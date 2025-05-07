Sitime Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three months ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Revenue
|$
|60,314
|$
|68,111
|$
|33,022
|Cost of revenue
|29,978
|32,267
|15,361
|Gross profit
|30,336
|35,844
|17,661
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|30,026
|29,333
|25,544
|Selling, general and administrative
|26,856
|27,695
|23,913
|Acquisition related costs
|1,562
|1,835
|3,242
|Total operating expenses
|58,444
|58,863
|52,699
|Loss from operations
|(28,108
|)
|(23,019
|)
|(35,038
|)
|Interest income
|4,294
|5,088
|6,560
|Other income (expense), net
|4
|(510
|)
|(213
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(23,810
|)
|(18,441
|)
|(28,691
|)
|Income tax expense
|(67
|)
|(372
|)
|(13
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(23,877
|)
|$
|(18,813
|)
|$
|(28,704
|)
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive loss
|$
|(23,877
|)
|$
|(18,813
|)
|$
|(28,704
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|$
|(1.01
|)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|(1.26
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|$
|(1.01
|)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|(1.26
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net loss per share
|23,653
|23,467
|22,765
|Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net loss per share
|23,653
|23,467
|22,765
| SiTime Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
|Three months ended
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| March 31,
2024
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP
|Revenue
|$
|60,314
|$
|68,111
|$
|33,022
|GAAP gross profit
|30,336
|35,844
|17,661
|GAAP gross margin
|50.3
|%
|52.6
|%
|53.5
|%
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|3,573
|3,573
|1,284
|Stock-based compensation
|701
|652
|179
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|34,610
|$
|40,069
|$
|19,124
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|57.4
|%
|58.8
|%
|57.9
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP
|GAAP research and development expenses
|$
|30,026
|$
|29,333
|$
|25,544
|Stock-based compensation
|(10,682
|)
|(9,965
|)
|(9,177
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development expenses
|$
|19,344
|$
|19,368
|$
|16,367
|GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses
|$
|26,856
|$
|27,695
|$
|23,913
|Stock-based compensation
|(13,663
|)
|(14,586
|)
|(12,347
|)
|Acquisition related integration costs
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|(550
|)
|Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses
|$
|13,193
|$
|13,109
|$
|11,016
|GAAP acquisition related costs
|$
|1,562
|$
|1,835
|$
|3,242
|Acquisition related costs
|(1,562
|)
|(1,835
|)
|(3,242
|)
|Non-GAAP acquisition related costs
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Total Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|32,537
|$
|32,477
|$
|27,383
|Reconciliation of GAAP loss from operations to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
|GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(28,108
|)
|$
|(23,019
|)
|$
|(35,038
|)
|Acquisition related costs
|1,562
|1,835
|3,242
|Acquisition related integration costs
|-
|-
|550
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|3,573
|3,573
|1,284
|Stock-based compensation
|25,046
|25,203
|21,703
|Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
|$
|2,073
|$
|7,592
|$
|(8,259
|)
|Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations as a percentage of revenue
|3.4
|%
|11.1
|%
|(25.0
|%)
|Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(23,877
|)
|$
|(18,813
|)
|$
|(28,704
|)
|Acquisition related costs
|1,562
|1,835
|3,242
|Acquisition related integration costs
|-
|-
|550
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|3,573
|3,573
|1,284
|Stock-based compensation
|25,046
|25,203
|21,703
|Non-GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|6,304
|$
|11,798
|$
|(1,925
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share(1)
|24,412
|24,452
|22,765
|GAAP net loss per share diluted
|$
|(1.01
|)
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|(1.26
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above
|1.27
|1.28
|1.18
|Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.48
|$
|(0.08
|)
(1) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares are calculated using the treasury stock method and differ from GAAP diluted weighted average shares due to non-GAAP net income reported.
| SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|As of
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(in thousands)
|Assets:
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|38,841
|$
|6,106
|Short-term investments in held-to-maturity securities
|360,079
|412,728
|Accounts receivable, net
|28,114
|38,209
|Inventories
|82,632
|76,741
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|9,678
|10,276
|Total current assets
|519,344
|544,060
|Property and equipment, net
|98,231
|82,475
|Intangible assets, net
|159,784
|163,558
|Right-of-use assets, net
|6,304
|6,569
|Goodwill
|87,098
|87,098
|Other assets
|1,344
|1,199
|Total assets
|$
|872,105
|$
|884,959
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|24,765
|$
|22,894
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|81,890
|85,555
|Total current liabilities
|106,655
|108,449
|Other non-current liabilities
|72,936
|76,791
|Total liabilities
|179,591
|185,240
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|898,390
|881,718
|Accumulated deficit
|(205,878
|)
|(182,001
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|692,514
|699,719
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|872,105
|$
|884,959
Investor Relations Contacts:
Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
SiTime Corporation
Beth Howe
Chief Financial Officer
