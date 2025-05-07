Kinsley Energy Systems Partners With Mainspring Energy To Solve Critical Grid Challenges

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This partnership arrives at a crucial time as the nation grapples with reducing high electricity costs, replacing aging infrastructure and meeting state emissions reduction goals. Kinsley's role has always been to deliver when the grid cannot-from deploying emergency power during snowstorms and hurricanes to providing the only field service response team in the region with a guaranteed response time of 4-hours or better.

With the addition of Mainspring's modular linear generator, Kinsley expands its energy portfolio with a highly efficient, dispatchable, and fuel-flexible solution that runs on renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and other gaseous fuels while maintaining near-zero NOx emissions. This offering provides businesses reliable, cost-effective on-site power that also meets emissions reductions goals.

A Game-Changing Power Solution

Kinsley has built its reputation by identifying the safest, most efficient, and most forward-thinking technologies in the market. Mainspring's linear generator is a perfect fit-combining operational savings with emissions reductions.

"Our customers rely on Kinsley to find innovative ways to meet their environmental goals while maintaining operational efficiency and financial performance," said Kurt West, VP of Kinsley Energy Systems. "Mainspring's technology is a game-changer, providing a flexible, high-efficiency solution that allows businesses to take control of their energy future. We're thrilled to add linear generators to our portfolio and accelerate deployment to our customers."

A Partnership of Innovation and Stability

Mainspring's linear generator technology offers unmatched fuel flexibility, efficiency, and grid resilience-addressing the most pressing challenges in today's energy landscape.

"Our partnership with Kinsley Energy Systems represents a major step forward in making our technology accessible to a broader range of high-energy users," said Wissam Balshe, Senior Director of Channel Partnerships at Mainspring. "With Kinsley's decades of experience, deep relationships, and proven ability to deliver, we're confident this partnership will bring meaningful solutions to energy challenges."

Founded in 2010, Mainspring Energy manufactures and delivers innovative, flexible, low-emissions, modular power generators that rapidly add new power capacity and deliver reliable, affordable, low-emissions electric power. Mainspring began commercial shipments of its linear generators in 2020 and today has hundreds of megawatts in field operations and advanced development for leading Fortune 500 companies, data center developers, and utilities.

About Kinsley Energy Systems

Kinsley Energy Systems (KES) provides innovative solutions and services to address the country's energy infrastructure and environmental challenges. KES is part of Kinsley Group-one of the nation's premier on-site power providers for 60 years. Drawing on this legacy of excellence, KES focuses on solving ever-evolving energy demands with comprehensive solutions that enhance resiliency, reduce operational costs and lower carbon emissions.

KES is behind some of the country's most successful sustainable on-site energy projects and brings Kinsley's commitment to exceptional customer service to advanced commercial and industrial turnkey microgrids. With a strong energy solutions focus and decades of experience, KES is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their energy goals through sustainable, reliable, and innovative solutions.

For more information on how Kinsley Energy Systems and Mainspring Energy can help your business achieve energy independence and sustainability, please visit us here .

