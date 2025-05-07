June 2025 Growthclub Events Help Entrepreneurs Re-Focus And Win

Strategic planning day scheduled for business owners ready to stand out, attract ideal clients, and build a clear 90-day action plan for growth.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Business owners seeking clarity, strategy, and momentum for the upcoming quarter will once again have the opportunity to reset and refocus at GrowthCLUB-ActionCOACH Kansas City's quarterly 90-day business planning event taking place this June in Kansas City, San Diego, and virtually via Zoom.Led by certified business coaches with deep expertise in service-based industries, GrowthCLUB is a full-day strategic planning workshop designed for owners and leadership teams who are serious about scaling. This quarter's theme,“How to Build an Irresistible Business to Your Ideal Clients,” will guide attendees through actionable frameworks that help eliminate guesswork and position their brand more effectively in a competitive market.Participants will walk away with:A completed 90-day strategic action planInsight from experienced business coachesNew perspectives from peer-to-peer conversationsTools to help streamline operations, improve profitability, and clarify messagingWhether attending in person or online, Action Coach Kansas City's GrowthCLUB provides a focused space for reflection, goal setting, and connection with like-minded entrepreneurs who are building businesses-not just jobs.Attendees are small business owners providing home services (contractors, remodelers, HVAC, Plumbers, pool companies, etc), professional service providers (bookkeepers, IT companies, marketing agencies, etc) and personal service providers (martial arts schools, gym owners, medical practice owners, etc). The company sizes range from $500K and $8M+ in annual revenue.Event Dates and Details:Kansas City – June 13In-person workshop with printed workbook, physical 90-day plan, meals, beverages, and post-session networking.Virtual – June 18Accessible nationwide via Zoom with interactive coaching and planning sessions.San Diego – June 20In-person workshop with all physical materials, refreshments, and networking included.GrowthCLUB continues to attract business owners who want clear direction, improved team performance, and long-term growth without the chaos. Each session is designed to inspire confident decision-making and ensure every quarter builds toward a bigger vision.To learn more or secure a seat, visit ActionCoachKansasCity

