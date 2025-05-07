Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results And Declares Dividends

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers or the Company) (NYSE: TNK) today reported the Company's results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and announced that its Board of Directors has declared its fixed cash dividend of $0.25 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share. The cash dividends are payable on May 30, 2025 to all shareholders of record as at May 19, 2025.

The full earnings release and Teekay Group's earnings presentation are available on the Company's website here .

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 35 double-hull tankers (including 20 Suezmax tankers and 15 Aframax / LR2 tankers), and has four time chartered-in oil and product tankers. Teekay Tankers' vessels are typically employed through a mix of spot tanker market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts. Teekay Tankers also owns a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) through a 50 percent-owned joint venture. In addition, Teekay Tankers manages and operates vessels for the Australian Government and Australian energy companies as part of the marine services provided by the Company and owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation Ltd.

Teekay Tankers' Class A common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TNK.”

