ASCENT RESOURCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First Quarter Highlights:

Net production of 2,002 mmcfe per day, with liquids production representing 16% of total production

Pre-hedge natural gas equivalent realized prices were $4.15 per mcfe, representing a $0.50 per mcfe premium to NYMEX natural gas prices

Cash Flows from Operations and Adjusted EBITDAX(1) of $359 million and $430 million, respectively

Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1) of $177 million Reaffirmed the borrowing base and elected commitments under our credit facility at $3.0 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively, in April

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the non-GAAP reconciliations included in this press release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC ("Ascent" or the "Company") today reported first quarter 2025 operating and financial results. Additionally, Ascent announced a conference call with analysts and investors scheduled for 9 AM CT / 10 AM ET, Thursday, May 8, 2025. For more detailed information on Ascent, please refer to our financials, the latest investor presentation and additional information located on our website at .

Commenting on the first quarter 2025 results, Ascent's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Fisher said, "I am pleased to report that Ascent had another excellent quarter of operational and financial execution. Our results were highlighted by strong price realizations, lower costs and exceptional well performance. These accomplishments translated to strong financial results as we delivered $177 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow, repaid debt and returned capital to our shareholders."

Fisher continued, "As we move through the rest of the year, we remain committed to maintaining a capital efficient development plan that is underpinned by our disciplined hedging program. Despite the recent market volatility, our prudent financial and operational strategy gives us confidence in our plan and positions the business to weather these near-term headwinds. We remain optimistic about the long-term prospects for natural gas, and believe Ascent is well positioned to maximize and grow free cash flow this year and beyond."

First Quarter 2025 Production and Financial Results

First quarter 2025 net production averaged 2,002 mmcfe per day, consisting of 1,680 mmcf per day of natural gas, 13,833 bbls per day of oil and 39,789 bbls per day of natural gas liquids ("NGL"), putting liquids at 16% of the overall production mix for the quarter.

The first quarter 2025 realized price, including the impact of settled commodity derivatives, was $4.18 per mcfe. Excluding the impact of settled commodity derivatives, the realized price was $4.15 per mcfe in the first quarter of 2025.

For the first quarter of 2025, Ascent reported a Net Loss of $362 million, Adjusted Net Income of $210 million, Adjusted EBITDAX of $430 million, along with Cash Flows from Operations of $359 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $177 million. Ascent incurred $211 million of total capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2025 consisting of $177 million of D&C costs, $28 million of land and leasehold costs, and $7 million of capitalized interest.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2025, Ascent had total debt of approximately $2.3 billion, with $485 million of borrowings and $84 million of letters of credit issued under the credit facility. Liquidity as of March 31, 2025 was in excess of $1.4 billion, comprised of more than $1.4 billion of available borrowing capacity under the credit facility and $7 million of cash on hand. The Company's leverage ratio at the end of the quarter was 1.54x based on a LTM Adjusted EBITDAX basis.

Operational Update

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company spud 18 operated wells, hydraulically fractured 19 wells, and turned-in-line 11 wells with an average lateral length of 14,566 feet. As of March 31, 2025, Ascent had 930 gross operated producing Utica wells.

Hedging Update

Ascent has significant hedges in place to reduce exposure to the volatility in commodity prices, as well as to protect its expected operating cash flow. As of March 31, 2025, Ascent had hedged 1,633,000 mmbtu per day of natural gas production for the remainder of 2025 at an average downside price of $3.80 per mmbtu, 1,475,000 mmbtu per day in 2026 at an average downside price of $3.74 per mmbtu, and 568,000 mmbtu per day in 2027 at an average downside price of $3.76 per mmbtu. Additionally, Ascent has hedged 11,000 bbls per day of crude oil production at an average downside price of $70.36 per bbl for the remainder of 2025. Ascent also has a significant portion of its natural gas basis and propane position hedged for the remainder of 2025. Please reference the financial statements for additional detail on Ascent's hedge position.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas in the United States and is focused on acquiring, developing, and operating natural gas and oil properties located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on good corporate citizenship, Ascent is committed to delivering cleaner burning, affordable energy to our country and the world, while reducing environmental impacts.

Contact:

Chris Benton

Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations

405-252-7850

[email protected]

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of US federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements express views of Ascent regarding future plans and expectations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future operations, business strategy, liquidity and cash flows of Ascent. These statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, commodity price volatility, inherent uncertainty in estimating natural gas, oil and NGL reserves, environmental and regulatory risks, availability of capital, and the other risks described in Ascent's most recent investor presentation provided at . Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this news release and Ascent's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow could be materially and adversely affected by such risks and uncertainties. As a result, forward-looking statements should be understood to be only predictions and statements of Ascent's current beliefs; they are not guarantees of performance.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024









Revenues:







Natural gas

$ 560,569

$ 390,502 Oil

78,863

58,368 NGL

108,209

77,424 Commodity derivative gain (loss)

(551,019)

116,259 Total Revenues

196,622

642,553 Operating Expenses:







Lease operating expenses

32,645

30,628 Gathering, processing and transportation expenses

259,287

262,663 Taxes other than income

10,581

11,048 Exploration expenses

1,640

6,021 General and administrative expenses

34,281

31,481 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

172,724

187,000 Total Operating Expenses

511,158

528,841 Income (Loss) from Operations

(314,536)

113,712 Other Income (Expense):







Interest expense, net

(46,732)

(50,212) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

(2,120)

(3,696) Other income

915

25,921 Total Other Expense

(47,937)

(27,987) Net Income (Loss)

$ (362,473)

$ 85,725

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





March 31,

December 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024









Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,336

$ 8,066 Accounts receivable – natural gas, oil and NGL sales

352,834

352,435 Accounts receivable – joint interest and other

37,746

35,106 Short-term derivative assets

4,851

179,656 Other current assets

11,368

11,054 Total Current Assets

414,135

586,317 Property and Equipment:







Natural gas and oil properties, based on successful efforts accounting

12,560,545

12,354,428 Other property and equipment

44,896

43,991 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(5,536,714)

(5,364,590) Property and Equipment, net

7,068,727

7,033,829 Other Assets:







Long-term derivative assets

3,758

11,256 Other long-term assets

48,570

54,849 Total Assets

$ 7,535,190

$ 7,686,251









Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 76,915

$ 51,811 Accrued interest

49,971

52,530 Short-term derivative liabilities

297,368

1,658 Other current liabilities

552,722

578,024 Total Current Liabilities

976,976

684,023 Long-Term Liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

2,273,515

2,339,589 Long-term derivative liabilities

126,111

46,867 Other long-term liabilities

106,516

106,146 Total Long-Term Liabilities

2,506,142

2,492,602 Member's Equity

4,052,072

4,509,626 Total Liabilities and Member's Equity

$ 7,535,190

$ 7,686,251

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024









Cash Flows from Operating Activities:







Net income (loss)

$ (362,473)

$ 85,725 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion and amortization

172,724

187,000 (Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

551,019

(116,259) Settlements received for commodity derivatives

6,238

178,611 Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

1,109

5,559 Non-cash interest expense

5,564

5,374 Long-term incentive compensation

11,655

9,314 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

2,120

3,696 Other

-

67 Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(28,845)

9,554 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

359,111

368,641 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:







Natural gas and oil capital expenditures

(185,540)

(218,589) Proceeds from divestiture of natural gas and oil properties

37,095

- Cash paid for acquisitions

(33,665)

- Additions to other property and equipment

(460)

(543) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(182,570)

(219,132) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:







Proceeds from credit facility borrowings

535,000

405,000 Repayment of credit facility borrowings

(605,000)

(525,000) Cash received for settlements of commodity derivatives

-

29,480 Cash paid for distributions to Parent

(106,736)

(56,250) Other

(535)

(932) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(177,271)

(147,702) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(730)

1,807 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period

8,066

6,718 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period

$ 7,336

$ 8,525

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC SUPPLEMENTAL TABLES NATURAL GAS, OIL AND NGL PRODUCTION AND PRICES (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025

2024









Net Production Volumes:







Natural gas (mmcf)

151,212

181,432 Oil (mbbls)

1,245

855 NGL (mbbls)

3,581

2,496 Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe)

180,160

201,532









Average Daily Net Production Volumes:







Natural gas (mmcf/d)

1,680

1,994 Oil (mbbls/d)

14

9 NGL (mbbls/d)

40

27 Natural Gas Equivalents (mmcfe/d)

2,002

2,215 % Natural Gas

84 %

90 % % Liquids

16 %

10 %









Average Sales Prices:







Natural gas ($/mcf)

$ 3.71

$ 2.15 Oil ($/bbl)

$ 63.34

$ 68.33 NGL ($/bbl)

$ 30.22

$ 31.02









Natural Gas Equivalents ($/mcfe)

$ 4.15

$ 2.61 Settlements of commodity derivatives ($/mcfe)

0.03

1.12 Average sales price, after effects of settled derivatives ($/mcfe)

$ 4.18

$ 3.73

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES INCURRED (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024









Capital Expenditures Incurred:







Drilling and completion costs incurred(a)

$ 176,722

$ 179,833 Land and leasehold costs incurred

27,731

24,904 Capitalized interest incurred

6,528

7,133 Total Capital Expenditures Incurred(b)

$ 210,981

$ 211,870





(a) Drilling and completion costs incurred excludes asset retirement obligations (ARO) of $(0.1) million and $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (b) Excludes acquisition and divestiture activity.

ASCENT RESOURCES UTICA HOLDINGS, LLC

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Ascent uses certain non-GAAP measures as a supplement to its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Last Twelve Months (LTM) Adjusted EBITDAX, Net Debt and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. A reconciliation of each financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included in the tables below. Ascent's management team believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to an investor in evaluating Ascent's financial performance because (a) management uses these financial measures to evaluate operating performance, in presentations to its Board of Managers and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting, (b) these financial measures are more comparable to estimates used by analysts, and (c) items excluded are one-time items, non-cash items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated.

Ascent believes these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to its investors and lenders; however, they should not be used as a substitute for measures of performance that are calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures, as used and defined by Ascent below, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement, unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, change in fair value of contingent payment right, long-term incentive compensation, (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt, impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted Net Income is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAX and LTM Adjusted EBITDAX: Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as net income (loss) before exploration expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, interest expense (net), the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of commodity derivative instruments prior to settlement, change in fair value of contingent payment right, long-term incentive compensation, (gains) losses on purchases or exchanges of debt and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental measure of operating performance monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income (loss), as determined by GAAP.

Net Debt: Net Debt is defined as long-term debt, net, less cash and cash equivalents. Management uses Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. Net Debt does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to total debt, as determined by GAAP.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for changes in operating assets and liabilities, drilling and completion costs incurred (excluding ARO), land and leasehold costs incurred, capitalized interest incurred, financing commodity derivative settlements and certain items management believes affect the comparability of results or that are not indicative of trends in the ongoing business. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an indicator of a company's ability to generate funding to maintain or expand its asset base, make equity distributions and repurchase or extinguish debt. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure of liquidity monitored by management that is not defined under GAAP and that does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as determined by GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024









Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ (362,473)

$ 85,725 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income:







(Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

551,019

(116,259) Settlements received for commodity derivatives

6,238

226,562 Unrealized gain on interest rate derivatives

-

(102) Change in fair value of contingent payment right

2,120

3,696 Long-term incentive compensation(a)

11,655

9,314 Impairment of unproved natural gas and oil properties

1,109

5,559 Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

-

3,272 Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)

$ 209,668

$ 217,767

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024









Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ (362,473)

$ 85,725 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:







Exploration expenses

1,640

6,021 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

172,724

187,000 Interest expense, net

46,732

50,212 (Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

551,019

(116,259) Settlements received for commodity derivatives

6,238

226,562 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

2,120

3,696 Long-term incentive compensation(a)

11,655

9,314 Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

-

3,272 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 429,655

$ 455,543





(a) The expense associated with the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $8.1 million and $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, is included in these amounts.

RECONCILIATION OF LTM ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months

Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2025





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)

$ (362,473)

$ (134,786)

$ 92,398

$ (98,046)

$ (502,907) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

1,640

6,521

4,122

3,335

15,618 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

172,724

192,777

181,049

186,940

733,490 Interest expense, net

46,732

48,369

48,607

49,166

192,874 (Gain) loss on commodity derivatives

551,019

170,351

(175,725)

(23,918)

521,727 Settlements received for commodity derivatives

6,238

91,946

191,305

204,604

494,093 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

2,120

(5,254)

(20,291)

(605)

(24,030) Long-term incentive compensation(a)

11,655

9,071

5,646

10,952

37,324 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

-

6,472

-

-

6,472 Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

-

-

18

244

262 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 429,655

$ 385,467

$ 327,129

$ 332,672

$ 1,474,923





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months

Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024





















Net Income (GAAP)

$ 85,725

$ 757,202

$ 16,655

$ 250,036

$ 1,109,618 Adjustments to reconcile net income to Adjusted EBITDAX:



















Exploration expenses

6,021

5,971

1,862

4,185

18,039 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

187,000

178,749

186,486

175,677

727,912 Interest expense, net

50,212

52,714

50,043

47,818

200,787 Gain on commodity derivatives

(116,259)

(758,301)

(69,253)

(348,982)

(1,292,795) Settlements received for commodity derivatives

226,562

58,169

104,269

126,929

515,929 Change in fair value of contingent payment right

3,696

651

3,760

2,039

10,146 Long-term incentive compensation(a)

9,314

1,006

999

859

12,178 Losses on purchases or exchanges of debt

-

-

-

26,900

26,900 Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

3,272

20,000

-

-

23,272 Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 455,543

$ 316,161

$ 294,821

$ 285,461

$ 1,351,986





(a) The expense associated with the Long-Term Incentive Plan Cash Award of $8.1 million, $6.8 million, $3.0 million, $6.5 million and $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively, is included in these amounts. Ascent did not recognize any expense associated with the Cash Award in 2023.

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT & NET DEBT TO LTM ADJUSTED EBITDAX (Unaudited)





March 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024









Net Debt:







Long-term debt, net

$ 2,273,515

$ 2,418,175 Less: cash and cash equivalents

7,336

8,525 Net Debt

$ 2,266,179

$ 2,409,650









Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX:







Net Debt

$ 2,266,179

$ 2,409,650 LTM Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

$ 1,474,923

$ 1,351,986 Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDAX

1.54 x

1.78 x

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, ($ in thousands)

2025

2024









Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)

$ 359,111

$ 368,641 Adjustments to reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow:







Changes in operating assets and liabilities

28,845

(9,554) Drilling and completion costs incurred

(176,722)

(179,833) Land and leasehold costs incurred

(27,731)

(24,904) Capitalized interest incurred

(6,528)

(7,133) Financing commodity derivative settlements

-

47,951 Legal settlements, loss contingencies and other

-

2,984 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(a)

$ 176,975

$ 198,152





(a) Adjusted Free Cash Flow does not include the impact of the Long-Term Incentive Cash Award of $8.1 million and $4.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

SOURCE Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED