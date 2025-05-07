Stella-Jones Reports Director Election Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the“Company”) today announced its director election results following its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”), held this morning. All of the nominees proposed as directors in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2025 were elected to the Board of Directors of Stella-Jones by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders at the Meeting or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

Votes for Votes Against # % # % Michelle Banik 44,324,929 99.85% 66,759 0.15% Robert Coallier 44,196,728 99.56% 194,961 0.44% Anne E. Giardini 44,214,196 99.60% 177,451 0.40% Karen Laflamme 44,192,661 99.55% 199,027 0.45% Katherine A. Lehman 44,225,747 99.63% 165,942 0.37% Douglas Muzyka 44,328,595 99.86% 63,093 0.14% Simon Pelletier 43,768,177 98.60% 623,512 1.40% Éric Vachon 44,376,962 99.97% 14,727 0.03%

Additionally, the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 88.98% approval.

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at .

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure that are essential to the delivery of electrical distribution and transmission, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent's major electrical utilities companies with treated wood utility poles and North America's Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties and timbers. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network. For more information, visit: .

Source: Stella-Jones Inc. Stella-Jones Inc. Contacts: Silvana Travaglini, CPA Stephanie Corrente Senior Vice-President and

Chief Financial Officer

Stella-Jones Director, Corporate Communications

Stella-Jones Tel.: (514) 940-8660 ... ...