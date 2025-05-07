Edgewood High School Senior Aquilin Hsiao Awarded Prestigious National Merit Scholarship

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) proudly announces that Aquilin Hsiao, a 12th-grade student at Edgewood High School, has been awarded a prestigious $2,500 National Merit Scholarship. Aquilin is one of only 2,500 students nationwide selected for this highly competitive honor, drawn from a pool of more than 1.3 million students representing over 21,000 high schools across the United States.

Aquilin Hsiao

The selection process for the National Merit Scholarship is one of the most rigorous in the country. Candidates are evaluated based on academic excellence, PSAT/NMSQT scores, a personal essay, and significant contributions to their schools and communities. Aquilin's selection reflects her exceptional academic achievements and leadership.

“We are incredibly proud of Aquilin for this remarkable accomplishment,” said Dr. Emy Flores , Superintendent of WCUSD.“She exemplifies the excellence, drive, and integrity we hope to instill in our students. This recognition is a testament to her hard work and the supportive environment created by her family, teachers, and school community.”

Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Denise Knutsen added,“Aquilin's achievement places her among the top young scholars in the nation. Her dedication to learning and service inspires students across our district. We are honored to celebrate this milestone with her.”

Aquilin has consistently demonstrated excellence both in and out of the classroom at Edgewood High School, where she is known for her academic rigor, leadership, and community involvement. Her award reflects the high standards and quality education provided throughout WCUSD.

