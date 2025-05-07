RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results
| RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
| March 29,
2025
| March 30,
2024
|Revenue
|$84,473
|$71,939
|Cost of services
|62,495
|51,572
|Gross profit
|21,978
|20,367
|Selling, general and administrative
|14,971
|14,199
|Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
|424
|287
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|-
|45
|Operating income
|6,583
|5,836
|Other expense, net
|698
|426
|Income before income taxes
|5,885
|5,410
|Income tax expense
|1,699
|1,458
|Net income
|$4,186
|$3,952
|Diluted net earnings per share data
|$0.54
|$0.48
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|7,741,481
|8,170,839
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,”“EBITDA,”“Adjusted EBITDA,”“Adjusted net income” and“Adjusted diluted net earnings per share”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share should not be considered alternatives to operating income or net income, as the case may be, as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP operating income and GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the thirteen weeks ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024.
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
| March 29,
2025
| March 30,
2024
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP operating income
|$6,583
|$5,836
|Adjustments
|Equity compensation
|773
|635
|Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)
|$7,356
|$6,471
|GAAP net income
|$4,186
|$3,952
|Income tax expense
|1,699
|1,458
|Interest expense, net
|651
|478
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|424
|287
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|-
|45
|EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$6,960
|$6,220
|Adjustments
|Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions
|47
|(52
|)
|Equity compensation
|773
|635
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$7,780
|$6,803
| RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
| March 29,
2025
| March 30,
2024
|(Unaudited)
|GAAP net income
|$
|4,186
|$
|3,952
|Adjustments
|Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions
|47
|(52
|)
|Equity compensation
|773
|635
|Tax impact from normalized rate
|(111
|)
|(160
|)
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,895
|$
|4,375
|GAAP diluted net earnings per share
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.48
|Adjustments
|Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions
|0.01
|(0.01
|)
|Equity compensation
|0.10
|0.08
|Tax impact from normalized rate
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.53
| RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended March 29, 2025
| Specialty
Health Care
|Engineering
| Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions
|
Consolidated
|Revenue
|$43,283
|$32,142
|$9,048
|$84,473
|Cost of services
|31,080
|25,957
|5,458
|62,495
|Gross profit
|$12,203
|$6,185
|$3,590
|$21,978
|Gross profit margin
|28.2
|%
|19.2
|%
|39.7
|%
|26.0
|%
|Thirteen Weeks Ended March 30, 2024
| Specialty
Health Care
|Engineering
| Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions
|
Consolidated
|Revenue
|$38,182
|$23,505
|$10,252
|$71,939
|Cost of services
|27,108
|18,003
|6,461
|51,572
|Gross profit
|$11,074
|$5,502
|$3,791
|$20,367
|Gross profit margin
|29.0
|%
|23.4
|%
|37.0
|%
|28.3
|%
| RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)
|March 29,
|December 28,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$5,181
|$4,729
| Accounts receivable, net of provision for credit losses of $1,570
at March 29, 2025 and December 28, 2024
|68,390
|77,960
|Transit accounts receivable
|7,165
|7,315
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,240
|7,034
|Total current assets
|85,976
|97,038
|Property and equipment, net
|7,371
|7,368
|Other assets:
|Deposits
|233
|230
|Deferred tax assets, foreign
|125
|120
|Goodwill
|22,147
|22,147
|Operating right of use asset
|5,140
|5,174
|Total other assets
|27,645
|27,671
|Total assets
|$120,992
|$132,077
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$14,509
|$13,369
|Transit accounts payable
|19,327
|23,870
|Accrued payroll and related costs
|12,581
|9,929
|Finance lease payable
|706
|698
|Income taxes payable
|273
|346
|Operating right of use liability
|1,107
|1,046
|Contingent consideration from acquisitions
|212
|212
|Deferred revenue
|4,519
|4,163
|Total current liabilities
|53,234
|53,633
|Deferred income taxes, net, domestic
|4,526
|4,526
|Finance lease payable, net of current position
|932
|1,112
|Operating right of use liability, net of current position
|4,286
|4,355
|Borrowings under line of credit
|23,414
|34,967
|Total liabilities
|86,392
|98,593
|Contingencies (note 15)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;
|no shares issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;
| 17,928,284 shares issued and 7,508,593 shares outstanding at
March 29, 2025 and 17,838,372 shares issued and 7,602,113 shares
outstanding at December 28, 2024
|895
|890
|Additional paid-in capital
|118,956
|118,845
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,918
|)
|(2,920
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,752
|)
|(5,938
|)
|Treasury stock, 10,419,691 shares at March 29, 2025 and
|10,236,259 shares at December 28, 2024
|(80,581
|)
|(77,393
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|34,600
|33,484
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$120,992
|$132,077
| RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
| March 29,
2025
| March 30,
2024
|Net income
|$4,186
|$3,952
| Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash
used in operating activities
|1,459
|1,250
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|9,558
|(2,802
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,787
|120
|Net of transit accounts receivable and payable
|(4,393
|)
|(219
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|1,358
|1,345
|Accrued payroll and related costs
|2,665
|976
|Right of use liabilities
|(241
|)
|(304
|)
|Income taxes payable
|(71
|)
|451
|Deferred revenue
|356
|1,633
|Deposits
|(4
|)
|24
|Total adjustments
|12,474
|2,474
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$16,660
|$6,426
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(427
|)
|(669
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(15,583
|)
|(9,714
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(198
|)
|(228
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|$452
|($4,185
|)
|Common stock repurchase
|($3,188
|)
|$-
|Retirement of common shares
|($939
|)
|($1,317
|)
|RCM Technologies, Inc.
|Tel: 856.356.4500
|Corporate Contacts:
|2500 McClellan Avenue
|...
|Bradley S. Vizi
|Pennsauken, NJ 08109
|Executive Chairman
|Kevin D. Miller
|Chief Financial Officer
