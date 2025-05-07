H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

- Improved Volume and Market Share Trends in Assisted Channel Through April 30 -

- Reaffirms Full Year 2025 Outlook -

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released financial results1 for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"Today we are reaffirming our FY25 outlook," said Jeff Jones, president and chief executive officer. "Our transformation continues to gather momentum and deliver results. We meaningfully enhanced the new client experience this season, driving higher client satisfaction scores and improving volume and market share trends in the Assisted channel."

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results and Key Financial Metrics

"In the Assisted channel, we struck a healthy balance of price, volume, and mix in the quarter which is a testament to our redesigned client experience and our unwavering commitment to delivering value for our clients," said Tiffany Mason, chief financial officer. "I remain confident in our ability to continue driving significant value as we have a resilient business with strong financial fundamentals, consistent cash flow generation, and a shareholder-friendly capital return practice."

Total revenue of $2.3 billion increased by $92.3 million, or 4.2%, versus prior year. The increase was the result of an increase in overall net average charge (NAC), and higher company-owned return volumes in the U.S, partially offset by lower international revenue, and lower interest and fee income on Emerald Advance.

Total operating expenses of $1.3 billion increased by $42.2 million or 3.4%, primarily due to higher tax professional wages and benefits as a result of the increase in company-owned return volume.

Net income from continuing operations increased $31.3 million, or 4.5% to $722.9 million.

Earnings per share from continuing operations2 increased 9.2% to $5.32, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations2 increased 8.9% to $5.38, due to higher net income and fewer shares outstanding from share repurchases.

Capital Allocation

The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:



As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share will be paid on July 3, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 4, 2025. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the Company became public in 1962.

In the first and second quarters of fiscal 2025, the company repurchased 6.5 million shares at an aggregate price of $400 million, or $61.10 per share. The Company has approximately $1.1 billion remaining on its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Since 2016, the Company has returned more than $4.5 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, buying back over 43% of its shares outstanding3.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook Reaffirmed

The Company continues to expect:



Revenue to be in the range of $3.69 to $3.75 billion.

EBITDA4 to be in the range of $975 million to $1.02 billion.

Effective tax rate to be approximately 13%, resulting in a one-time benefit to EPS of approximately 50 cents. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share4 to be in the range of $5.15 to $5.35.

Conference Call

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements.

1All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.

2All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, and free cash flow which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the Company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

3Shares outstanding calculated as of April 30, 2016.

4Adjusted Diluted EPS and EBITDA from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled“Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.