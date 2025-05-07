Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bessor Announces Changes To The Board


2025-05-07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BST ) (" Bessor " or the“ Corporation ”) announces Mr. Kieran Downes has resigned as a director of the Corporation. Mr. Downes resigned in order to pursue personal interests unrelated to business endeavors.

Jason Riley, the President, CEO and a director of Bessor commented:“On behalf of the Board, we thank Kieran Downes for his longstanding service and commitment to the Corporation as a founding member of the Board and prior CEO. We greatly appreciate the guidance, knowledge and expertise that Kieran provided over his tenure as a Director, and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Jason Riley

President, CEO & Director

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations

Phone: 778-809-1303

Email: ...

Website:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


