
|Non-controlled affiliate company investments
|83,642
|80,483
|Controlled affiliate company investments
|31,917
|32,730
|Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of: $472,436 and $495,797, respectively)
|430,571
|457,048
|Cash and cash equivalents
|6,463
|9,044
|Interest and dividend receivable
|23,309
|23,511
|Other assets
|1,175
|1,068
|Total assets
|$
|461,518
|$
|490,671
|Liabilities
|Debt
|$
|271,200
|$
|293,900
|Less: Unamortized debt issuance costs
|(2,108)
|(1,925)
|Total debt, less unamortized debt issuance costs
|269,092
|291,975
|Interest payable
|1,424
|2,903
|Base management fees payable
|1,851
|1,965
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|2,215
|2,066
|Directors' fees payable
|59
|-
|Total liabilities
|274,641
|298,909
|Net Assets
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 21,666 and 21,666 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|$
|22
|$
|22
|Capital in excess of par value
|297,712
|297,712
|Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings
|(110,857)
|(105,972)
|Total net assets
|$
|186,877
|$
|191,762
|Total liabilities and total net assets
|$
|461,518
|$
|490,671
|Net asset value per share
|$
|8.63
|$
|8.85
| MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDA TED STATEME NTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|Investment income:
|Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments:
|Interest income
|$
|8,029
|$
|8,576
|Payment-in-kind interest income
|1,132
|1,379
|Dividend income
|72
|237
|Other income
|229
|310
|Total investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
|9,462
|10,502
|Non-controlled affiliate company investments:
|Interest income
|452
|1,300
|Payment-in-kind interest income
|767
|1,247
|Dividend income
|57
|56
|Other income
|-
|18
|Total investment income from non-controlled affiliate company investments
|1,276
|2,621
|Controlled affiliate company investments:
|Dividend income
|900
|900
|Total investment income from controlled affiliate company investments
|900
|900
|Total investment income
|11,638
|14,023
|Operating expenses:
|Interest and other debt financing expenses
|4,677
|5,113
|Base management fees
|1,851
|1,965
|Professional fees
|263
|196
|Administrative service fees
|353
|282
|General and administrative expenses
|226
|233
|Directors' fees
|62
|49
|Total operating expenses
|7,432
|7,838
|Net investment income before income taxes
|4,206
|6,185
|Income taxes, including excise taxes
|120
|163
|Net investment income
|4,086
|6,022
|Net gain (loss):
|Net realized gain (loss):
|Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
|(438)
|283
|Net realized gain (loss)
|(438)
|283
|Net change in unrealized gain (loss):
|Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments
|(2,574)
|(1,139)
|Non-controlled affiliate company investments
|271
|(6,694)
|Controlled affiliate company investments
|(813)
|(167)
|Foreign currency and other transactions
|-
|(20)
|Net change in unrealized gain (loss)
|(3,116)
|(8,020)
|Net gain (loss)
|(3,554)
|(7,737)
|Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
|$
|532
|$
|(1,715)
|Per common share data:
|Net investment income per share - basic and diluted
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.28
|Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share - basic and diluted
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.08)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|21,666
|21,666
Additional Supplemental Information:
The composition of the Company's investment income was as follows (in thousands):
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|Interest income
|$
|7,966
|$
|9,468
|Payment-in-kind interest income
|1,899
|2,626
|Dividend income
|1,029
|1,193
|Other income
|229
|328
|Prepayment gain (loss)
|245
|173
|Accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums
|270
|235
|Total investment income
|$
|11,638
|$
|14,023
The composition of the Company's interest expense and other debt financing expenses was as follows (in thousands):
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|Interest expense - revolving credit facility
|$
|2,773
|$
|3,227
|Interest expense - 2026 Notes
|1,555
|1,555
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|349
|331
|Total interest and other debt financing expenses
|$
|4,677
|$
|5,113
About Monroe Capital Corporation
Monroe Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded specialty finance company that principally invests in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, and an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC. To learn more about Monroe Capital Corporation, visit .
About Monroe Capital LLC
Monroe Capital LLC (including its subsidiaries and affiliates, together“Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit solutions, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe's platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality“alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and has 11 locations throughout the United States, Asia and Australia.
Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the 2024 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas and 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade; Inc.'s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the Company's control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections of the future. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.
