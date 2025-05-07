Remitly Reports First Quarter 2025 Results Above Outlook And Raises Full Year 2025 Outlook

SEATTLE, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“We delivered an outstanding start to the year, significantly exceeding our expectations for the first quarter,” said Matt Oppenheimer, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Remitly.“This performance was driven by the deep and growing trust our customers place in us to deliver a fast, reliable, and secure experience. As that trust continues to grow, so does our ability to scale efficiently and profitably. Based on these strong results, we are raising our full year 2025 outlook for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.”

First Quarter 2025 Highlights and Key Operating Data

(All comparisons relative to the first quarter of 2024)



Active customers increased to 8.0 million, from 6.2 million, up 29%.

Send volume increased to $16.2 billion, from $11.5 billion, up 41%.

Revenue totaled $361.6 million, compared to $269.1 million, up 34%.

Net income was $11.4 million, compared to a net loss of $21.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $58.4 million, compared to $22.8 million, up 157%.



2025 Financial Outlook

For fiscal year 2025, Remitly currently expects:



Total revenue in the range of $1.574 billion to $1.587 billion, representing a growth rate of 25% to 26% year over year. This outlook reflects an increase from our prior revenue outlook in the range of $1.565 billion to $1.580 billion. GAAP net income to be positive for 2025 and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $195 million to $210 million. This outlook reflects an increase from our prior Adjusted EBITDA outlook in the range of $180 million to $200 million.



For the second quarter of 2025, Remitly currently expects:



Total revenue in the range of $383 million to $385 million, representing a growth rate of 25% to 26% year over year. A GAAP net loss position for the second quarter of 2025 and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $45 million to $47 million.



As previously announced on February 19, 2025, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures have been updated to exclude the impact of payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net. The Company considers this adjustment to improve the usefulness of its non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating underlying operating performance by more completely reflecting the extent of stock-based compensation expense, net, and related impacts. This update has no effect on any of the Company's previously reported GAAP results for any period. Non-GAAP financial measures for 2024 and 2023 have been recast to reflect this change, and the financial outlook guidance previously provided on February 19, 2025, was in accordance with this updated presentation. See historical non-GAAP reconciliations included below.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A reconciliation of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this earnings release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading“Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this earnings release because we cannot, without unreasonable effort, calculate certain reconciling items with confidence due to the variability, complexity, and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. These items include, but are not limited to, income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, and payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of our common stock. The variability of these items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Note: All percentage changes described within this press release are calculated using amounts in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), for which revenue and active customers are presented in thousands and send volume is presented in millions. Rounding differences may occur when individually calculating percentages or totals from rounded amounts included within the press release body as compared to the amounts included within the Company's SEC filings.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this earnings release, such as Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses, have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We regularly review our key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance, identify trends affecting our business, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that these key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for management and investors in assessing our historical and future operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses are key output measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, inform future operating plans, and make strategic long-term decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Remitly believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses provides additional tools to assess operational performance and trends in, and in comparing Remitly's financial measures with, other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Remitly's non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, you should consider the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein in conjunction with Remitly's financial statements and the related notes thereto. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted by (i) interest (income) expense, net, (ii) provision for income taxes, (iii) noncash charges of depreciation and amortization, (iv) other income (expense), net, (v) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment, (vi) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net, (vii) payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net, and (viii) certain integration, restructuring, and other costs. We calculate non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses adjusted by (i) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net, (ii) payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net, (iii) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment, as well as (iv) certain integration, restructuring, and other costs.

