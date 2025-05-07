Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NASA Statement On Appointment Of New JPL Director

NASA Statement On Appointment Of New JPL Director


2025-05-07 03:30:51
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Laurie Leshin's leadership at JPL has been nothing short of extraordinary. She brought a sharp scientific mind, a strong sense purpose, and a clear vision that helped propel the lab forward during a pivotal time. From groundbreaking missions to remarkable technological milestones, Laurie advanced JPL's legacy of exploration and innovation. We are grateful for her service and wish her the very best as she continues to inspire in the next phase of her career.

"I'm equally confident in Dave Gallagher's ability to lead JPL's next chapter. He brings decades of experience, a steady hand, and a deep understanding of what makes JPL unique. With Dave at the helm, JPL remains well-positioned to continue delivering for NASA and the nation – pushing the boundaries of science and discovery for the benefit of all."

For more information about NASA, visit:

SOURCE NASA

MENAFN07052025003732001241ID1109520557

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search