BBSI Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

All share and per share amounts presented herein have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the impact of the four-for-one stock split that was distributed in the form of a stock dividend in June 2024 (the“Stock Split”).

First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter



Revenues up 10% to $292.6 million.

Gross billings up 9% to $2.09 billion.

Average worksite employees (“WSEs”) up 8%. Net loss of $1.0 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.1 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share.

“BBSI delivered a strong start to the year, highlighted by record gross and net WSE additions and continued high client retention,” said Gary Kramer, President and CEO of BBSI.“Our January 1st benefits selling season was our strongest ever, and we've seen those favorable trends continue. While the demand environment has become more complex given ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, we believe BBSI is well suited to navigate these dynamics. Our consistent execution, differentiated service model, and strong client relationships position us to continue driving sustainable growth and long-term value.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues in the first quarter of 2025 increased 10% to $292.6 million compared to $265.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Total gross billings in the first quarter of 2025 increased 9% to $2.09 billion compared to $1.91 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see“Key Performance Metrics” below). The increase was driven by growth in professional employer (“PEO”) services, specifically resulting from increased WSEs from net new clients and client hiring, as well as higher average billings per WSE.

Workers' compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.4% in the first quarter of 2025 and benefited from lower workers' compensation costs including favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $3.8 million. This compares to 2.6% in the first quarter of 2024, which included favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $3.0 million.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.0 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Due to seasonality in payroll tax expense, the Company typically incurs lower margins at the beginning of each year.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2025, unrestricted cash and investments were $99.1 million compared to $121.9 million at the end of 2024. BBSI remained debt free at quarter end.

Capital Allocation

Continuing under the Company's stock repurchase program established in July 2023, BBSI repurchased $9.1 million of stock in the first quarter, comprising 228,376 shares at an average price of $39.85. At March 31, 2025, approximately $20.7 million remained available under the repurchase program.

The Company paid $2.1 million of dividends in the quarter, and BBSI's board of directors confirmed its next regular quarterly cash dividend at $0.08 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on June 6, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of May 23, 2025.

Through a combination of stock repurchases and dividends, year-to-date capital returned to shareholders totaled more than $11 million.

Outlook

BBSI continues to expect the following for 2025:



Gross billings growth of 7% to 9%.

Growth in the average number of WSEs of 4% to 6%.

Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 2.85% to 3.10%. Effective annual tax rate to remain at 26% to 27%.

Conference Call

BBSI will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

BBSI's CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738

International dial-in number: 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 62498

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the BBSI website at ir.bbsi.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 7, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 1162498

Key Performance Metrics

We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients' employees. However, management believes that gross billings and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as important performance metrics in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billings and wage information for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.