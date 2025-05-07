Announcing The ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15 Series, Now Available In The United States
ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA)
CX1405CKA-CL464
CX1405CKA-IS88FT-GR
Operating system
ChromeOS
CPU
Intel® Celeron® N4500 Processor
GPU
Intel® UHD Graphics
Memory
4GB LPDDR4X on board, Memory
8GB LPDDR4X on board, Memory
Storage
64GB eMMC
128GB eMMC
Display
14.0" FHD (1920 x 1080) VIPS, AG,
14.0" FHD VIPS on-cell touch
I/O ports
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C® full function (PD+USB+DP 1.2)
1x HDMI® 1.4b
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
Video camera
HD with camera shutter
Wireless
WiFi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4
Audio
2 x 2W Stereo Speaker
Integrated digital microphone *2 on the CMOS module,
support Google Assistant
Dual mic, Dual speaker
Color
Misty Grey
Pure Grey
Material
Plastic
Weight
3.06lbs
Dimensions
12.78" x 8.44" x 0.67" ~ 0.78"
Battery
42WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion
Security
Kensington Nano Security SlotTM (6x 2.5mm)
Titan C Security Chip
AC adapter
TYPE-C, 45W AC Adapter, Output: 15V DC, 3A, 45W, Input: 100~240V AC
MSRP
$279.00 at Best Buy
$299.99 at Costco
ASUS Chromebook Plus CX14 (CX1405CTA)
CX1405CTA-I38128
Operating system
ChromeOS
CPU
Intel® CoreTM 3 N355
GPU
Intel® UHD Graphics
Memory
8GB LPDDR5 on board, Memory Max Up to:8GB
Storage
128GB UFS
Display
14.0" FHD (1920 x 1080) VIPS, AG, 300nits, NTSC 45%
I/O ports
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C® full function (PD+USB+DP 1.4)
Video camera
FHD with camera shutter
Wireless
Audio
2 x 2W Stereo Speaker
Integrated digital microphone *2 on the CMOS module, support Google Assistant
Color
Misty Grey
Material
Plastic
Weight
3.06lbs
Dimensions
12.78" x 8.44" x 0.67" ~ 0.78"
Battery
42WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion
Security
Kensington Nano Security SlotTM (6x 2.5mm)
Titan C Security Chip
AC adapter
TYPE-C, 45W AC Adapter, Output: 15V DC, 3A, 45W, Input: 100~240V AC
MSRP
$429.00 at Best Buy
ASUS Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CKA)
CX1505CKA-WS48F
CX1505CKA-AS88F-PG
Operating system
ChromeOS
CPU
Intel® Celeron® Processor N4500
GPU
Intel® UHD Graphics
Memory
4GB LPDDR4X on board, Memory Max Up to:4GB
8GB LPDDR4X on board, Memory Max Up to:8GB
Storage
128GB eMMC
Display
15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) VIPS, AG,
15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) TN, AG,
I/O ports
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C full function (PD+USB+DP 1.2)
Video camera
HD with camera shutter
Wireless
WiFi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4
Audio
2 x 2W Stereo Speaker
Integrated digital microphone *2 on the CMOS module, support Google Assistant
Color
Fabric Blue, Pure Grey
Pure Grey
Material
Plastic
Weight
3.51 lbs
Dimensions
14.15" x 9.14" x 0.79" ~ 0.79
Battery
42Wh
Security
Kensington Nano Security SlotTM (6x 2.5mm)
Titan C Security Chip
AC adapter
TYPE-C, 45W AC Adapter, Output: 15V DC, 3A, 45W, Input: 100~240V AC
MSRP
$219.99 at Walmart
$269.99 at Amazon
About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.
FORTUNE and FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license.
1 The ASUS Wear-resistant paint only applies to specific color options. The ASUS internal testing compared the abrasion resistance of PU coating by rubbing wool felt with a 500g force to ASUS's wear resistance paint technique, which uses wool felt with a 200g force.
2 Screen-to-body ratio varies according to model.
3 The testing regime includes the requirements of both military-grade standards and ASUS quality tests and varies depending on device. MIL-STD-810 testing is conducted on selected ASUS products only. Note that the MIL-STD-810 testing helps to ensure the quality of ASUS products but does not indicate a particular fitness for military use. The test is performed under laboratory conditions. Any damage caused by attempts to replicate these test conditions would be considered accidental, and would not be covered by the standard ASUS warranty
4 $239.88 value, for a limited time only. Cancel anytime. Gemini Advanced is only available for ages 18+. Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more are only available in English and for ages 18+. Limit 1 redemption per eligible Chromebook device. Offer tied to device and is non-transferable. This offer does not apply to schools and businesses including when devices are bought outside commercial channels, see details on goo/Gemini-Education.
5 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at .
SOURCE ASUS Computer International
Legal Disclaimer:
