Presented by The Michael's Daughter Foundation & The Miracle Theater – A Celebration of Youth Storytelling and Resilience Through Film

INGLEWOOD, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael's Daughter Foundation, in collaboration with The Miracle Theater, proudly announces OUR STORIES: A Red Carpet Screening, an inspiring afternoon spotlighting nine original short films created by youth from the foundation's transformative "Our Stories" media arts program.

Event Details



Saturday, May 31, 2025

12PM-4PM PST – Doors open at 12PM | Screening Presentation 1–3PM | Reception to follow 3- 4PM

The Miracle Theater: 226 S Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301 Free & open to the public | RSVP required: tinyurl/MDFOS25

Now in its third year, Our Stories empowers youth of inner-city schools to express themselves through storytelling, filmmaking, and community connection.

"Each of these films represents a voice that deserves to be heard," says Ciera Payton, actress, writer, and Founder and Executive Director of The Michael's Daughter Foundation. "Watching these young storytellers grow and find their creative confidence has been deeply moving over the last few years. This showcase is a celebration of resilience, imagination, and the power of sharing your truth."

The free screening will be hosted by actress and gymnast Sophina DeJesus (The Rookie, UCLA), and welcomes families, educators, artists, and community members and leaders to walk the red carpet and celebrate the creativity and courage of the next generation.

Beyond showcasing their current work, OUR STORIES: A Red Carpet Screening serves as a launching pad for young aspiring filmmakers to continue evolving their creative practice. By providing a professional platform and engaged audience, the event fuels confidence and motivation - empowering students to keep creating, dreaming, and sharing their stories for years to come.

ABOUT MICHAEL'S DAUGHTER FOUNDATION

Founded by Ciera Payton (Tyler Perry's The Oval, Wendy Williams: The Movie), The Michael's Daughter Foundation (MDF) was born from her one-woman stage play Michael's Daughter, which detailed her personal experience growing up with an incarcerated father. Inspired by audience members who connected with her story, Ciera created MDF to provide storytelling and arts education to youth - especially those impacted by incarceration.

The Michael's Daughter Foundation's signature Our Stories program operates throughout Los Angeles, CA offering mentorship and creative space for teens and young adults to share their creative voices and shape their futures.

Supported By:

LA County Justice, Care and Opportunities Dept.

Amity Foundation

LA County Dept. of Probation

The Bancroft Family Foundation

LA County Board of Supervisors via the Dept. of Arts and Culture

Arts EdCollective

Community Partners

The In Trive

Community Partners & Schools:

Girls Athletic Leadership School (GALS LA)

Environmental Charter High School - Lawndale

LAUSD

Carson STEAM High School

Barry J. Nidorf SYTF

Los Padrinos Juvenile Facility

Media and press are encouraged to attend.

For more information, visit | IG: @themdfoundation

Contact: Amber Anderson-Wells

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Michael's Daughter Foundation

