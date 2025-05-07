Outset Medical First-Quarter Results Demonstrate Strong Growth In Console And Recurring Revenue As Gross Margin Expanded And Cash Use Declined
| Outset Medical, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|Product revenue
|$
|21,294
|$
|20,428
|Service and other revenue
|8,458
|7,740
|Total revenue
|29,752
|28,168
|Cost of revenue:
|Cost of product revenue (2)
|11,002
|12,581
|Cost of service and other revenue
|7,684
|7,372
|Total cost of revenue
|18,686
|19,953
|Gross profit (1)
|11,066
|8,215
|Gross margin (1)
|37.2
|%
|29.2
|%
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development (2)
|5,515
|12,635
|Sales and marketing (2)
|13,652
|21,048
|General and administrative (2)
|8,298
|11,444
|Total operating expenses
|27,465
|45,127
|Loss from operations
|(16,399
|)
|(36,912
|)
|Interest income and other income, net
|1,976
|3,098
|Interest expense
|(3,560
|)
|(5,968
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of term loan
|(7,685
|)
|-
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(25,668
|)
|(39,782
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|115
|162
|Net loss
|$
|(25,783
|)
|$
|(39,944
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(3.66
|)
|$
|(11.77
|)
|Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|7,038
|3,393
|(1) Gross profit and gross margin by source consisted of the following:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Gross profit
|Product revenue
|$
|10,292
|$
|7,847
|Service and other revenue
|774
|368
|Total gross profit
|$
|11,066
|$
|8,215
|Gross margin
|Product revenue
|48.3
|%
|38.4
|%
|Service and other revenue
|9.2
|%
|4.8
|%
|Total gross margin
|37.2
|%
|29.2
|%
|(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense and severance and related charges, net as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|Stock-based compensation expense
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cost of revenue
|$
|117
|$
|265
|Research and development
|559
|2,332
|Sales and marketing
|479
|1,459
|General and administrative
|1,822
|4,147
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|2,977
|$
|8,203
|Three Months Ended
|Severance and related charges, net
|March 31,
|2025
|2024*
|Cost of revenue
|$
|-
|279
|Research and development
|34
|990
|Sales and marketing
|-
|793
|General and administrative
|(42
|)
|411
|Total severance and related charges, net
|$
|(8
|)
|2,473
|* Net of adjustments to compensation accrual
| Outset Medical, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|75,928
|$
|124,014
|Short-term investments
|113,074
|34,671
|Accounts receivable, net
|36,889
|35,619
|Inventories
|55,770
|59,387
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,900
|4,530
|Total current assets
|286,561
|258,221
|Restricted cash
|3,329
|3,329
|Property and equipment, net
|6,944
|8,133
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|3,559
|3,940
|Other assets
|818
|2,172
|Total assets
|$
|301,211
|$
|275,795
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,172
|$
|3,862
|Accrued compensation and related benefits
|8,241
|16,821
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|7,838
|8,205
|Accrued warranty liability
|1,930
|1,938
|Deferred revenue, current
|13,189
|12,753
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|1,853
|1,799
|Total current liabilities
|34,223
|45,378
|Accrued interest
|-
|2,695
|Deferred revenue
|804
|844
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,201
|2,684
|Term loans
|94,115
|197,375
|Total liabilities
|131,343
|248,976
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 21 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|3,841
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 17,722 and 3,530 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|18
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,281,427
|1,116,496
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|88
|42
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,115,506
|)
|(1,089,723
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|169,868
|26,819
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|301,211
|$
|275,795
| Outset Medical, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(25,663
|)
|$
|(45,912
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|(78,079
|)
|(59,031
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|55,656
|68,610
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(48,086
|)
|(36,333
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|127,343
|71,838
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period (1)
|$
|79,257
|$
|35,505
|(1) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the accompanying condensed balance sheets that sum to the total of the amounts shown in the accompanying condensed statements of cash flows (in thousands):
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|75,928
|$
|32,176
|Restricted cash
|3,329
|3,329
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash*
|$
|79,257
|$
|35,505
|* The total cash, including restricted cash, cash equivalents and investment securities as of March 31, 2025 was $192.3 million; compared to $230.2 million as of March 31, 2024.
Appendix A
| Outset Medical, Inc.
Results of Operations – Non-GAAP
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP net loss per share:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net loss per share, diluted
|$
|(3.66
|)
|$
|(11.77
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|0.42
|2.42
|Severance and related charges, net
|-
|0.73
|Non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted
|$
|(3.24
|)
|$
|(8.62
|)
|Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP net loss:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net loss, diluted
|$
|(25,783
|)
|$
|(39,944
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|2,977
|8,203
|Severance and related charges, net
|(8
|)
|2,473
|Non-GAAP net loss, diluted
|$
|(22,814
|)
|$
|(29,268
|)
|Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results of operations:
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|11,066
|$
|8,215
|Stock-based compensation expense
|117
|265
|Severance and related charges, net
|-
|279
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|11,183
|$
|8,759
|GAAP gross margin
|37.2
|%
|29.2
|%
|Stock-based compensation expense
|0.4
|0.9
|Severance and related charges, net
|-
|1.0
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|37.6
|%
|31.1
|%
|GAAP research and development expense
|$
|5,515
|$
|12,635
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(559
|)
|(2,332
|)
|Severance and related charges, net
|(34
|)
|(990
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development expense
|$
|4,922
|$
|9,313
|GAAP sales and marketing expense
|$
|13,652
|$
|21,048
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(479
|)
|(1,459
|)
|Severance and related charges, net
|-
|(793
|)
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
|$
|13,173
|$
|18,796
|GAAP general and administrative expense
|$
|8,298
|$
|11,444
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(1,822
|)
|(4,147
|)
|Severance and related charges, net
|42
|(411
|)
|Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
|$
|6,518
|$
|6,886
|GAAP total operating expense
|$
|27,465
|$
|45,127
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(2,860
|)
|(7,938
|)
|Severance and related charges, net
|8
|(2,194
|)
|Non-GAAP total operating expense
|$
|24,613
|$
|34,995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment