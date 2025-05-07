Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Duolingo To Participate In JP Morgan’S Annual Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference


2025-05-07 04:17:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOL) announced that Matthew Skaruppa, CFO, will host a fireside chat at the JP Morgan's Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 13, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the session will be available via live audio webcast accessible on the company's Investor Relations website at investors.duolingo.com/events.

About Duolingo
Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.

