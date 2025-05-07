Rxsight, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Key Quarterly Highlights



Reported first quarter 2025 revenue of $37.9 million, an increase of 28% compared to the first quarter of 2024, reflecting:



The sale of 27,579 Light Adjustable Lenses (LAL®/LAL+®), representing a 36% increase in procedure volume compared to the first quarter of 2024;

The sale of 73 Light Delivery Devices (LDDTMs), bringing the installed base to 1,044 LDDs as of March 31, 2025, which represents a 43% expansion compared to the installed base of 732 LDDs at end of the first quarter of 2024; and The company reiterated its 2025 full-year revenue, gross margin and operating expense guidance.

“The exceptional clinical value delivered by our Light Adjustable Lens continues to drive significant enthusiasm among cataract surgeons,” said Ron Kurtz, Chief Executive Officer and President of RxSight.“The excitement and engagement we observed at the recent ASCRS meeting further reinforces our conviction that customization and post-operative adjustability are shaping the future of premium cataract surgery. Supported by strong customer and patient interest, an innovative product pipeline, the expansion of third-party light treatment service center business models, and recent international regulatory approvals, we believe we are well-positioned to lead the next chapter of growth in the premium IOL market.”

First Quarter Financial Results

In the first quarter of 2025, total revenue was $37.9 million, an increase of 28% compared to $29.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. Revenue growth was driven by a 37% increase in LAL revenue and an 8% increase in LDD revenue, compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 was $28.3 million or 74.8% of revenue, an increase of $7.6 million compared to gross profit of $20.7 million or 70.1% of revenue for the first quarter of 2024. The lower cost of sales for both the LDD and LAL drove the increase in gross profit in the quarter, along with the favorable shift in product mix toward LAL sales, and sustained pricing stability for company's capital equipment.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $39.0 million, a 24% increase from $31.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting the company's ongoing investments to grow its LDD installed base, support increased LAL sales volume, and advance its research and development pipeline.

In the first quarter of 2025, the company reported a net loss of $(8.2) million, or $(0.20) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(9.1) million, or $(0.25) per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net loss in the first quarter of 2025 was $(1.1) million, or $(0.03) per basic and diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(4.4) million, or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments decreased by $7.9 million as of March 31, 2025, to $229.3 million compared to $237.2 million at December 31, 2024.

2025 Guidance

The company reiterated its 2025 full-year revenue, gross margin and operating expense guidance as follows:



Revenue of $160.0 million to $175.0 million, representing implied growth of 14% to 25% compared to 2024;

Gross margin in the range of 71% to 73%, representing an implied increase of 30 basis points to 230 basis points compared to 2024;

Operating expenses in the range of $150.0 million to $160.0 million, representing an implied increase of 10% to 18% compared to 2024; and Operating expenses include non-cash stock-based compensation expense in the range of $27.0 million to $30.0 million.

Conference Call

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results. To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and enter the conference code: 8740296. The call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a link on the company's investor relations website at . An archived recording of the call will be available through the same link shortly after its completion.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+®, collectively the“LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDDTM) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including: statements concerning the continued enthusiasm for the Company's Light Adjustable Lens among cataract surgeons; the Company's belief that customization and post-operative adjustability will play a central role in the future of premium cataract surgery; anticipated growth driven by strong customer and patient interest; the expected impact of its innovative product pipeline; the expansion of third-party light treatment service center business models; recent international regulatory approvals; and the Company's positioning to lead the next chapter of growth in the premium IOL market. Such statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other same terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, including the risk factors that may be found in the section entitled Part II, Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on or about the date hereof, and the other documents that RxSight may file from time to time with the SEC. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

