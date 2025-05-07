Veeco Announces Over $35 Million In Advanced Packaging Lithography System Orders From IDM & OSAT Customers
Veeco's AP300TM Lithography systems offer industry-leading performance specifically designed for Advanced Packaging applications, lower total cost of ownership, industry-leading uptime, and process flexibility. Recent orders highlight accelerating market demand for Veeco's lithography systems given the tools' ability to handle next generation advanced packaging process needs, such as copper (Cu) pillar for 2.5/3D packaging, flip chip bumping, fan-out WLP (FOWLP) and high-density fan-out packaging.
“Global megatrends such as AI and high-performance computing are driving strong demand for enabling technologies in advanced packaging,” commented Adrian Devasahayam, Ph.D., Veeco's Senior Vice President, Product Line Management.“Customers require a lithography platform that can handle a wide range of advanced packaging process needs with best-in-class process capabilities and low cost of ownership. Our AP300 platform is distinguished as a solution that sets the industry standard for challenging advanced packaging processes required for high-performance, next-generation devices.”
Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, single wafer etch & clean, lithography, and metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco's systems and service offerings, visit
