Announcing The ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15 Series, Now Available In The United States

Announcing The ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15 Series, Now Available In The United States


2025-05-07 03:15:57
The ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15 series demonstrates the ASUS commitment to eco-conscious design, featuring EPEAT Climate+ certification, 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic components, and FSCTM Mix sustainable packaging.

Additionally, the laptops are available in a vibrant palette of Fabric Blue, Pure Grey, and Misty Grey colorways, along with two different finishes depending on the model – Washi and Paint. The wear-resistant paint1 is reinforced with diamond and stone powders, and offers 2.5 times the abrasion resistance of traditional coatings, ensuring that sustainability meets durability and style in every detail.

Effortless Daily Use

Designed for portability with a weight starting at about 3lbs, the ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15 series features an expansive FHD wide-viewing-angle display with up to an 87% screen-to-body ratio2, delivering an immersive visual experience. Its 180° hinge supports versatile usage scenarios, and a touchscreen is available as an option.

The newly positioned I/O ports – including a useful HDMI port for an external display – are now ergonomically located at the upper left side of the chassis, which frees up space for mouse movement.

Easy to Service, Built to Last

The redesigned bottom cover features only four screws, allowing easy disassembly and convenient access to the components, while the introduction of captive screws ensures they are not easily lost. ASUS also introduced a new screwless battery latching system where a bracket is used to secure the battery to enable quick, tool-free swap-outs.

The ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15 series also features a rugged design that's tested to meet the MIL-STD-810H US military-grade standard3, ensuring a long and reliable lifespan.

Chromebook Plus Option

The ASUS Chromebook CX14/CX15 series also offers the option of Chromebook Plus with built-in Google AI features, delivering an advanced blend of creativity and productivity. With Chromebook Plus, users will receive 12 months of the Google One AI Premium plan at no extra cost, providing priority access to Gemini Advanced, 2TB of cloud storage, and integrated AI tools in Gmail, Docs, and more4. Users can create custom wallpapers and video call backgrounds as unique as they are, while Gemini offers writing assistance for everything from blog posts to social media captions. The FHD webcam and AI-powered video call tools optimize clarity, reduce noise, and blur backgrounds, with simple one-click controls for mic and camera privacy.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA) , starting at $279.00, can now be purchased online at Best Buy and Costco , and will be available in select Best Buy stores during Q2 2025.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX14 (CX1405CTA) , priced at $429.00, can now be purchased online at Best Buy and will be available in select Best Buy stores during Q2 2025.

ASUS Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CKA) , starting at $219.99, can now be purchased online at Walmart and Amazon , and will be available in select Walmart stores during Q2 2025.

For additional information, please visit or contact your local ASUS representative.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Chromebook CX14 product page: laptops/for-home/chromebook/asus-chromebook-cx14-cx1405/

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX14 product page: laptops/for-home/chromebook/asus-chromebook-cx14-cx1405/?overviewpath=intel-core-3-n355

ASUS Chromebook CX15 product page: laptops/for-home/chromebook/asus-chromebook-cx15-cx1505/

ASUS USA Business website: business/

ASUS USA Pressroom: news/

ASUS LinkedIn:

ASUS Business LinkedIn:

ASUS USA Facebook:

ASUS USA X (Twitter):

SPECIFICATIONS5

ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405CKA)


CX1405CKA-CL464

CX1405CKA-IS88FT-GR

Operating system

ChromeOS

CPU

Intel® Celeron® N4500 Processor

GPU

Intel® UHD Graphics

Memory

4GB LPDDR4X on board, Memory
Max Up to:4GB

8GB LPDDR4X on board, Memory
Max Up to:8GB

Storage

64GB eMMC

128GB eMMC

Display

14.0" FHD (1920 x 1080) VIPS, AG,
300nits, NTSC 45%

14.0" FHD VIPS on-cell touch

I/O ports

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C® full function (PD+USB+DP 1.2)

1x HDMI® 1.4b

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

Video camera

HD with camera shutter

Wireless

WiFi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4

Audio

2 x 2W Stereo Speaker

Integrated digital microphone *2 on the CMOS module,

support Google Assistant

Dual mic, Dual speaker

Color

Misty Grey

Pure Grey

Material

Plastic

Weight

3.06lbs

Dimensions

12.78" x 8.44" x 0.67" ~ 0.78"

Battery

42WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion

Security

Kensington Nano Security SlotTM (6x 2.5mm)

Titan C Security Chip

AC adapter

TYPE-C, 45W AC Adapter, Output: 15V DC, 3A, 45W, Input: 100~240V AC
50/60Hz universal

MSRP

$279.00 at Best Buy

$299.99 at Costco



ASUS Chromebook Plus CX14 (CX1405CTA)


CX1405CTA-I38128

Operating system

ChromeOS

CPU

Intel® CoreTM 3 N355

GPU

Intel® UHD Graphics

Memory

8GB LPDDR5 on board, Memory Max Up to:8GB

Storage

128GB UFS

Display

14.0" FHD (1920 x 1080) VIPS, AG, 300nits, NTSC 45%

I/O ports

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C® full function (PD+USB+DP 1.4)
1 x HDMI® 1.4b
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

Video camera

FHD with camera shutter

Wireless


WiFi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4

Audio

2 x 2W Stereo Speaker

Integrated digital microphone *2 on the CMOS module, support Google Assistant

Color

Misty Grey

Material

Plastic

Weight

3.06lbs

Dimensions

12.78" x 8.44" x 0.67" ~ 0.78"

Battery

42WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion

Security

Kensington Nano Security SlotTM (6x 2.5mm)

Titan C Security Chip

AC adapter

TYPE-C, 45W AC Adapter, Output: 15V DC, 3A, 45W, Input: 100~240V AC
50/60Hz universal

MSRP

$429.00 at Best Buy


ASUS Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CKA)


CX1505CKA-WS48F

CX1505CKA-AS88F-PG

Operating system

ChromeOS

CPU

Intel® Celeron® Processor N4500

GPU

Intel® UHD Graphics

Memory

4GB LPDDR4X on board, Memory Max Up to:4GB

8GB LPDDR4X on board, Memory Max Up to:8GB

Storage

128GB eMMC

Display

15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) VIPS, AG,
300nits, NTSC45%

15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) TN, AG,
250nits, NTSC45%

I/O ports

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C full function (PD+USB+DP 1.2)
1 x HDMI 1.4b
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

Video camera

HD with camera shutter

Wireless

WiFi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4

Audio

2 x 2W Stereo Speaker

Integrated digital microphone *2 on the CMOS module, support Google Assistant
Dual mic, Dual speaker

Color

Fabric Blue, Pure Grey

Pure Grey

Material

Plastic

Weight

3.51 lbs

Dimensions

14.15" x 9.14" x 0.79" ~ 0.79

Battery

42Wh

Security

Kensington Nano Security SlotTM (6x 2.5mm)

Titan C Security Chip

AC adapter

TYPE-C, 45W AC Adapter, Output: 15V DC, 3A, 45W, Input: 100~240V AC
50/60Hz universal

MSRP

$219.99 at Walmart

$269.99 at Amazon





About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

FORTUNE and FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license.

1 The ASUS Wear-resistant paint only applies to specific color options. The ASUS internal testing compared the abrasion resistance of PU coating by rubbing wool felt with a 500g force to ASUS's wear resistance paint technique, which uses wool felt with a 200g force.
2 Screen-to-body ratio varies according to model.
3 The testing regime includes the requirements of both military-grade standards and ASUS quality tests and varies depending on device. MIL-STD-810 testing is conducted on selected ASUS products only. Note that the MIL-STD-810 testing helps to ensure the quality of ASUS products but does not indicate a particular fitness for military use. The test is performed under laboratory conditions. Any damage caused by attempts to replicate these test conditions would be considered accidental, and would not be covered by the standard ASUS warranty
4 $239.88 value, for a limited time only. Cancel anytime. Gemini Advanced is only available for ages 18+. Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and more are only available in English and for ages 18+. Limit 1 redemption per eligible Chromebook device. Offer tied to device and is non-transferable. This offer does not apply to schools and businesses including when devices are bought outside commercial channels, see details on goo/Gemini-Education.
5 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at .

SOURCE ASUS Computer International

