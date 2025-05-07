Gyfthint Welcomes William Collins As Chief Marketing Officer To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

Willim Collins, GyftHint CMO

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GyftHint , the universal gifting and wishlist platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of William Collins as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

William brings deep expertise in brand building, SaaS platform launches, and demand generation programs that fuel customer acquisition and revenue growth. With a proven track record across both entrepreneurial startups and enterprise giants such as Verizon, Freeman, Alliance Data, and Heartland Payment Systems, William is poised to accelerate GyftHint's ambitious growth plans.

“We are excited to have William join the GyftHint leadership team,” said Eddy Jette, CEO of GyftHint.“His unique blend of data-driven decision-making, design thinking, and organizational alignment makes him the ideal person to take our marketing efforts to the next level. William's customer-centric approach ensures we stay laser-focused on delivering clear messaging, better targeting, and impactful results as we expand our reach.” William describes himself as a strategy architect, a growth hacking marketer, and a SaaS product launcher with deep expertise in defining and executing North Star-aligned initiatives, leveraging best-in-class marketing strategies, and positioning SaaS solutions that solve real customer problems.

GyftHint is the universal gifting and wishlist platform that helps consumers and retailers reduce waste, minimize returns, and make gifting effortless. Through innovative technology and partnerships, GyftHint ensures gifts are not only wanted but also meaningful, enhancing the giving experience for everyone involved.

