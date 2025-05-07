Euro Sun Mining Advancing Rovina Valley Project Following Strategic EU Designation

TORONTO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) ("Euro Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to report continued progress on its Rovina Valley Project in Romania, which was recently designated as a strategic asset under the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA).

In alignment with EU critical mineral guidelines, a high-level meeting was held on April 29, 2025, with Romania's Minister of Environment, Mr. Mircea Fechet. Both the Ministry and Euro Sun confirmed the need for a single point of contact within the Romanian government to ensure compliance and to fulfil the requirements contained within the framework of the CRMA.

During the meeting, Euro Sun confirmed that submission of its updated environmental impact assessment is anticipated in the near future.

Mr. Grant Sboros, CEO of Euro Sun, commented: "We are deeply encouraged by the positive engagement with the Romanian government, who have demonstrated strong support for all three of Romania's strategic projects. Particularly noteworthy is the Minister's proactive approach-requesting early engagement on the environmental impact assessment to ensure alignment and address any potential challenges prior to formal submission. This spirit of collaboration is critical to our shared goal: delivering long-term benefits for the people of Romania."

The Company remains committed to working closely with Romanian authorities and EU institutions to advance the responsible development of the Rovina Valley Project, Europe's second largest deposit of copper and gold.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange-listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley Project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest copper & gold deposit in Europe.

The Rovina Valley Project is expected to unlock much needed investment and job creation in Hunedoara County and, delivers critical minerals necessary for Europe's green energy transition.

Further information:

For further information about Euro Sun, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations

