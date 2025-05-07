Encore Capital Group Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Favorable purchasing conditions continue in U.S. market

Global portfolio purchases up 24% to $368 million, including record $316 million in U.S.

Global collections up 18% to $605 million, including record $454 million in U.S. Earnings per share of $1.93 SAN DIEGO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today reported consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. “Encore's 2025 is off to a strong start, which is reflected in every measure of our first quarter financial performance,” said Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Portfolio purchases in Q1 of $368 million were up 24% compared to the first quarter last year and collections of $605 million were up 18%. Our collections performance helped earnings more than double compared to last year, as first quarter earnings per share of $1.93 was up 103% compared to the $0.95 per share we delivered a year ago.” “Our MCM business in the U.S. continues to deliver very strong results. Empowered by the ongoing favorable supply environment, MCM portfolio purchases in the first quarter were a record $316 million, up 34% compared to the year ago quarter, at very attractive returns. MCM also delivered record collections of $454 million in the first quarter, up 23% compared to Q1 a year ago, driven by superior execution.” “Our Cabot business in Europe delivered a solid first quarter. Portfolio purchases of $51 million were in line with Cabot's historical trend and collections of $150 million were up 7% compared to the first quarter last year.” “As a result of our strong start to the year and our continued investment and operational execution, we are reiterating our guidance for 2025 which we originally established in February. We anticipate our global portfolio purchasing this year will exceed the $1.35 billion of purchases we made in 2024 and we expect our year-over-year collections growth to be 11% to $2.4 billion. As always, we remain committed to the critical role we play in the consumer credit ecosystem and to helping consumers restore their financial health,” said Masih. In the first quarter, the company repurchased $10 million of its shares of common stock. Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025 :

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2025 2024 Change Portfolio purchases(1) $ 367,851 $ 295,714 24 % Average receivable portfolios(2) $ 3,864,450 $ 3,499,910 10 % Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 8,862,661 $ 8,307,294 7 % Collections $ 604,807 $ 510,887 18 % Revenues $ 392,775 $ 328,386 20 % Operating expenses $ 263,432 $ 244,795 8 % Net income $ 46,796 $ 23,239 101 % Earnings per share $ 1.93 $ 0.95 103 %

______________________

(1) Includes U.S. purchases of $316.4 million and $236.5 million, and Europe purchases of $51.5 million and $59.2 million in Q1 2025 and Q1 2024, respectively.

(2) Represents the average of receivable portfolios for the quarter (receivable portfolios at the beginning and end of the quarter divided by 2).

Conference Call and Webcast

Encore will host a conference call and slide presentation today, May 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, to present and discuss first quarter results.

Members of the public are invited to access the live webcast via the Internet by logging in on the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at encorecapital.com . To access the live conference call by telephone, please pre-register using this link . Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items and therefore have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company has included information concerning adjusted EBITDA because management utilizes this information in the evaluation of its operations and believes that this measure is a useful indicator of the Company's ability to generate cash collections in excess of operating expenses through the liquidation of its receivable portfolios. Adjusted EBITDA has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income and net income per share as indicators of the Company's operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is below.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, most importantly, those statements preceded by, or that include, the words“will,”“may,”“believe,”“projects,”“expects,”“anticipates” or the negation thereof, or similar expressions, constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the“Reform Act”). These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results (including purchases and collections), performance, supply and pricing, liquidity, business plans or prospects. For all“forward-looking statements,” the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent report on Form 10-K, as it may be amended from time to time. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Bruce Thomas

Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Vice President, Global Investor Relations

...

SOURCE: Encore Capital Group, Inc.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts) (Unaudited) March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,117 $ 199,865 Receivable portfolios, net 3,952,531 3,776,369 Property and equipment, net 82,014 80,597 Other assets 228,514 225,090 Goodwill 519,410 507,808 Total assets $ 4,969,586 $ 4,789,729 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 234,000 $ 233,545 Borrowings 3,790,698 3,672,762 Other liabilities 125,827 116,091 Total liabilities 4,150,525 4,022,398 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no

shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 shares authorized, 23,510 and 23,691

shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 235 237 Additional paid-in capital 9,645 19,297 Accumulated earnings 956,723 909,927 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (147,542 ) (162,130 ) Total stockholders' equity 819,061 767,331 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,969,586 $ 4,789,729

The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the condensed consolidated statements of financial condition above. Most assets in the table below include those assets that can only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs. The liabilities exclude amounts where creditors or beneficial interest holders have recourse to the general credit of the Company.

March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,113 $ 23,875 Receivable portfolios, net 907,079 895,704 Other assets 4,583 3,699 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,148 2,946 Borrowings 626,879 599,830 Other liabilities 2,644 887





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues Portfolio revenue $ 345,218 $ 315,852 Changes in recoveries 21,464 (12,409 ) Total debt purchasing revenue 366,682 303,443 Servicing revenue 22,547 20,379 Other revenues 3,546 4,564 Total revenues 392,775 328,386 Operating expenses Salaries and employee benefits 105,932 104,184 Cost of legal collections 68,013 58,721 General and administrative expenses 41,018 36,241 Other operating expenses 34,252 30,367 Collection agency commissions 6,873 7,434 Depreciation and amortization 7,344 7,848 Total operating expenses 263,432 244,795 Income from operations 129,343 83,591 Other expense Interest expense (70,530 ) (55,765 ) Other income 1,647 2,666 Total other expense (68,883 ) (53,099 ) Income before income taxes 60,460 30,492 Provision for income taxes (13,664 ) (7,253 ) Net income $ 46,796 $ 23,239 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.96 $ 0.98 Diluted $ 1.93 $ 0.95 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,879 23,784 Diluted 24,269 24,468





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net income $ 46,796 $ 23,239 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,344 7,848 Other non-cash interest expense, net 3,544 3,727 Stock-based compensation expense 3,424 3,357 Changes in recoveries (21,464 ) 12,409 Other, net 1,737 887 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Other assets (3,499 ) (6,223 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 7,401 5,740 Net cash provided by operating activities 45,283 50,984 Investing activities: Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs (362,712 ) (291,367 ) Collections applied to receivable portfolios 259,589 195,035 Purchases of property and equipment (6,990 ) (6,861 ) Other, net 9,835 12,311 Net cash used in investing activities (100,278 ) (90,882 ) Financing activities: Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs (255 ) (10,202 ) Proceeds from credit facilities 246,426 248,549 Repayment of credit facilities (185,831 ) (696,351 ) Proceeds from senior secured notes - 500,000 Repayment of senior secured notes - (9,770 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (10,004 ) - Other, net (9,999 ) 23,564 Net cash provided by financing activities 40,337 55,790 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (14,658 ) 15,892 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,910 (1,266 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 199,865 158,364 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 187,117 $ 172,990 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 41,303 $ 46,469 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds 1,247 1,542 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities: Receivable portfolios transferred to real estate owned $ 1,040 $ 2,045





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, unaudited) 2025 2024 GAAP net income, as reported $ 46,796 $ 23,239 Adjustments: Interest expense 70,530 55,765 Interest income (1,546 ) (1,368 ) Provision for income taxes 13,664 7,253 Depreciation and amortization 7,344 7,848 Stock-based compensation expense 3,424 3,357 Net loss (gain) on derivative instruments(1) - (195 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(2) 248 2,319 Adjusted EBITDA $ 140,460 $ 98,218 Collections applied to principal balance(3) $ 244,300 $ 214,551

________________________

(1) Amount represents gain or loss recognized on derivative instruments that are not designated as hedging instruments or gain or loss recognized on derivative instruments upon dedesignation of hedge relationships. We adjust for this amount because we believe the gain or loss on derivative contracts is not indicative of ongoing operations.

(2) Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors' results.

(3) Amount represents (a) gross collections from receivable portfolios less (b) debt purchasing revenue, plus (c) proceeds applied to basis from sales of real estate owned (“REO”) assets and, when applicable, other receivable portfolios. A reconciliation of“collections applied to receivable portfolios, net” to“collections applied to principal balance” is available in the Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2025.

