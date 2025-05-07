XRP News: Vaultro Finance $VLT Token To Unlock Real Utility On XRP Ecosystem — From Fund Creation To Governance And Staking Rewards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance, the first decentralized index fund protocol built on the XRP Ledger, is preparing for the public launch of its native utility token $VLT,As excitement builds around this milestone, interested investors are encouraged to join the Vaultro Finance Telegram Community to stay informed and access real-time updates.









Vaultro Finance is introducing a new standard of utility-driven participation in decentralized finance. The $VLT token serves as the backbone of the Vaultro ecosystem, designed to empower users to do more than just invest - it gives them the tools to build, govern, and grow the protocol.

Powering Fund Creation on XRPL

At the heart of Vaultro's innovation is its ability to bring index fund investing on-chain. With $VLT , users can create their own decentralized index funds, selecting token allocations and constructing themed portfolios - from AI tokens to stablecoins and beyond. This exclusive privilege ensures that fund creation remains decentralized, secure, and tied to the core community.

Community Governance and Protocol Direction

$VLT token also functions as Vaultro's governance token, giving holders the right to vote on protocol upgrades, featured index funds, platform proposals, and roadmap developments. This ensures that Vaultro evolves in line with community priorities, not just top-down decisions - making $VLT holders active participants in the protocol's future.

Reduced Fees for Active Users

Another practical benefit of holding $VLT is access to reduced transaction fees within the Vaultro platform. This includes lower costs for minting new fund tokens, withdrawing underlying assets, or rebalancing token portfolios. For active participants, this adds significant value over time and rewards commitment to the protocol.

Staking and Yield Opportunities

Vaultro Protocol also introduces a native staking mechanism, allowing $VLT holders to lock their tokens and earn rewards generated from protocol activity. Staking helps support protocol security, incentivizes long-term holding, and gives users an opportunity to generate yield directly from their participation.

A Utility-First Token Model

In an industry often fueled by hype, $VLT stands out for its genuine use case. It's not a speculative token with unclear direction - it's a governance tool, a product launch key, and a financial incentive model all in one. Vaultro has built $VLT with sustainability, utility, and transparency at its core.

As the $VLT presale countdown approaches zero, the Vaultro team invites early supporters to secure their position in what many believe could become the S&P 500 of the crypto world.

The $VLT token presale officially begins on May 8, 2025 , Join the Vaultro community on Telegram .

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Website

X fka Twitter

Telegram Community

Whitepaper

Blog Channel

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Contact:

Lee Wang

...nce

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at