TTM Technologies, Inc. Launches Five New High-Performance Radio Frequency Components To Meet The Growing Demands In Telecom, Test And Measurement, And COTS Mil-Aero Applications

50Ω to 100Ω broadband balanced to unbalanced transformers: Our new ultra-small broadband transformers XMB0465Z1-50100G and XMB0220K1-50100G are designed to convert single-ended signals to differential ports with an exceptional common mode rejection ratio. They are perfect for use in RF System on Chips, Analog-to-Digital Converters, and Digital-to-Analog Converters for Test and Measurement, Telecom and COTS Mil-Aero applications.

3dB Hybrid Couplers: The introduction of the XMC0102L3-03S and XMC4450E3-03G low-profile hybrid couplers is designed particularly for power splitting and combining, where tightly controlled coupling and low insertion loss are required in communication technologies. The XMC0102L3-03S is specifically designed for Land Mobile Radio and Very High Frequency applications across various markets, while the XMC4450E3-03G is for C-Band applications in Mil-Aero end markets.

Cost-Effective RF Termination: Our new C6N50Z4B termination is intended as a cost-effective alternative to traditional termination resistors while maintaining compliance with RoHS standards. The termination is well suited to all end markets, such as 5G, LTE, ISM, and Mil-Aero Bands.

All parts have been subjected to rigorous Xinger qualification testing, and all units have been 100% RF tested.

