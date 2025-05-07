Government IT Strategy For 2025: Top Six Research Priorities Highlighted By Info-Tech Research Group In New Report

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Info-Tech's research includes insights on how governments globally are under pressure to deliver more efficient, transparent, and citizen-focused digital services, often without corresponding increases in budget or staffing. Additionally, public expectations around accountability and responsiveness continue to rise, even as legacy systems and procurement limitations pose ongoing barriers to change.

"Government CIOs are no longer just stewards of infrastructure; they're architects of how public services are delivered," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison . "Info-Tech's top research for 2025 supports governmental IT leaders in redefining legacy systems, shaping digital trust, and driving modernization efforts that meet the rising expectations of citizens while ensuring accountability and sustainability."

Info-Tech's Best Government Research for the Top IT Priorities in 2025

Info-Tech's most critical research for the government sector in 2025 features six targeted resources that reflect current needs to help IT departments improve efficiency, resilience, and strategic execution this year:

Achieve IT Spend & Staffing Transparency – The insights in this blueprint provide guidance on empowering IT to lead with impact by aligning initiatives to business priorities, driving innovation, and building credibility across the organization.Develop Your Agile Approach for a Successful Transformation – The resources in this practical blueprint offer a business-first approach to strengthening governance, improving decision-making, and unlocking organization-wide value.Build Your AI Strategy Roadmap – This detailed guide helps IT leaders implement a right-sized approach to improve vendor oversight, strengthen partnerships, and drive business value within 90 days.Build a Reporting and Analytical Insights Strategy – This blueprint helps organizations design a holistic, business-aligned security program that reduces risk and supports evolving priorities.Develop and Implement a Security Incident Management Program – The approach in this guide supports organizations in implementing a fit-for-purpose AI governance structure that reduces risk, ensures compliance, and aligns AI with business values.Price Benchmarking & Negotiation – The strategies in this resource offer a structured approach to aligning governance practices with enterprise strategy and fostering a culture of data accountability and excellence.

Info-Tech's Best Research for Government 2025 report details the firm's top research and tools that address a pressing need for modern government IT, including service agility, cybersecurity, AI readiness, and vendor performance. Info-Tech's resources will equip IT leaders with practical tools and implementation-focused strategies that support transformation while navigating the constraints unique to public sector environments.

