Stella-Jones Reports Director Election Results
| Nominee
|Votes for
|Votes Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Michelle Banik
|44,324,929
|99.85%
|66,759
|0.15%
|Robert Coallier
|44,196,728
|99.56%
|194,961
|0.44%
|Anne E. Giardini
|44,214,196
|99.60%
|177,451
|0.40%
|Karen Laflamme
|44,192,661
|99.55%
|199,027
|0.45%
|Katherine A. Lehman
|44,225,747
|99.63%
|165,942
|0.37%
|Douglas Muzyka
|44,328,595
|99.86%
|63,093
|0.14%
|Simon Pelletier
|43,768,177
|98.60%
|623,512
|1.40%
|Éric Vachon
|44,376,962
|99.97%
|14,727
|0.03%
Additionally, the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 88.98% approval.
Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at .
ABOUT STELLA-JONES
Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure that are essential to the delivery of electrical distribution and transmission, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent's major electrical utilities companies with treated wood utility poles and North America's Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties and timbers. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network. For more information, visit: .
|Source:
|Stella-Jones Inc.
|Stella-Jones Inc.
|Contacts:
|Silvana Travaglini, CPA
|Stephanie Corrente
| Senior Vice-President and
Chief Financial Officer
Stella-Jones
| Director, Corporate Communications
Stella-Jones
|Tel.: (514) 940-8660
|...
|...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment