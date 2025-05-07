Remitly Reports First Quarter 2025 Results Above Outlook And Raises Full Year 2025 Outlook
| REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|361,624
|$
|269,118
|Costs and expenses
|Transaction expenses(1)
|121,393
|89,881
|Customer support and operations(1)
|22,573
|20,119
|Marketing(1)
|73,349
|68,014
|Technology and development(1)
|73,851
|63,206
|General and administrative(1)
|52,829
|44,173
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,396
|3,678
|Total costs and expenses
|349,391
|289,071
|Income (loss) from operations
|12,233
|(19,953
|)
|Interest income
|1,787
|2,226
|Interest expense
|(1,299
|)
|(769
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|2,221
|(1,586
|)
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|14,942
|(20,082
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|3,590
|998
|Net income (loss)
|$
|11,352
|$
|(21,080
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|201,744,601
|189,848,799
|Diluted
|218,414,823
|189,848,799
_________________________
(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately.
| REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|493,905
|$
|368,097
|Disbursement prefunding
|217,549
|288,934
|Customer funds receivable, net
|213,554
|193,965
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|53,710
|46,518
|Total current assets
|978,718
|897,514
|Property and equipment, net
|41,456
|31,566
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|11,896
|13,002
|Goodwill
|54,940
|54,940
|Intangible assets, net
|8,379
|10,463
|Other noncurrent assets, net
|5,197
|5,386
|Total assets
|$
|1,100,586
|$
|1,012,871
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|38,907
|$
|16,159
|Customer liabilities
|192,186
|188,984
|Short-term debt
|2,421
|2,468
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|114,545
|116,652
|Operating lease liabilities
|4,098
|4,745
|Total current liabilities
|352,157
|329,008
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|14,728
|9,073
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|10,225
|9,319
|Total liabilities
|377,110
|347,400
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|20
|20
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,240,310
|1,195,390
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|75
|(1,658
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(516,929
|)
|(528,281
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|723,476
|665,471
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,100,586
|$
|1,012,871
| REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|11,352
|$
|(21,080
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,396
|3,678
|Stock-based compensation expense, net
|35,792
|34,088
|Donation of common stock
|959
|-
|Other
|(4
|)
|249
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Disbursement prefunding
|71,385
|(6,194
|)
|Customer funds receivable
|(16,283
|)
|(59,432
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(6,272
|)
|(10,377
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,041
|1,392
|Accounts payable
|22,182
|(22,707
|)
|Customer liabilities
|2,487
|14,744
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(198
|)
|10,429
|Operating lease liabilities
|4,066
|(1,598
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|132,903
|(56,808
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment, and other
|(13,963
|)
|(945
|)
|Capitalized internal-use software costs
|(2,949
|)
|(3,369
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(16,912
|)
|(4,314
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|2,392
|2,483
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with ESPP
|5,768
|5,004
|Proceeds from revolving credit facility borrowings
|1,059,000
|275,000
|Repayments of revolving credit facility borrowings
|(1,059,000
|)
|(255,000
|)
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(1,089
|)
|(1,366
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|7,071
|26,121
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|2,728
|(1,099
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|125,790
|(36,100
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|369,817
|325,029
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|495,607
|$
|288,929
|Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|493,905
|$
|285,997
|Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
|632
|2,190
|Restricted cash included in other noncurrent assets, net
|1,070
|742
|Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|$
|495,607
|$
|288,929
| REMITLY GLOBAL, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
|Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024 (2)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|11,352
|$
|(21,080
|)
|Add:
|Interest income, net
|(488
|)
|(1,457
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|3,590
|998
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,396
|3,678
|Other (income) expense, net
|(2,221
|)
|1,569
|Donation of common stock
|959
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense, net
|35,792
|34,088
|Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net
|3,140
|3,515
|Integration, restructuring, and other costs(1)
|908
|1,468
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|58,428
|$
|22,779
_________________________
(1) Integration, restructuring, and other costs for the three months ended March 31, 2025 consisted primarily of non-recurring termination benefits. Integration, restructuring, and other costs for the three months ended March 31, 2024 consisted primarily of $0.8 million in restructuring charges incurred, $0.5 million of non-recurring legal charges, and $0.2 million related to the change in the fair value of the holdback liability associated with the acquisition of Rewire (O.S.G.) Research and Development Ltd.
(2) As previously announced on February 19, 2025, the Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA now excludes the impact of payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net. Prior period Adjusted EBITDA has been recast to reflect this change.
|Reconciliation of operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024 (1)
|Customer support and operations
|$
|22,573
|$
|20,119
|Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net
|256
|353
|Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net
|8
|10
|Excluding: Integration, restructuring, and other costs
|-
|758
|Non-GAAP customer support and operations
|$
|22,309
|$
|18,998
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024 (1)
|Marketing
|$
|73,349
|$
|68,014
|Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net
|4,127
|3,979
|Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net
|456
|493
|Excluding: Integration, restructuring, and other costs
|490
|-
|Non-GAAP marketing
|$
|68,276
|$
|63,542
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024 (1)
|Technology and development
|$
|73,851
|$
|63,206
|Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net
|21,237
|19,627
|Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net
|1,981
|2,012
|Non-GAAP technology and development
|$
|50,633
|$
|41,567
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024 (1)
|General and administrative
|$
|52,829
|$
|44,173
|Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net
|10,172
|10,129
|Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net
|695
|1,000
|Excluding: Donation of common stock
|959
|-
|Excluding: Integration, restructuring, and other costs
|418
|710
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|$
|40,585
|$
|32,334
_________________________
(1) As previously announced on February 19, 2025, the Company's presentation of non-GAAP operating expenses now excludes the impact of payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net. Prior period non-GAAP operating expenses have been recast to reflect this change.
As previously announced on February 19, 2025, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures have been updated to exclude the impact of payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net. The below reconciliations show the 2024 and 2023 non-GAAP financial measures under the new presentation, which excludes the impact of payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net.
In future periods, the Company expects to exclude the impact of payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net, from the Company's non-GAAP financial measures and will not include the 2024 and 2023 recast reconciliations for this update in future filings.
|Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (New Presentation):
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q4 2023
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|2023
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(28,314
|)
|$
|(18,850
|)
|$
|(35,655
|)
|$
|(35,021
|)
|$
|(21,080
|)
|$
|(12,091
|)
|$
|1,917
|$
|(5,724
|)
|$
|(117,840
|)
|$
|(36,978
|)
|Add:
|Interest income, net
|(1,635
|)
|(776
|)
|(1,223
|)
|(1,461
|)
|(1,457
|)
|(1,197
|)
|(1,305
|)
|(877
|)
|(5,095
|)
|(4,836
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|370
|(143
|)
|258
|5,417
|998
|3,290
|1,850
|589
|5,902
|6,727
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,029
|3,187
|3,418
|3,484
|3,678
|3,907
|4,655
|5,814
|13,118
|18,054
|Other (income) expense, net
|1,505
|1,482
|(376
|)
|(8
|)
|1,569
|(5,962
|)
|(2,274
|)
|2,273
|2,603
|(4,394
|)
|Donation of common stock
|-
|-
|4,600
|-
|-
|-
|2,587
|-
|4,600
|2,587
|Stock-based compensation expense, net
|29,234
|35,200
|36,573
|35,960
|34,088
|37,157
|39,278
|41,614
|136,967
|152,137
|Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense, net
|1,901
|1,432
|1,355
|1,058
|3,515
|1,144
|733
|1,047
|5,746
|6,439
|Acquisition, integration, restructuring, and other costs
|1,173
|316
|2,901
|(193
|)
|1,468
|-
|-
|-
|4,197
|1,468
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|7,263
|$
|21,848
|$
|11,851
|$
|9,236
|$
|22,779
|$
|26,248
|$
|47,441
|$
|44,736
|$
|50,198
|$
|141,204
|Reconciliation of operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses (New Presentation):
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q4 2023
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|2023
|2024
|Customer support and operations
|$
|19,931
|$
|21,483
|$
|21,190
|$
|19,917
|$
|20,119
|$
|19,999
|$
|21,792
|$
|22,008
|$
|82,521
|$
|83,918
|Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net
|205
|419
|386
|394
|353
|259
|278
|268
|1,404
|1,158
|Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
|31
|14
|15
|11
|10
|4
|5
|3
|71
|22
|Excluding: Acquisition, integration, restructuring, and other costs
|-
|-
|739
|-
|758
|-
|-
|-
|739
|758
|Non-GAAP customer support and operations
|$
|19,695
|$
|21,050
|$
|20,050
|$
|19,512
|$
|18,998
|$
|19,736
|$
|21,509
|$
|21,737
|$
|80,307
|$
|81,980
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q4 2023
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|2023
|2024
|Marketing
|$
|44,123
|$
|53,600
|$
|61,351
|$
|75,343
|$
|68,014
|$
|77,056
|$
|74,792
|$
|83,937
|$
|234,417
|$
|303,799
|Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net
|2,983
|4,727
|4,525
|3,930
|3,979
|4,521
|4,514
|4,595
|16,165
|17,609
|Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
|186
|229
|217
|157
|493
|236
|179
|352
|789
|1,260
|Non-GAAP marketing
|$
|40,954
|$
|48,644
|$
|56,609
|$
|71,256
|$
|63,542
|$
|72,299
|$
|70,099
|$
|78,990
|$
|217,463
|$
|284,930
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q4 2023
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|2023
|2024
|Technology and development
|$
|49,376
|$
|54,309
|$
|57,014
|$
|59,240
|$
|63,206
|$
|67,554
|$
|68,446
|$
|70,611
|$
|219,939
|$
|269,817
|Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net
|16,631
|18,588
|19,828
|19,920
|19,627
|20,354
|21,873
|22,527
|74,967
|84,381
|Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
|1,010
|745
|651
|532
|2,012
|620
|351
|428
|2,938
|3,411
|Excluding: Acquisition, integration, restructuring, and other costs
|-
|-
|524
|700
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,224
|-
|Non-GAAP technology and development
|$
|31,735
|$
|34,976
|$
|36,011
|$
|38,088
|$
|41,567
|$
|46,580
|$
|46,222
|$
|47,656
|$
|140,810
|$
|182,025
|Three Months Ended
|Years Ended December 31,
|Q1 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q3 2023
|Q4 2023
|Q1 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q4 2024
|2023
|2024
|General and administrative
|$
|41,408
|$
|39,490
|$
|49,817
|$
|48,657
|$
|44,173
|$
|45,889
|$
|50,920
|$
|54,875
|$
|179,372
|$
|195,857
|Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net
|9,415
|11,466
|11,834
|11,716
|10,129
|12,023
|12,613
|14,224
|44,431
|48,989
|Excluding: Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
|674
|444
|472
|358
|1,000
|284
|198
|264
|1,948
|1,746
|Excluding: Donation of common stock
|-
|-
|4,600
|-
|-
|-
|2,587
|-
|4,600
|2,587
|Excluding: Acquisition, integration, restructuring, and other costs
|1,173
|316
|1,638
|(893
|)
|710
|-
|-
|-
|2,234
|710
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|$
|30,146
|$
|27,264
|$
|31,273
|$
|37,476
|$
|32,334
|$
|33,582
|$
|35,522
|$
|40,387
|$
|126,159
|$
|141,825
