Red Dot Welcomes Ryan Ender As Senior Director, OEM Sales & Business Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Dot Corporation, an international leader in heavy-duty mobile HVAC and thermal management solutions, recently welcomed Ryan Ender as Senior Director, OEM Sales & Business Development.

In his new role, Ender will lead Red Dot's OEM sales and business development initiatives, driving growth with a focus on customer relationships, operational alignment, and identifying new market opportunities for the legacy brand.

“We are excited to welcome Ryan to Red Dot,” said Pat Carroll, Vice President of Sales of Red Dot Corporation.“With nearly 26 years of sales and marketing leadership experience, Ryan brings a depth of industry knowledge, strong OEM relationships, and a customer-first mindset that will be instrumental in driving our growth as we continue to innovate and expand our reach.”

Ender spent nearly 26 years at Eaton Corporation in sales and marketing leadership roles covering major OEM customers, as well as working closely with Boeing during his time with Eaton's Aerospace division. Most recently, he helped to lead the Eaton Cummins joint venture to provide automated transmissions to the broader heavy-duty commercial vehicle market. His background spans both production and aftermarket sides of the business, giving him a well-rounded understanding of customer needs across industries.

“Joining Red Dot was an opportunity to expand my impact beyond the traditional sales and marketing focus,” Ender said.“Red Dot's strong customer focus, world-class engineering and ability to pivot quickly truly set it apart, and I'm excited to tap into those strengths as we look for new business development opportunities.”

A graduate of Northwood University, Ender earned his bachelor's of business administration in 2000 and his master's of business administration in 2012 from the DeVos Graduate School. He lives in Redmond, Washington, with his wife, Suzanne, and their three children. Outside of work, Ender enjoys skiing, hiking and camping with his family.

For more information on Red Dot's products and capabilities, please visit .

About Red Dot

Red Dot Corporation produces premium mobile HVAC units and components for heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles. Vertically integrating world-class engineering, rigorous testing, and operations with a global reach under one roof, Red Dot partners directly with customers from design through delivery to craft responsive climate control solutions that endure. With facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, Red Dot ships to hundreds of aftermarket distributors and OE customers around the globe, spanning the construction, agriculture, defense and trucking industries. Red Dot was founded in 1965 and is proud to be owned entirely by its employees. More at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: ...