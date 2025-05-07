Nexlearn-Drivesafe Online Florida BDI Course Now Accepted Statewide In All Florida Courts

DriveSafe Online saves money, saves lives.

- Dean FouquetWICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With traffic violations on the rise and insurance premiums climbing across Florida, drivers now have a new option to protect their records and avoid financial penalties.DriveSafe Online has launched a state-approved Basic Driver Improvement (BDI) course , fully sanctioned by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and accepted by courts in all 67 Florida counties.The BDI course is approved for drivers who are court-ordered to complete a BDI program or those required to attend a Traffic Collision Avoidance Course (TCAC) due to crash involvement or high-risk driving behavior.The video-based program is available entirely online, accessible from any device, and provides an easy, flexible alternative to traditional classroom traffic school.“Our Florida BDI course successfully passed a rigorous multi-year State of Florida efficacy study, demonstrating its effectiveness in helping reduce collisions and improve driver safety,” said Dean Fouquet, NexLearn -DriveSafe Online vice president of Vertical Markets.” The course is a statewide solution that allows drivers to protect their records, save money, and learn strategies to become safer on the road.”Florida law provides several important protections to eligible drivers who complete the DriveSafe Online Florida BDI course:.No Conviction: Drivers will not be legally convicted of the violation (adjudication is withheld)..No Points: No points will be assessed to the driver's license for the offense..No Insurance Rate Hike: Insurance providers are prohibited from raising premiums based solely on the citation, as outlined in Florida Statute 318.14.In addition to full legal compliance, the DriveSafe Online Florida BDI course includes a completion certificate and automatic state reporting, which are required for validation by courts and the FLHSMV. The course is now available to all eligible drivers, regardless of where their violation occurred in Florida.To learn more or enroll, visit DriveSafe Online Florida .About NexLearn-DriveSafe OnlineThe library of DriveSafe Online safe driver training courses is developed and offered by NexLearn, an award-winning industry leader in eLearning for more than two decades. NexLearn is the trusted learning developer of choice for many organizations including Oracle, Cessna, Kellogg's, Georgia-Pacific, Hyatt, the Department of Defense, and PepsiCo.

