Announcing The ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15 Series, Now Available In The United States

The ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15 series demonstrates the ASUS commitment to eco-conscious design, featuring EPEAT Climate+ certification, 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic components, and FSCTM Mix sustainable packaging.

Additionally, the laptops are available in a vibrant palette of Fabric Blue, Pure Grey, and Misty Grey colorways, along with two different finishes depending on the model – Washi and Paint. The wear-resistant paint1 is reinforced with diamond and stone powders, and offers 2.5 times the abrasion resistance of traditional coatings, ensuring that sustainability meets durability and style in every detail.

Effortless Daily Use

Designed for portability with a weight starting at about 3lbs, the ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15 series features an expansive FHD wide-viewing-angle display with up to an 87% screen-to-body ratio2, delivering an immersive visual experience. Its 180° hinge supports versatile usage scenarios, and a touchscreen is available as an option.

The newly positioned I/O ports – including a useful HDMI port for an external display – are now ergonomically located at the upper left side of the chassis, which frees up space for mouse movement.

Easy to Service, Built to Last

The redesigned bottom cover features only four screws, allowing easy disassembly and convenient access to the components, while the introduction of captive screws ensures they are not easily lost. ASUS also introduced a new screwless battery latching system where a bracket is used to secure the battery to enable quick, tool-free swap-outs.

The ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15 series also features a rugged design that's tested to meet the MIL-STD-810H US military-grade standard3, ensuring a long and reliable lifespan.

Chromebook Plus Option

The ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15 series also offers the option of Chromebook Plus with built-in Google AI features, delivering an advanced blend of creativity and productivity. With Chromebook Plus, users will receive 12 months of the Google One AI Premium plan at no extra cost, providing priority access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of cloud storage, and integrated AI tools in Gmail, Docs, and more4. Users can create custom wallpapers and video call backgrounds as unique as they are, while Gemini offers writing assistance for everything from blog posts to social media captions. The FHD webcam and AI-powered video call tools optimize clarity, reduce noise, and blur backgrounds, with simple one-click controls for mic and camera privacy.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA) , starting at $279.00, can now be purchased online at Best Buy and Costco , and will be available in select Best Buy stores during Q2 2025.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX14 (CX1405CTA) , priced at $429.00, can now be purchased online at Best Buy and will be available in select Best Buy stores during Q2 2025.

ASUS Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CKA) , starting at $219.99, can now be purchased online at Walmart and Amazon , and will be available in select Walmart stores during Q2 2025.

For additional information, please visit

